Manchester, CT

Mall shooting leaves security officer in critical condition

 5 days ago
Manchester Police assisted by other police agencies working at the Buckland Hill Mall after a shooting at the Macy's Store, Friday, August 19, 2022, in Manchester.

MANCHESTER — A loss prevention officer shot by a shoplifter at Buckland Hills Mall on Friday sustained serious injuries to several internal organs, leaving him in critical condition, and he will require further surgery to repair the damage, according to a police affidavit about the incident.

Police said the officer, Tirsol Polanco, 27, was struggling for a gun with Windsor resident Richard LaPlante, when LaPlante pressed the gun into the officer’s abdomen and fired.

LaPlante turned himself in to police Saturday night and appeared in Manchester Superior Court Monday on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

