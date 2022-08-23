UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With Utica University First-Year students moving in earlier this week, that meant it was time for the continuation of a now yearly tradition aimed at getting those new students involved in the Utica community, Pioneer Pitch-In. For the second straight year the Utica University teamed up with the Mohawk Valley Challengers, a local no-profit that give children with special needs the opportunity to play flag football as a team, as their contribution to the Pitch-In.

