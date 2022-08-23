Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged road rage incident involving firearm near Hawkeye Wildlife Area gun range
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm at another motorist while intoxicated with a child in the car near a Johnson County gun range. Johnson County sheriff’s deputies were called to Plotz Road near Falcon Avenue just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon for a subject who had flashed a gun during a road rage incident near the Hawkeye Wildlife Shotgun and Archery Range. Deputies caught up to the suspect’s 2015 Nissan Juke near the intersection of 120th Street and Greencastle Avenue, just west of Swisher. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Seth Beason of 21st Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, admitted to drinking, had a cold, open can of beer in the vehicle and provided a breath alcohol sample of .090% at 5:45pm. Deputies also say there was a child in the vehicle in an unsecured car seat.
Iowa City Police seek assistance in convenience store assault investigation
Iowa City Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a convenience store employee last spring. According to an ICPD news release, at approximately 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, June 5th, officers responded to the L & M Mighty Shop at 504 East Burlington Street for a report of an assault.
Video emerges of Iowa City police chase that locked down nearby school; KCJJ obtains aerial photos of damage to field
KCJJ has obtained aerial photos of the damage caused to a cornfield following a police chase through southeast Iowa City Friday afternoon. A video has also emerged on social media of the chase itself, which temporarily locked down a nearby elementary school. Officers say they began pursuing a stolen 2006...
IC Police ID shoplifter after she allegedly orders birthday cake while committing thefts
Iowa City Police say they were able to identify a shoplifter after she left her name and phone number when ordering a birthday cake while she was committing the thefts. According to arrest records, 31-year-old Mikiala Collins of Sherman Drive left the Waterfront Hy-Vee with a cart full of $176.95 in unpaid groceries just before 11:45am on August 20th. Collins was reportedly stopped in the parking lot by Hy-Vee staff and fled the scene, leaving the groceries behind.
Brawl at new Shelter House facility leads to one arrest
A brawl at a new Shelter House facility has led to one arrest. According to arrest records, Iowa City Police were called to the new 501 Project on Southgate Avenue just after 7:45 last Monday night for what they described as a “large”, “physical” fight involving approximately eight people. One of the alleged participants…37-year-old transient Darius Stewart…allegedly showed signs of intoxication. Shelter House staff indicated Stewart was the main aggressor, and he was charged with Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct. He pleaded guilty to both charges on Tuesday and was given credit for time served for one day in jail.
ICPD: Wanted transient taken into custody by force after trying to outrun police on bicycle
A wanted transient had to be taken into custody by force late Friday night after he unsuccessfully tried to escape from Iowa City Police on his bicycle. That’s according to arrest records, which indicate 50-year-old Roger Hunter was encountered by police near the corner of Linn and College Streets just before 10:00 Friday night. Police say they informed Hunter they had a warrant for his arrest. Hunter reportedly disagreed and tried to ride away on his bicycle. The officer was able to catch up to the bike on foot and tackle Hunter to the ground.
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Waterloo
Church pipe organ painstakingly reassembled in Dubuque after extensive cleaning project. The Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dubuque spent this entire week reassembling its 58-year-old pipe organ. Son of murdered Cedar Rapids cab driver shares memories of her life. Monday is the start of the federal trial for a Cedar Rapids...
Wisconsin man charged in Iowa City home invasion cases pleads not guilty
A Wisconsin man accused of two Iowa City home invasions has entered a not guilty plea. The incident started with an August 3rd traffic stop near the intersection of South Riverside Drive and Highway 6 East. 41-year-old Rick Wappler of Cascade, Wisconsin reportedly told an officer he was on the run from law enforcement. Police say Wappler then grabbed a knife and threatened to kill the officer before driving away. The pursuit was ended due to the risk to public safety.
