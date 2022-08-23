Read full article on original website
Delane Gunn
4d ago
I love eating here. The food is always great. Been going here since I was a little girl with my dad and mother. So now I bring my grandkids and my son and daughter. Passing on what I know is the best food.
Reply
5
Brian Michael 5150
4d ago
I just passed by that place the other day! their business is going to ERRUPT once that road work is done!!! Good food, atmosphere and prices!!!
Reply
2
Mi Wi
5d ago
And I hope your place is around for many? many years to come. The hushpuppies are the best!!!
Reply
5
Related
msn.com
106 Jefferson Hotel of Huntsville Alabama: History, Luxury, and More
If you’re looking for a luxury hotel in Huntsville Alabama, look no further than the 106 Jefferson Hotel! This historic hotel offers guests a chance to experience all that Huntsville has to offer. From its prime location in the heart of downtown to its luxurious accommodations and top-notch service, the 106 Jefferson is sure to please. Here we’ll take a closer look at this amazing hotel!
Snead’s Farmhouse holds ribbon cutting
VINEMONT, Ala. – Owner Judy Snead, along with members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon on Snead’s Farmhouse Friday morning to signal its grand opening. Started in 2019 with a couple of chickens, Snead’s Farmhouse is now home to 130 chickens, two alpacas, two cows, six goats, three pigs, 10 ducks, two tortoises, one donkey, a turkey and three rabbits. Snead hosts farm tours, storytimes and field trips and in the next year will open an education center with a stage for puppet shows. Her gift shop and incubation education projects will be set up in the...
Papa Dubi’s Restaurant hosts End of Summer Concert and Shrimp Boil
Three brothers turn co-owners have a cajun feast boiling up in Marshall County this weekend.
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
23 Top Things to do in Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County and is the fourth largest city in the state that is home to 215,000 people. The town was incorporated as a town in 1811 with the help of LeRoy Pope and John Hunt. LeRoy Pope is considered a “Father of Huntsville,” but the city got its name after revolutionary war veteran John Hunt.
Single-family rental communities under scrutiny in Huntsville
Single-family rental communities have emerged as an affordable option for people moving to Huntsville. But a local developer believes an amendment passed by the city planning commission, which modifies ordinances that limit multifamily units to four structures per acre, could put an end to build-to-rent developments. “My perspective is we’re...
Artemis I launch party at U.S. Space & Rocket Center expected to draw thousands
As the rocket won't wait for anyone Monday morning, be sure to know the parking situation ahead of time, and try to carpool.
WAAY-TV
Amerigo bringing new Italian dining option to Huntsville
A new choice for Italian dining is coming to Huntsville. Amerigo, which describes itself as an upscale-casual neighborhood restaurant, opens Monday at The Market at Hays Farm, 9020 Memorial Parkway SW. This is the restaurant’s first Alabama location. You can see the full menu here, but first check out...
RELATED PEOPLE
Krispy Kreme launches new out of this world donut flavor!
With the launch of the Artemis One SLS finally around the corner, Krispy Kreme will offer a new, extremely limited Artemis Moon Doughnut!
justshortofcrazy.com
12 Of The Best Places to Eat and Foodie Trails To Take In North Alabama
North Alabama has so much going on! It offers up unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and numerous memorable spots to get outside and if has an incredible selection of places to eat and foodie trails to take. It’ll quickly becomes evident that the tastes of the region may well be its most...
WAAY-TV
'Huntsville is just amazing!' Huntsville celebrates being named the best city to live in the country
There is no place like home, especially when it's the number one spot to live in the country. Huntsville celebrated a first place win Thursday night, after being named the number one city to live in, according to U.S. News & World Report earlier this year. The party was fit...
Alabama Police Searching For Owner Of Dogs That Went On A Killing Spree
Warning graphic pictures and video. Of all the animals we have to worry about here in Alabama, a pack of dogs that are attacking pets and livestock would have never made my list. Recently we had a big announcement that we all should be concerned about. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coming in September to the Orion Amphitheater
As August ends, September is just as busy for the Orion! Here's a list of what is coming to Huntsville in September.
theflorala.com
New dining options open in the Shoals
The Pour House at Coldwater opened in downtown Tuscumbia, Ala., on June 4. Their owners, Skip Nichols, Ashley Morrow and Josh Kelley, opened the restaurant after wanting more dining options to choose from on their lunch breaks. They wanted to create a community center point for everyone to enjoy. “[The...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama’s Natural Bridge Park is a marvel
Alabama is full of scenic views and gorgeous landscapes, regardless of what part of the state you are in, but a small-town wonder in Winston County offers nature lovers an awe-inspiring sight that’s likely more than 2 million years in the making. Natural Bridge Park is home to a...
WAFF
Power restored to previous outage area in south Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power to areas of south Huntsville due to a Friday morning outage. According to a Huntsville Utilities spokesperson, the outage impacted the area of Airport Road south to Byrd Spring Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Whitesburg Drive. Over 1,600 customers were impacted at the height of the outage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
apr.org
NASA poised to launch Alabama designed moon rocket
Engineers at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville will be watching the upcoming test launch of a new rocket closely. NASA is poised to send its new Space Launch System booster on a forty two day mission around the moon. The Marshall Space Center designed, managed and tested the so-called Artemis One test vehicle. NASA administrator Bill Nelson told reporters the mission includes a shakedown flight of the Orion capsule that could carry astronauts to the moon.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor
Did your favorite local spot make this list of highest-rated eateries that won't empty your wallet? Or maybe you can find a new place to try!
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Therapy horses help children, adults develop
We all know the good work that therapy dogs to to help people. Now therapy horses are making a run at it in North Alabama. Step by Step Therapeutic Horseback Riding is a farm in New Market designed to help children and adults with or without disabilities grow and develop.
Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County making homeownership more easily attainable
DECATUR, Ala. — Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County makes homeownership possible for low-income households, offering affordable mortgage loans with 0% interest to purchase homes built or renovated by Habitat. If you don’t have access to a printer, you can pick up an application packet at our Habitat ReStore...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
191K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 4