Environment

spacecityweather.com

Rain chances shift toward coast as Houston area faces a wet Wednesday

Good morning. Houston’s wet pattern will persist for awhile, but today and Thursday offer the best chances for widespread and heavy rainfall before the precipitation eases back just a bit. Overall we don’t have any real concerns for significant flooding, but we should continue to see the potential for some street flooding beneath the stronger storms. Additionally, we will need to monitor the tropics over the next month, as there are indications that the Atlantic is waking from its long slumber.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Why flood-weary Houston needs more willow water holes

HOUSTON - On the near Southwest side, Houstonians can find a half dozen man-crafted lakes the banks of which are laden with wild grass and rising timber. And while a haven for walkers and bird watchers alike, the principle mission of these willow water holes is purely defensive - a 291-acre receptacle to drain the danger from a Harvey-like deluge.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Power On Through the Worst Power Outage

HOUSTON – No one ever wants to be left without power for days on end and that happens often in Texas when a disaster hits. Having a generator for back up power can help you prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best. Melanie Camp visited Yvette and...
MAGNOLIA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT

On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KHOU

Why could this year’s quiet Atlantic hurricane season soon change?

HOUSTON — Heading into this hurricane season experts predicted there would be above-average activity. And even though it has been quiet just a couple of weeks ago the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University were still saying we should expect an above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic. If that prediction holds true it would be the seventh consecutive above-normal hurricane season.
fox26houston.com

PTSD lingers for some Houstonians 5 years after Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON - Hurricane Harvey was emotionally traumatic and had serious mental health impacts on many people in its path. Researchers believe half of those in heavily affected areas suffer probable Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD, including their pets. Some of them are still suffering today. Rebuilding homes while reliving...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

TRAFFIC UPDATE - I-45 shut down tonight

THE WOODLANDS, TX - A heads up for commuters; according to Houston TranStar, all southbound lanes of Interstate 45 will be shut down between Woodlands Parkway/Robinson Rd and Rayford/Sawdust. The shutdown will start at 9:00 p.m. tonight and last until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday) morning. All southbound traffic will be shunted to the feeder road. Avoid the area if possible!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice issued for Jersey Village

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for resident in Jersey Village, city officials said. According to a release, due to reduced distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Jersey Village public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
JERSEY VILLAGE, TX
Panr

1418 Bridgeland Creek Pkwy Unit# 89

Bridgeland - What a fantastic place to call home! This newly developed lofts offer a large open floor plan with lots of features Located in a cozy yet vibrant pocket, these apartments have everything you need to live stylishly and comfortably. Be sure to call one of our friendly staff today for up to date pricing and availability.
CYPRESS, TX

