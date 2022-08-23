ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

‘Drunk’ fan Ania Palus suing Nick Kyrgios for Wimbledon outburst

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7gAH_0hRzvAox00

She likely didn’t have “700 drinks.”

Tennis fan and Polish lawyer Ania Palus is suing Nick Kyrgios for defamation after she claims the tennis star’s Wimbledon finals outburst caused her “considerable harm.” During the third set of Kyrgios’ loss to Novak Djokovic, the Australian claimed that Palus was distracting him during his serve.

“Why is she still here?” Kyrgios complained to the umpire. “She’s drunk out of her mind and speaking to me in the middle of a game. What’s acceptable? OK, kick her out. I know exactly which one it is. The one in the dress, who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks bro.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZvOo_0hRzvAox00
Ania Palus, 32, says she’d only had two drinks at Wimbledon.
News Licensing / MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PT41y_0hRzvAox00
Ania Palus during the Wimbledon final
News Licensing / MEGA

Palus was escorted out of the stadium , but was allowed to return 15 minutes later after having some water. She later said she had only had drunk a Pimms and a glass of Rose.

“I wanted to give him support. Maybe I took it too far… but I only had good intentions,” she said. “It’s the temperature for me, I had no hat. I’m really sorry.”

However, Palus is now hoping to make Kyrgios sorry.

“It was an event we had been looking forward to for some time,” said Palus, who was in attendance at the tennis Grand Slam with her mother.

“During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me.

“Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’ false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress. I am not litigious, but after much consideration, I have concluded that that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to bring defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios in order to clear my name.

"She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks."

Classic Nick Kyrgios #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mhDw7M2Zbd

— Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 10, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxi9V_0hRzvAox00
Nck Kyrgios during the Washington tennis tournament
AP

“The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action. Any damages recovered will be donated to charity. Given the extant claim, I am unable to comment further on the events of the day in question. I hope that Mr Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter. However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the High Court.”

Palus’ lawsuit is not the only legal issue Kyrgios is dealing with. Kyrgios is facing assault charges in Australia over accusations from ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari. Kyrgios’ lawyer pushed for a three-month adjournment of the case, but was denied by a judge at a hearing on Monday. Kyrgios is now due in an Australian court on Oct. 4 for the matter.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy