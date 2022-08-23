ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse drops series finale to Worcester, 7-5, Sunday

Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets ended their week against the Worcester Red Sox on a disappointing note, dropping a 7-5 decision in the series finale on a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. The WooSox won the series, taking four out of the six games. Syracuse still leads the season series 12 games to nine. The two teams will play one final six-game series against one another from September 20th to September 25th at Polar Park.
Syracuse basketball’s Elite Camp features interesting names from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The roster of players attending Syracuse’s Elite Camp this weekend features some interesting prospects and some familiar names. The Elite Camp offers the Syracuse basketball coaches the opportunity to bring high school players to the school’s campus and watch them go through drills and fullcourt games for a day at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center. Some of the high school players already have a scholarship offer from Syracuse, some could earn an offer while at the camp and others attend a chance to work out with top talent.
Syracuse wins NY State Fair boys basketball tournament

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Andreo Ash (Liverpool) scored 21 points and Andrew Benedict (Cicero-North Syracuse) had 20 to lead Syracuse to a 75-52 victory over Utica in the championship game of the New York State Fair boys basketball tournament on Friday. The tournament was sponsored by Syracuse Select. “This was a...
Syracuse football announces 7 team captains for 2022

Syracuse, N.Y. — Earlier this month, Orange football coach Dino Babers revealed on the ACC’s Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast that his team would have six captains. With one week until its season opener against Louisville, Syracuse announced its group of captains for 2022 on Saturday, and there was one more than expected. Babers said previously he believes this is the most captains an SU program has ever had.
NYS Fair concert guide: Foreigner, Bryce Vine, Lawrence, more (Sunday, Aug. 28)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Mary Jo Coleman: Nun, social worker, shop owner, Tipp Hill booster. She lived live to the fullest

Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. — A vast catalog of social work provides the foundation to Mary Jo Coleman’s life. A little leprechaun door offers a peek into her clever ways. The many three-colored homes on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill continue to pay homage to her taste and style. And a song of empowerment suggests a suitable score to her legacy.
18 police academy grads headed to Syracuse Police Department

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Police Academy graduated its latest class of cadets Friday at Onondaga Community College. The graduates headed to the Syracuse Police Department will start a 12-week field training program side-by-side with senior officers, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. There were 18 graduates...
NYS Fair concert guide: Blues, country, rock and The Jacksons (Saturday, Aug. 27)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Tesla in mid-80s form at New York State Fair (photos)

Tesla landed on stage in mid-80s form Saturday evening on the Chevy Court stage at the New York State Fair. Tesla made its third appearance at the Great New York State Fair and their first appearance since 2007. The band is celebrating their 30th anniversary tour. Tesla, named one of VH1′s 100 Greatest Artists of Hair Metal, is known for hit songs like “Signs” and “Love Song.”
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

