ValueWalk
New Price Cap Sees Predicted Energy Bills Soar, FTSE Brighter Than Feared
New energy cap sees households swallow an 80% bill increase. FTSE 100 ends week on a positive note as investors wait to hear from Fed chief. Ofgem’s new price cap means millions of households face a daunting 80% increase in their energy bill in October. Boiling that down, it suggests a standard household in England, Wales and Scotland will see a bill of £3,549 a year – it was £1,277 just last winter. While the cap changes have been known about for some time, this change will still come as a shock when the reality of these figures sink in.
ValueWalk
Global Demand For Precious Metals Grows
Central banks continue to buy gold, adding 270 tons of the lustrous yellow metal to their reserves since June. China is notably one of the biggest purchasers of precious metals. According to the Swiss Federal Customs Administration, China ordered more than 80 tons of the precious metal from Switzerland in July alone.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
ValueWalk
China, U.S. Tech Stocks Climb Throughout The Week On Different Drivers
Tech stocks in China and the U.S. are popping, although for different reasons. In China, an agreement between Washington and Beijing over their long-running audit disagreement triggered gains in Chinese tech stocks because their U.S. listings appear to be protected. Meanwhile, in the U.S., hedge funds are betting big on...
Asian shares slide on Wall Street drop that ended last week
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. The plunge in early trading in Asia paralleled the drop on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week sinking more than 1,000 points. A slowdown in the U.S. is damaging to Asia’s export-reliant economies. The message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a speech Friday had been expected, though some had wished for words that weren’t quite so clear. “The market apparently was looking for something a little more neutral. After all the talk of a ‘pause’ and ‘pivot’, none of which ever made any sense with a Fed that has said several times it will keep hiking rates even if it means some economic pain, we are back to square one with a Fed outlook to keep tightening,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.
ValueWalk
The Most Important Event In Crypto Is Weeks Away…
RiskHedge Chief Analyst Stephen McBride has been pounding the table about it for nearly a year…. And now, it’s official: The most important event in crypto is a few weeks away. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto, is getting a monumental upgrade—one all crypto investors should be excited about.
'You are more powerful than you think.' Why one man says it's too soon to write off democracy in America
While some fear American democracy is collapsing, Eric Liu says it's too soon to write off the US. The author and activist says the country has one huge edge over rivals like China and Russia.
ValueWalk
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Breaks Down The Agreement With China Over Audit Inspections
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with SEC Chair Gary Gensler on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET) today, Friday, August 26th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com:. SEC Chair Gary Gensler Breaks Down The Agreement With China Over...
ValueWalk
Markets React Wildly To Fed Chair’s Speech
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Fed Chair Powell’s speech from Jackson Hole this morning was more hawkish than hoped. The markets have been gyrating for the last week as people place their bets on just how hawkish or dovish Powell would be today. The challenge is if the Fed really expects to employ monetary tightening until inflation recedes to 2%, it may take many months, if not years to accomplish.
ValueWalk
Fed Never Fights Market Rates, Strategist Says
Louis Navellier offers the following commentary following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole:. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, surprised both me and the stock market by being much more hawkish than I could have ever anticipated. First, Chairman Powell said that the Fed is not yet convinced that inflation has peaked, even though the core rate of inflation has been falling since March and the Fed’s favorite inflation indicator, namely the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index declined to 6.3% in July, down from 6.8% in June. Even more important to the Fed, the core PCE, excluding food and energy, declined to 4.6% in July, down from 4.8% in June.
ValueWalk
The Introduction Of The Mandatory Universal Proxy Card
Next week marks the introduction of the mandatory universal proxy card, possibly the most significant threshold in activist campaigns for at least a decade. Hitherto, activists seeking to elect new board members at U.S. companies had to solicit votes on their own proxy card and investors had to cast their votes on one of two cards – increasing the risk of a disproportionate outcome – unless they could spare an analyst to physically attend the annual meeting.
ValueWalk
Facing Damocles Sword
S&P 500 confirmed the daily outlook yesterday, and did really well. The signs before the close also favored bullish entry into today. VIX kept declining, UVXY confirming – no surprise that the bears were weak intraday, and likely would first have to deal with a spiking stock market before we see a repeat of the latest Fed minutes release (daily stall followed by reversal). CBOE put/call ratiois not too much out of balance, favoring a nice move today. USD is uncovincing given the delicate balancing the Fed has to do while still appearing (and crucially acting) resolute. Tough job to regain inflation fighting credentials when the “transitory” horse has left the barn many quarters ago. Given the continued weakness of the sellers going into the Powell speech, the nimble intraday traders among you may be tempted to join the buyers temporarily, eyeing the exit door should Powell truly surprise and deliver credibly.
ValueWalk
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) reported earnings that were above analysts’ expectations, but the stock fell anyway during market hours as PC sales weighed on investor sentiment. PC sales have been declining for the year and were down around 12 percent in the first quarter. The global economy has weighed on demand as consumers have slowed purchases owing to falling purchasing power and depleting levels of savings. Shares were up 2.75% after trending lower during early trading.
ValueWalk
Linamar Takes Next Step With Healthcare Bet
Canadian auto parts supplier Linamar Corporation (TSE:LNR) announced on Aug. 24 that it received ISO 13485 certification for manufacturing medical devices at its iHub production site in Guelph, Ontario. The company’s first facility to get this certification from the Internal Standards Organization (ISO). ValueWalk’s September 2022 Hedge Fund Update:...
