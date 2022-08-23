DeForest girls' tennis win pair of duals at La Crosse Invite; swimmers host Norski Invite

Kaiya Hegarty saved the day for the DeForest girls’ tennis team at the La Crosse Invite.

In her No. 2 singles match on Friday against La Crosse Central’s Allison Culp on Friday, Hegarty battled to a 6-1, 6-7 (5), 12-10 victory that proved to be the difference in the Norskies’ 4-3 team win over Central. It was the second dual of the day for DeForest, as the Norskies won both of their duals.

“We started the day at LaCrosse Logan. The girls did a great job of doing what we had worked on in practice, and they took care of their match,” said DeForest Head Coach Kristin Pachal. “We then moved onto La Crosse Central. Central was tough – especially in doubles. Kaiya Hegarty was able to pull out a tough win at No. 2 singles to get us the win. All in all, it was a good day in La Crosse for us.”

It was supposed to be a two-day competition, but due to inclement weather, the Norskies only played on Friday.

Against Logan, DeForest rolled to a 7-0 decision, with Chloe Knutson rallying for a 2-6, 6-2, 10-5 win at No. 1 singles over Norah Hofland. Grace Galbraith won by default at No. 2 singles, with Carley O’Connor and Lily Finnegan winning in straight sets by scores of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-2, respectively.

All three Norski doubles teams also won in straight sets, as Hegarty teamed with Joanna Wells to down Logan’s Madeline Loh and Bryn Moore 6-0, 6-0. Marin Catencamp and Sophia Golliher cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles, while Elizabeth Volz and Reanna Schmidt notched a 6-2, 6-0 decision at No. 3 doubles.

Central didn’t go down so easily, with Hegarty’s win the difference. DeForest’s Joanna Wells defeated Kendall Blanco at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0, while Galbraith took care of Ahnn Loung 6-3, 6-0.

In doubles play, Schmidt and Volz got DeForest’s lone win, blanking Lila Fruehling and Anni Ford 6-0 6-0.

After hosting Baraboo on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the Badger Challenge, the Norskies will travel to Watertown on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Girls Swimming

The DeForest girls’ swim team hosted the Norski Invite on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Split into Red, White and Blue divisions, the meet gave swimmers from six schools a chance to see how they stack up against area competition.

As a team, the Norskies finished second in the Red division with 81 points – two points in back of Oregon. McFarland (75), Elkhorn (58), River Valley/Richland Center (45), Sauk Prairie (44) and Lodi-Wisconsin Heights (nine) rounded out the Red scoring.

Oregon also topped the field in the White division with 97 points, followed by McFarland (74), Elkhorn (63) and DeForest (63). Teams finishing behind DeForest included Sauk Prairie (55), River Valley/Richland Center (14) and Lodi-Wisconsin Heights (four).

DeForest took second in the Blue Division with 73 points, as Oregon again took first with 106. Sauk Prairie (67), McFarland (58.5), Elkhorn (48.5) and River Valley/Richland Center (39) rounded out the White scoring.

Individually, DeForest was led by Payton Flowers, who won the 50-yard Blue freestyle in 24.82 and the Blue 100-yard freestyle in 55.52. The Norskies swept first-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle, as Jayne Kapets won the White event in 28.69 and Bella Miller topped the field in the Red event in 28.11. DeForest also took the top spots in both the White 500-yard freestyle, where Kapets won in 6:28.78, and the Red 500-yard freestyle, with Gabby Pertzborn taking first in 5:57.90.

Another Norski swimmer who made a splash individually was Emalia Reiche, who placed first in the Red 200-yard individual medley in 2:44.50.

In the relays, DeForest claimed first place in the Red 200-yard medley, with Maddie Chrisinger, Kapets, Reiche and Valarie Berkley turning in a time of 2:11.45.

Three Norski 400-yard freestyle relay teams placed second.

Home Talent Baseball

The Deacons’ season came to end on Sunday, as DeForest lost to Sun Prairie 7-5 in the Northern Section final. The game was played at Fireman’s Park in Marshall.

DeForest finished with an 11-5 record.