‘Morning After’ singer Maureen McGovern says she has early-stage Alzheimer’s

By Johnny Oleksinski
New York Post
 5 days ago

Singer and actress Maureen McGovern will not perform concerts anymore, she said this week, because she has been diagnosed with “posterior cortical atrophy with symptoms of Alzheimer’s and/or Dementia.”

“What I do, or what I am still able to accomplish, has changed,” McGovern, 73, said in a statement on her website . “I can no longer travel or perform in live concerts. In fact, I can no longer drive — how’s that for a kick in the butt?”

McGovern, who boasts a pure and powerful voice, is best known for the Oscar-winning hit song “The Morning After” from the 1972 film “The Poseidon Adventure.” It was No. 1 on the Billboard charts for two weeks in 1973.

She also recorded the hit songs “We May Never Love Like This Again” from 1974’s “The Towering Inferno” and “Different Worlds” from the TV show “Angie.”

Maureen McGovern sang the hit song “The Morning After” from the 1972 movie “The Poseidon Adventure.”
Fans of the classic comedy film “Airplane!” will remember McGovern as Sister Angelina, the nun who hilariously croons Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.”

Also a stage actress, McGovern has had a fruitful career on Broadway, starring in the 1981 revival of “The Pirates of Penzance,” when she took over for Linda Ronstadt as Mabel. She later was a replacement in the Best Musical-winning “Nine” and originated the role of Marmee in “Little Women The Musical” in 2005.

“Slowly I realized that my inner life has not changed,” she said. “My passion for music, for singing, remains profoundly robust. To me, music is a language that expresses what often cannot be said with just words — it elevates, expands, and heals — brings joy and comfort and can eliminate barriers by creating meaningful experiences. So, accepting this new stage in my life, I began to embrace what I have and let it be.”

Comments / 0

New York Post