Urinating passenger catches attention of Johnson County deputies, driver arrested for OWI
A urinating passenger caught the attention of a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, leading to the drunk driving arrest of a Florida woman. The deputy reports seeing a man urinating next to a 2011 Mercedes Sedan parked by the side of Highway 1 just south of Solon just before 9:00 Wednesday night. A woman identified as 36-year-old Kristy Clayton of Jennings, Florida reportedly told the deputy she had driven up to that point. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety testing and provided a breath alcohol level of .097%.
Cedar Rapids Police Investigate Wednesday Evening Shooting on I380
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a shooting that occurred during the Wednesday afternoon rush hour on I380. In a release from the Department, officers responded just after 5pm to the area of Interstate 380 and H Avenue for a report of shots fired. Arriving investigators were told a passenger in a bronze colored SUV leaned out of the passenger side window and fired multiple shots at a second vehicle also traveling south on the interstate.
Cedar Rapids Police investigating Thursday night stabbing
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in the 3000 block of J Street. Police say they received a call at approximately 9:51p.m. Thursday night about a man being stabbed. When officers arrived and found a man outside an apartment suffering from a stab...
Iowa City elementary school locked down during police chase through nearby cornfield
An Iowa City elementary school was briefly locked down during a nearby police chase through a cornfield on Friday. Officers began pursuing a stolen 2006 Toyota Tacoma being driven by 36-year-old Deonte House just after 2:45 Friday afternoon near Scott Boulevard and Highway 6. The chase led to the roundabout at Sycamore Street and McCollister Boulevard, where House drove into a cornfield. Witnesses tell KCJJ House drove around the cornfield seemingly randomly before ditching the car and attempting to flee on foot. Damage to the corn in the field is estimated at over $10,000.
Convicted felon pleads not guilty to charges he carried firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of Coralville 3-year-old
A convicted felon accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child has pleaded not guilty. 33-year-old Chris Gordon entered the plea earlier this week. Witnesses told investigators Gordon was seen fleeing the scene of a July 3rd shooting on Boston Way that killed three-year-old Damaria Sanders. Gordon was allegedly carrying the gun used in the shooting, although arrest records do not indicate if he is suspected of firing the weapon. Gordon has a 2014 felony conviction out of Illinois, and is thus unable to legally carry a firearm.
VIDEO: Suspect faces charges for rioting, stabbing, in 2019
A 22-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after he was arrested on a warrant in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart. Juan Jinez faces felony charges of willful injury – causing bodily injury, and going armed with intent; and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of participation in a riot, court records say.
This Guy Is Accused Of Shoplifting From The Davenport Target 14 Times
A guy not even from Davenport is accused of shoplifting from the Target on Elmore not once...but 14 times. Timothy Pruis is a 61-year-old man from Grand Mound, IA. WHBF reports Timothy is facing a felony charge after shoplifting from the Davenport Target location 14 times. He got busted on...
Police: Suspect tried to steal Mercedes at YMCA
A 22-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to steal a Mercedes from a YMCA parking lot. Antonio Nieves faces a felony charge of first-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 9:15 p.m. June 7, Davenport Police were dispatched to the Utica Ridge YMCA, 4885...
Cedar Rapids Police finding the majority of stolen vehicles
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91 percent of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing, one is found.
Cedar Rapids man arrested on several charges including attempted murder
Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a man wanted after allegedly attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend earlier this year. The Gazette reports that 38-year-old Bernick Brown allegedly used a baseball bat in the February 12th attack, leaving the victim, Branly Nkosi, with multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed, and other serious life-threatening injuries.
Stolen Vehicle in Henry County
On August 24th, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible stolen vehicle from the 2600 grid of Henry Jefferson Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office found that a 1999 Chevy S10 was removed from a residence and dragged from the scene. After observing the evidence of the removal, officers continued to investigate and the vehicle was found in the 3300 grid of the 175th Blvd., of rural Lockridge.
Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they arrested two people who allegedly staged a robbery at an Iowa City Kum & Go on Tuesday. Police responded to the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard early Tuesday morning for a report of a robbery. Police said witnesses told them the suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not display a firearm.
