Amherst, MA

UMass Amherst voted best campus food in the country for sixth straight year per Princeton Review

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
According to a report from the Princeton Review, there is no better college campus to grab a bite to eat than at UMass Amherst. For the sixth straight year, the Princeton Review has named UMass’ dining the best in the nation.

The Princeton Review’s report complies responses from over 160,000 college students across the country and lists the top-25 schools in categories such as best campus food, best college dorms and most beautiful campuses.

According to UMass’ website, the collegiate dining program is the largest in the nation and emphasizes “locally sourced foods while delivering healthy, sustainable, delicious, diverse and authentic culinary experiences.”

According to the Princeton Review, the top-10 schools for collegiate dining are:

1. University of Massachusetts-Amherst

2. Bowdoin College

3. Washington University in St. Louis

4. Cornell University

5. Pitzer College

6. Vanderbilt University

7. Skidmore College

8. Kansas State University

9. University of Richmond

10. University of Dayton

