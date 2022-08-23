ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

White House liaison to Black voters leaves post

By Alex Gangitano
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPgZD_0hRzvqS700
Tweet

The White House’s liaison to Black voters, Trey Baker, left the administration on Monday, the White House confirmed.

Baker was a senior White House adviser for public engagement and left the administration to work at law firm Barnes & Thornburg as a partner. He will be based in the Washington office.

Bloomberg first reported the news.

Baker served as the national director for African American Engagement during Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, when he managed the campaign’s outreach plan to Black voters.

Before his time with President Biden, he worked for nearly three years as the city manager of Grenada, Miss., and had previously served as legislative assistant and counsel to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.).

Biden carried Black voters in the 2020 presidential election with 92 percent of the vote, according to Pew Research Center. A poll from June showed though that, while Black voters’ support for Biden remains the highest among most demographics, it has weakened since he took office.

Organizers have warned Democrats not to take Black voters for granted ahead of this midterm election and are worried that the party isn’t listening to the community’s concerns.

Black voters have expressed frustration that Democrats overlook them until it’s too late, and that growing dissatisfaction could have an outsized impact on the party this election year.

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Democrats#Midterm Election#Liaison#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Barnes Thornburg#Pew Research Center
Daily Mail

Why Melania Trump is now ready for a second tilt as the First Lady: Enemies said they’d split as soon as Donald left the White House. But he hints he’ll run again and friends paint her as the power behind the throne

Melania Trump was briefly spotted last week leaving celebrity hairdresser Frederic Fekkai’s salon in Manhattan, sporting an immaculate blow-dry. This was just days after FBI agents had stormed the Trumps’ magnificent Mar- a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (dubbed the ‘Winter White House during his presidency), looking for classified documents, allegedly rummaging through Melania’s underwear drawer in the process.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt

August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Fox News

Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

673K+
Followers
80K+
Post
501M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy