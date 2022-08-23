VINEMONT, Ala. – Owner Judy Snead, along with members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon on Snead’s Farmhouse Friday morning to signal its grand opening. Started in 2019 with a couple of chickens, Snead’s Farmhouse is now home to 130 chickens, two alpacas, two cows, six goats, three pigs, 10 ducks, two tortoises, one donkey, a turkey and three rabbits. Snead hosts farm tours, storytimes and field trips and in the next year will open an education center with a stage for puppet shows. Her gift shop and incubation education projects will be set up in the...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO