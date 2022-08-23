Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh Jurberg
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
A female writer jokingly asked what's a 'universal thing men like' and the responses were hilarious
Here are 19 of the best responses.
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
Woman horrified at what was left under sofas when she moved them to new house
Peep Show star Isy Suttie is a busy woman – between being a mum to two kids and a touring comedian, everyday things like housework can get a little tricky. But even so, the 44-year-old was left horrified by what she discovered underneath her sofas during a recent clean out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips
We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.
I ditched my bridesmaids on my wedding day – it cost me a friendship but saved me thousands, so I have no regrets
WALKING down the aisle with an entourage of blushing bridesmaids is most brides’ dream. But for newlywed Zoe Wells it sounded like a nightmare. The 30-year-old marketing executive from Rushton, Northants, banned bridesmaids from her May wedding to husband Jordan, 29, a software engineer — to save cash and swerve any dramas.
My friend gave her baby a common name but spelt it so weirdly that it looked like she’s named them after a vegetable
SOME parents know exactly what they want to call their baby before they're even born and others spend months agonising of the decison. It's an important decision, after all. One common baby name trend didn't work out very well for one new mum when her friend pointed out what it actually sounded like.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman in age-gap relationship left horrified after dad told her to 'get therapy'
A woman who is in a relationship with a man nearly 30 years her senior was told by her furious dad to 'get therapy'. Natalie Noble, 21, and Bobby Lindsey, 50, first met in 2015, when he was her tennis coach. The pair maintain that the relationship was totally platonic...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
I’ve given my daughter a boy’s name – people say she’ll be bullied but I prepared for a boy so I don’t care
CHOOSING a name for your child is a very big decision to make, one that many parents-to-be struggle with. After all, you’re going to be calling your child the same name for the rest of your life, so it’s got to be something that not only the parent likes, but the child too.
Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you
If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman shares the photo that revealed her mother's secret baby...and set her off on a 'bittersweet voyage of discovery'
The photograph was faded, a little yellowed, but still clear enough to send shivers down my spine. I squinted harder. Was it really showing the evidence of a secret my mother had kept for more than 60 years?. It was the Christmas after she died, aged 82, and I was...
“I will be in the delivery room” Woman insists daughter-in-law let her in the delivery room
Should one follow the parents' rules when visiting the baby?. Grandparents have to keep in mind the basic rules that parents lay down for their children. It can be challenging for the children to understand what’s right and wrong only when both parents and grandparents say the same.
Collector finds locks of hair in a book from the 1800s and then discovers who the people were
Why did people save hair in the 1800s?
My friend accused me of giving my sons ‘naughty names’ – I even chose one for my third baby too… I feel so guilty
AN UPSET woman explained that her friend had commented that she had picked "naughty names" for her sons and now she felt guilty for not giving them the best possible start in life. The mum-of-two, said that she's been considering having a third baby and is now confused about which...
I’m a bridesmaid & I asked the bride to stop one annoying thing weeks before the wedding – her response left me stunned
A BRIDESMAID has shared a request that she made of the bride and the shocking reaction she got weeks before the wedding. The frustrated friend took to Reddit to explain how she called the bride out for being slow to book things and leaving mundane tasks for the bridal party.
‘Don’t tell my 14 year-old to carry a rapist’s baby’: Joe Rogan shuts down guest during abortion debate
Joe Rogan defended his teenage daughter's "right to choose" if she was the victim of rape during a heated podcast debate about abortion.When Seth Dillon, the founder of satiritcal news site the Babylon Bee, said that some people "born of rape" express a pro-life view, Mr Rogan hit back."You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry [a] rapist’s baby," the star said on The Joe Rogan Experience.Sign up for our newsletters.
A friend offered to help me run away the night before my wedding. My marriage didn't last, and now I listen when he calls me out.
A friend offered to help the author run away the night before her wedding, seeing that the couple had little in common. The marriage didn't last.
A Dad is Insisting That His Wife Make Him Dinner During Her Maternity Leave & Her Retaliation Makes Complete Sense
A new mom took to Reddit to share an experience she’s having with her husband that is causing collective blood boiling. She started out by explaining that she gave birth five weeks ago and is currently on maternity leave. Her husband “John” doesn’t seem to quite understand what maternity leave entails — namely a time designed for a mom to recuperate and take care of her very small child. “Recently, he’s been riding me about not having dinner ready when he gets home,” she wrote. “He works from 8-5:30, so it’s not a completely unreasonable time for dinner, but it’s not...
Comments / 8