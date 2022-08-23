Read full article on original website
Post Register
Firefighters continue burnout operations to contain Four Corners Fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Firefighters continue burnout operations on the east side of the fire, bringing fire down to the road systems and constructed fireline. Burnout operations are a tactic where firefighters intentionally set fire to fuels inside the control line to contain the spreading fire. In Willow Creek,...
Post Register
Interstate-84 eastbound closed in eastern Oregon due to brush fire
ONTARIO, Ore., (CBS2) — Eastbound Interstate-84 is closed in eastern Oregon due to a brush fire. Oregon transportation officials say the eastbound lanes are closed between six miles east of Pendleton and Ontario. Westbound traffic had previously been closed, but transportation crews have since opened up the roadway. "Crews...
Post Register
Raft rentals and shuttles available this weekend for Boise River float
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise River float season officially ends on Labor Day, so raft rentals and shuttle services will be available Sept. 2-5. The Boise Fire Department reminds anyone floating in the river to plan ahead and bring appropriate gear, including good shoes and life jackets. Life jackets are required for children under 14 and are recommended for everyone. River water is still very cold and can disable even the best of swimmers.
Post Register
Boise hits 106 degrees on final day of August
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Have you heard? It's been a hot, hot summer. On the last day of August, the National Weather Service said the Boise Airport just reported a temperature of 106 degrees. It's now been 23 days of 100 degrees or warmer -- which is an all-time...
Post Register
An end to high temperatures in Boise is closer than it seems
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This summer has statistically been one of the hottest in Boise history with a record number of days in the triple digits. While this heatwave may seem neverending, fall weather is coming sooner than one would think. Although Wednesday's high temperature of 106 degrees broke...
Post Register
Reminder: Ann Morrison Park to have limited parking during Spirit of Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic kicks off on Wednesday morning!. So grab your cup of coffee and head out to the park. But there is some important parking information you need to know. The park will be closed to vehicle traffic Wednesday through Sunday each morning (from 5-10 a.m.) and then from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday.
Post Register
Meridian man killed in crash on Franklin Road
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A 41-year-old Meridian man has died following a crash on Franklin Road. The Ada County Coroner's Office says Joshua Trent crashed his motorcycle Sunday in Meridian and died from multiple blunt force injuries. He was pronounced deceased at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The Ada...
Post Register
A look at the first day of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is here!. At 6:45 a.m., the balloons were on the launch field. At 7:25 a.m., CapEd Kids Day got started at Ann Morrison Park and flew some of the kids in tethered balloon rides. Here's a look at the...
Post Register
Micron to invest $15 Billion in new Idaho semiconductor fabrication plant
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Micron Technology announced plans on Thursday to invest $15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new semiconductor fabrication plant (fab) for leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise, Idaho. This will be the first new memory manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in...
Post Register
Caldwell Police recover large amount of narcotics, currency and weapons
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Caldwell PD SWAT Team and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team served a high-risk search warrant at a Caldwell residence. The warrant was served early morning on Tuesday. A large amount of narcotics, US currency and a cache of weapons, handguns and ammunition were recovered with a total of 23 firearms recovered.
Post Register
Micron to invest $15 billion on memory chip plant in Boise
Micron will invest $15 billion though the end of the decade on a new semiconductor plant in its hometown that the chipmaker said will create 17,000 American jobs. Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Boise, Idaho-based Micron, said his company's investment was made possible by last month's passage of the CHIPS and Science ACT of 2022, a $280 billion bill aimed at bolstering U.S. competitiveness against China and avoiding another chip shortage like the one that derailed the auto and tech industries during the pandemic.
Post Register
Pet of the Week: Shortbread has 'so much love and loyalty to give'
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Here's West Valley Humane Society's Pet of the Week, Shortbread. Shortbread is a female, 2-year-old, Shepherd blend. She is a bit overweight at 64 pounds. Shortbread arrived at the shelter as a stray. This girl is aloof with people at the shelter. Expect her to...
Post Register
CWI, Micron announce expansion, partnership
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The following is a news release via CWI. College of Western Idaho (CWI) is excited to partner with Micron Technology, Inc. (Micron) to work closely in delivering highly trained employees for the company's Boise expansion. CWI is proud to be a core educational partner for Micron.
Post Register
Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to at least 8 years in prison for rape
BOISE — Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will serve at least eight years in prison for the felony crime of rape, with another 12 years or the possibility of parole, for a total of 20 years in prison, Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon ruled Wednesday. Von Ehlinger will...
