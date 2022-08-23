Read full article on original website
Second Syracuse girls team added to Monday’s NY State Fair basketball tournament
A second team of Syracuse area girls basketball players has been added to the New York State Fair tournament, set to begin on Monday. The new team was added after the team from Buffalo dropped out. This brings the number of Central New York teams to three that will be...
Syracuse drops series finale to Worcester, 7-5, Sunday
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets ended their week against the Worcester Red Sox on a disappointing note, dropping a 7-5 decision in the series finale on a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. The WooSox won the series, taking four out of the six games. Syracuse still leads the season series 12 games to nine. The two teams will play one final six-game series against one another from September 20th to September 25th at Polar Park.
SCAC Empire division tees off season with new tournament play
The Salt City Athletic Conference Empire division opened its 2022 season with a new tournament style competition, the first which took place on Friday at Walden Oaks Country Club in Cortland. “We are trying a tournament style this year with the boys golf season after trying it with the girls...
Section III boys volleyball 2022: Team previews, top players, more
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Section III boys fall volleyball season is about to get underway. Here’s what to keep an eye on in Divisions I and II.
Syracuse basketball’s Elite Camp features interesting names from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The roster of players attending Syracuse’s Elite Camp this weekend features some interesting prospects and some familiar names. The Elite Camp offers the Syracuse basketball coaches the opportunity to bring high school players to the school’s campus and watch them go through drills and fullcourt games for a day at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center. Some of the high school players already have a scholarship offer from Syracuse, some could earn an offer while at the camp and others attend a chance to work out with top talent.
Syracuse football freshman Dom Foster suspended from team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse freshman Dom Foster has been suspended from the football team for a violation of team rules, the school said today. The school didn’t say how long the suspension would last. The news comes a week before Syracuse opens the 2022 season Sept. 3 against...
Syracuse wins NY State Fair boys basketball tournament
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Andreo Ash (Liverpool) scored 21 points and Andrew Benedict (Cicero-North Syracuse) had 20 to lead Syracuse to a 75-52 victory over Utica in the championship game of the New York State Fair boys basketball tournament on Friday. The tournament was sponsored by Syracuse Select. “This was a...
Section III field hockey coaches poll: Which of your players has the highest field hockey IQ?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with talented field hockey players, but the thing that sets the great ones apart is their ability to see and play the game on an intellectual level. >> Field hockey season previews: Class A and B | Class C and D.
Syracuse football announces 7 team captains for 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — Earlier this month, Orange football coach Dino Babers revealed on the ACC’s Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast that his team would have six captains. With one week until its season opener against Louisville, Syracuse announced its group of captains for 2022 on Saturday, and there was one more than expected. Babers said previously he believes this is the most captains an SU program has ever had.
Former Syracuse football QB Tommy DeVito leads Illinois to blowout win in opener
Champaign, Ill. — Chase Brown scored three touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards and former Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 27 of 37 passes for 192 yards and two scores in his debut as Illinois breezed past Wyoming 38-6 in a season-opener on Saturday. Only 41 seconds elapsed before...
Two new Section III boys golf coaches start season with wins
Two new Salt City Athletic Conference coaches each recorded their first wins of the season as the 2022 Section III fall varsity sports season officially got underway with four golf matches on Thursday. Baldwinsville’s Jamie Cuyler and Liverpool’s Jay Graham each were the recipient of a coaching victory.
Day 5 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — For the first time in what seemed like a very long time, the New York State Fair felt normal. Temperatures were just shy of 80 degrees, and the attendance was just shy of 90,000. That dwarfed any day from last year’s fair. Traffic crawled at...
Rapper Ice-T breaks the mold at NY State Fair Chevy Court (review)
Never in Ice-T’s wildest dreams did he expect to perform at the New York State Fair, said the rapper from the fairground’s Chevy Court on Thursday night. “I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing,” he said, “but I’m here, God damn it.”
NYS Fair concert guide: Foreigner, Bryce Vine, Lawrence, more (Sunday, Aug. 28)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Mary Jo Coleman: Nun, social worker, shop owner, Tipp Hill booster. She lived live to the fullest
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. — A vast catalog of social work provides the foundation to Mary Jo Coleman’s life. A little leprechaun door offers a peek into her clever ways. The many three-colored homes on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill continue to pay homage to her taste and style. And a song of empowerment suggests a suitable score to her legacy.
18 police academy grads headed to Syracuse Police Department
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Police Academy graduated its latest class of cadets Friday at Onondaga Community College. The graduates headed to the Syracuse Police Department will start a 12-week field training program side-by-side with senior officers, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. There were 18 graduates...
NYS Fair concert guide: Blues, country, rock and The Jacksons (Saturday, Aug. 27)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Tesla in mid-80s form at New York State Fair (photos)
Tesla landed on stage in mid-80s form Saturday evening on the Chevy Court stage at the New York State Fair. Tesla made its third appearance at the Great New York State Fair and their first appearance since 2007. The band is celebrating their 30th anniversary tour. Tesla, named one of VH1′s 100 Greatest Artists of Hair Metal, is known for hit songs like “Signs” and “Love Song.”
Jazz great Joey DeFrancesco dies at 51; played 2022 Syracuse Jazz Fest
Jazz great Joey DeFrancesco is dead at 51, his wife and manager Gloria DeFrancesco announced Friday. “The love of my life is now in peace with the angels. Right now I have very few words. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support coming in from everywhere. Joey loved you all,” she wrote on social media.
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Aug. 28, 2022
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Happy weekend, everyone!. This was quite an eventful week for NY Cannabis Insider, in and out of...
