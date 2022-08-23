Read full article on original website
World’s Largest Rubber Duck in Erie
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The World’s Tallest Duck travels worldwide to a variety of festivals and events, but for the next few days, mama duck will be in Erie. Mama Duck is 61ft high, 64ft wide, and 74ft long. She weighs 1500lbs before being put in the water.
Farm Festival Returns To Downtown Fredonia
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A beloved summertime tradition is returning to northern Chautauqua County this weekend. The Village of Fredonia’s Farm Festival is back in the downtown this summer after two years without it being held in its home town. The festivities kicked off at noon...
Chautauqua County Landbank Asks For $1,000,000 To Fund Programs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Organizers with the Chautauqua County Land Bank addressed the Jamestown City Council earlier in the week asking for one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds, showcasing where they stand after over ten years of service. While the Landbank operates across Chautauqua...
Jamestown’s Red Raider Marching Band Hosting Community Show
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Students with Jamestown High School’s Red Raider Marching Band will showcase their musical talents at Jefferson Middle School Friday night for friends, family, and community members alike. During the “Parent Preview Night”, the marching band will be performing select songs from this...
Splash Pads Could Be Coming To Jamestown Next Summer
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Designs for two new splash pads within City of Jamestown parks are in the works. The Mayor’s Office, Department of Public Works, Parks Department, and Planning Department met Friday with consultants hired to create concepts at two sites: Allen Park and Jackson-Taylor Park.
Warm And Humid To Start The Work Week
JAMESTOWN – Mainly dry weather will continue through the weekend. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return for the early part of the upcoming week. Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue for Sunday. Although, it will be noticeably warmer and more humid. High temperatures in the low to mid-80’s and dew points in the lower-60’s.
Sheriff K-9 Commended For Locating Missing Girl
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County Sheriff K-9 and his partner were commended this week for their efforts safely locating a missing girl. Jamestown legislator Billy Torres delivered the commendation during this week’s legislature meeting in Mayville to K-9 Link and Deputy Chad Wright. On...
Clymer Man Accused Of Insurance Fraud
CLYMER, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Clymer man is accused of insurance fraud. New York State Police, along with the state Department of Financial Services, investigated Colt Miller following a reported car accident in January 2022. Troopers found that the accident, in which Miller filed a claim...
Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
Two Suffer Non-life-Threatening Injuries In Airplane Accident
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a airplane accident in Chautauqua County on Saturday. Around 1:30 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane accident on North Erie Street in Mayville. The Sheriff’s Office along with Mayville Fire...
Kiantone Man Charged With DWI After Crashing His Car Into A Ravine
POLAND, NY (WNY News Now) – A Kiantone man was charged with driving while intoxicated after sheriff deputies said he crashed his vehicle over a ravine in the Town of Poland. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the single vehicle motor vehicle accident happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Quaint Road in the Town of Poland.
