Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
Mary Duncan

Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.
The US Sun

I ditched my bridesmaids on my wedding day – it cost me a friendship but saved me thousands, so I have no regrets

WALKING down the aisle with an entourage of blushing bridesmaids is most brides’ dream. But for newlywed Zoe Wells it sounded like a nightmare. The 30-year-old marketing executive from Rushton, Northants, banned bridesmaids from her May wedding to husband Jordan, 29, a software engineer — to save cash and swerve any dramas.
Tyla

Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you

If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
The Independent

‘Don’t tell my 14 year-old to carry a rapist’s baby’: Joe Rogan shuts down guest during abortion debate

Joe Rogan defended his teenage daughter's "right to choose" if she was the victim of rape during a heated podcast debate about abortion.When Seth Dillon, the founder of satiritcal news site the Babylon Bee, said that some people "born of rape" express a pro-life view, Mr Rogan hit back."You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry [a] rapist’s baby," the star said on The Joe Rogan Experience.Sign up for our newsletters.
SheKnows

A Dad is Insisting That His Wife Make Him Dinner During Her Maternity Leave & Her Retaliation Makes Complete Sense

A new mom took to Reddit to share an experience she’s having with her husband that is causing collective blood boiling. She started out by explaining that she gave birth five weeks ago and is currently on maternity leave. Her husband “John” doesn’t seem to quite understand what maternity leave entails — namely a time designed for a mom to recuperate and take care of her very small child. “Recently, he’s been riding me about not having dinner ready when he gets home,” she wrote. “He works from 8-5:30, so it’s not a completely unreasonable time for dinner, but it’s not...
