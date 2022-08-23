Read full article on original website
Rain chances shift toward coast as Houston area faces a wet Wednesday
Good morning. Houston’s wet pattern will persist for awhile, but today and Thursday offer the best chances for widespread and heavy rainfall before the precipitation eases back just a bit. Overall we don’t have any real concerns for significant flooding, but we should continue to see the potential for some street flooding beneath the stronger storms. Additionally, we will need to monitor the tropics over the next month, as there are indications that the Atlantic is waking from its long slumber.
Houston Forecast: Rounds of rain the next several days
Rounds of downpours will be possible over the next several days. Keep your umbrella handy the rest of the week.
Prayers answered, and then some: 8 inches of rain prompts flash flood warning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Persistent rain Wednesday morning dropped 8″ of rain west of Houston in an area that was in exceptional drought. Yet another example of going from drought to flood in Texas. While covering the flash flood warning between Columbus and Sealy along I-10, CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan...
'It floods when the rains come' | Katy-area residents say they're trapped in their neighborhood when it rains
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The incoming rain won't be severe, but it's enough to worry residents in a fairly new subdivision in the Katy area. They said the street to the neighborhood floods every time it rains, leaving them stranded. The residents believe the problem started when they began...
Why flood-weary Houston needs more willow water holes
HOUSTON - On the near Southwest side, Houstonians can find a half dozen man-crafted lakes the banks of which are laden with wild grass and rising timber. And while a haven for walkers and bird watchers alike, the principle mission of these willow water holes is purely defensive - a 291-acre receptacle to drain the danger from a Harvey-like deluge.
Ground stop issued at IAH due to thunderstorms moving into the Houston area
HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday due to thunderstorms moving through our area. The ground stop is set to expire at 2:30 p.m. For more information regarding the storms sweeping across the Houston area:
Power On Through the Worst Power Outage
HOUSTON – No one ever wants to be left without power for days on end and that happens often in Texas when a disaster hits. Having a generator for back up power can help you prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best. Melanie Camp visited Yvette and...
CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT
On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
Why could this year’s quiet Atlantic hurricane season soon change?
HOUSTON — Heading into this hurricane season experts predicted there would be above-average activity. And even though it has been quiet just a couple of weeks ago the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University were still saying we should expect an above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic. If that prediction holds true it would be the seventh consecutive above-normal hurricane season.
30,000 Texans lose property insurance as peak hurricane season approaches
The Texas Department of Insurance says 30,000 people have lost property insurance as a result of a company based in Florida becoming insolvent.
NASA sets sights on the moon for the first time in decades with Artemis launch
HOUSTON - For the first time in about 50 years, NASA is preparing for a mission to the moon. On Monday, Artemis 1 is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 8:33 a.m. The crewless test flight will use NASA’s most powerful rocket ever. "This is really the...
PTSD lingers for some Houstonians 5 years after Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON - Hurricane Harvey was emotionally traumatic and had serious mental health impacts on many people in its path. Researchers believe half of those in heavily affected areas suffer probable Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD, including their pets. Some of them are still suffering today. Rebuilding homes while reliving...
TRAFFIC UPDATE - I-45 shut down tonight
THE WOODLANDS, TX - A heads up for commuters; according to Houston TranStar, all southbound lanes of Interstate 45 will be shut down between Woodlands Parkway/Robinson Rd and Rayford/Sawdust. The shutdown will start at 9:00 p.m. tonight and last until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday) morning. All southbound traffic will be shunted to the feeder road. Avoid the area if possible!
Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Boil water notice issued for Jersey Village
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for resident in Jersey Village, city officials said. According to a release, due to reduced distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Jersey Village public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
Body of missing 59-year-old found when HPD Dive Team pulls car out lake in Pearland
PEARLAND – The Houston Police Dive Team discovered the body of a man after pulling out a vehicle from a nearby waterway near Pearland. Now, the family has asked for prayers and answers. Robert White, 59 was a devoted security guard and father of two who went missing back...
Man fights to install a red light at Montgomery County intersection where his mom was killed
At the intersection where Marcus Cook's mom suffered fatal injuries, there were 19 reported incidents at the location since January 2020.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
2 People Dead, 1 Person Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Devers (Devers, TX)
Texas Department of Public Safety stated that a motor vehicle accident took place on Thursday. The incident is reported to have taken place at 12.20 PM on US 90 about a mile west of Devers in Southeast Liberty [..]
