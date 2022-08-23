Read full article on original website
Man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police now charged with kidnapping
LYNNWOOD — A Blaine man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police last month has been charged with kidnapping. Lane Phipps also faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man through the chest June 14 near Ferndale. But the latest Snohomish County allegations, filed earlier this month, relate...
Anacortes Woman Arrested on Murder Charges After Shooting Incident
Anacortes, WA- Officers with the Anacortes Police Department responded to a Weapons Offense involving a firearm in the 800 block of 30th Street on Thursday, August 25th, 2022. According to a social media post made by the Anacortes Police Department, Officers arrested a 20-year-old Anacortes woman after a 52-year-old man was shot in the stomach. The shooting allegedly occurred during a “Domestic Violence Incident” including the 20-year-old woman’s, 43-year-old mother and the mother’s boyfriend. The mother was not injured in the shooting, but the man later died from his injuries after being transported by medics to Island Health.
Anacortes woman suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend arrested
ANACORTES, Wash. — A 20-year-old Anacortes woman who is suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s 52-year-old boyfriend on Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called to the 800 block of 30th Street after a neighbor called 911 and reported that a man had been shot and the woman fled on foot toward Commerical Avenue. However, she returned and called 911, police said.
Details released regarding yesterday’s smash-and-grab gun theft and search for the suspect
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following details regarding yesterday’s incident via email. Jimmy Robert Brashears, age 35 and from Lynden, was subsequently arrested. On 8-24-22 at approximately 5:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to what initially was being reported...
Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
Former Lynden Manor employee arrested for stealing pain meds
LYNDEN, Wash. – A former employee at Lynden Manor was arrested after stealing a resident’s opioid pain medication. Court documents state that Department of Social and Health Services investigators responded to the incident last November. A manager at Lynden Manor reported that 34-year-old Allyson Allen admitted to stealing...
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
Oak Harbor police arrest three 14-year-olds during pot shop burglary
Three 14-year-old teens were arrested in Oak Harbor after officers responded to an alarm at a pot shop, according to the Oak Harbor Police Department. At about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, an officer responded to an alarm at the Green Room, in the 1600 block of Northeast Goldie Street.
Kayaker arrested for beating photographer with paddle in Whatcom Falls Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A kayaker faces an assault charge for whacking another man with his paddle while the man took pictures in Whatcom Falls Park last January. Court records state that a woman told officers the victim appeared to be photographing her boyfriend and others as they kayaked in the park.
Lynden man arrested for threatening to kill six people
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden man was arrested after threatening to kill several people on Facebook. Court documents state that 56-year-old Timothy Ehlers posted a long rant on August 16th, targeting six different family members and neighbors. In the post, he specifically threatened to shoot all six people. The...
Department Fires Washington Police Officer Suspected of Soliciting a Minor
The Ferndale Police Department officer who was charged with child molestation after allegedly soliciting a minor was fired Tuesday by the city of Ferndale. The city announced in a news release Tuesday morning, Aug. 23 that Michael Scott Langton, 46, had been terminated by the department "due to an inability to carry out his duties."
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests
OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
Whatcom man saw opportunity in one high school team’s practice, but deputies didn’t agree
Whatcom County Superior Court documents show the man already is awaiting trial and has eight felony convictions.
King County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Crash on SR2 Involving Impaired Arlington Woman
Snohomish County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash around 10:00 p.m. on August 24th 2022 on Eastbound State Route 2 near milepost 19 in Snohomish County. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 21-year-old Faegoni V. Eylander of Arlington, Washington, was...
'My son did not deserve to die that way'; Victim's mom calls for justice after Granite Falls quarry shooting
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - The man accused of killing 27-year-old Jordan Hurtado at a quarry in Granite Falls made an appearance in Snohomish County Court Monday. He was arrested and booked for murder following the fatal shooting on Saturday. Stephanie Hurtado said her son Jordan was her best friend, and...
Employee at Whatcom assisted-living facility reportedly steals resident’s oxycodone pills
An employee at a Whatcom County assisted-living facility has been criminally charged after allegedly stealing oxycodone from a resident’s pill pack and replacing it with an anxiety medication. Allyson M. Allen, 34, was booked and released Monday, Aug. 22, from Whatcom County Jail. Whatcom County Superior Court records show...
Kayakers said man couldn’t take pictures at Whatcom Falls Park, now they’re facing charges
One of the kayakers facing charges is from Bellingham, while the other is from Skagit County.
Mount Vernon man faces murder charge for allegedly shooting, killing man at North Sound quarry
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on Saturday morning in a quarry near Granite Falls. The suspect is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is being held on $3 million bond. The...
Suspect in Granite Falls deadly shooting appears in court
We're learning more about a deadly shooting in Granite Falls over the weekend. Investigators say a man was shot at a gravel pit after an argument.
