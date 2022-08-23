Samsung's line of Galaxy Watches has long been setting the standard for Android smartwatches -- frequently claiming a top spot on our list of the best smartwatches for the year. And right now, Woot is offering the first chance we've seen to grab the latest models in this series at a discount. You can pick up a brand-new Galaxy Watch 5 starting at $250, $30 off the usual price, or grab an advanced Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $400, $50 off its usual price. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight. And because these are the first discounts we've seen on these models, we wouldn't be surprised if they sold out before then.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO