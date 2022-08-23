Read full article on original website
Here's Why a $600 Samsung Clamshell Foldable Isn't Here Yet
At Samsung Unpacked earlier this month, the company revealed its new, cheaper foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Aside from a few durability improvements and a slimmer body that will likely make it one of the best foldables you can buy, it's largely similar to its predecessor and is still as pricey as a flagship iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22. Samsung hasn't dropped the price for several reasons, meaning we won't get a more affordable clamshell foldable this year -- and probably not for some time.
Trademarks Filings Suggest Apple Is Reserving Names for AR Headset
Recent applications for a variety of trademarks that include the word "Reality" suggest Apple is stocking up on potential names for its much-rumored augmented reality headset, Bloomberg reported Sunday. The applications, for names such as "Reality One," "Reality Pro" and "Reality Processor," were filed in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay.
The Samsung Z Fold 4, on Sale Today, Has Been Turned Into a Windows Phone
Starting Aug. 26, you can buy Samsung's best foldable yet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And for people who miss the way Microsoft used to make phones, there's good news: With some third-party software, you can turn your new cutting-edge foldable into a Windows Phone. YouTuber Mark Spurrell figured...
These Technologies Could Play a Big Role in the iPhone's Future
Social distancing during the height of the pandemic in 2020 was challenging for Lucy Edwards, a blind journalist and broadcaster based in the UK. So she tried the iPhone's People Detection feature, which uses the iPhone 12 Pro's and 13 Pro's lidar sensor to detect when other people are nearby and calculate their distance from the user.
Your Android Phone's Cache and Cookies Build Up Fast. How to Clean Them Out
Whether your Android phone uses Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites. But this data...
How to Turn an Old Laptop Into a Chromebook With ChromeOS Flex for Free
Google's ChromeOS isn't available to install on a laptop or desktop like Windows or Linux, but the next best thing is Google's ChromeOS Flex. Formerly called Neverware CloudReady, the OS is mainly built for businesses and education, but Flex is free for personal use, and it's so lightweight that it's great for breathing new life into a computer that's struggling from the demands of Windows, MacOS or Linux.
iPhone 14 Timeline: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors
You'll want to hold off buying a new iPhone, because Apple's iPhone 14 is on the way. At the company's Sept. 7 launch event, the new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut with an upgraded design and new features. We're even expecting a new larger, non-Pro model, called the iPhone 14 Max. But, when exactly will the iPhone 14 series be released?
Save Hundreds on LG's New OLED Evo C2 4K TV for Your Entertainment Space
It's no secret that OLED TVs offer unparalleled picture quality. They are thinner, lighter and more energy-efficient than traditional LCD TVs and provide an immersive viewing experience -- however, they can be prohibitively expensive. That's why if you're in the market for an OLED TV, you should be searching for a deal.
Save up to $50 With the First Discounts on New Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung's line of Galaxy Watches has long been setting the standard for Android smartwatches -- frequently claiming a top spot on our list of the best smartwatches for the year. And right now, Woot is offering the first chance we've seen to grab the latest models in this series at a discount. You can pick up a brand-new Galaxy Watch 5 starting at $250, $30 off the usual price, or grab an advanced Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $400, $50 off its usual price. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight. And because these are the first discounts we've seen on these models, we wouldn't be surprised if they sold out before then.
Upgrade to Apple's Latest 10.2-Inch iPad and Save $50 Right Now
The latest ninth-gen iPad is a solid iPad options out there if you're looking for a portable tablet that can help you be productive on the go (or from your comfortable couch). Whether you want to work, play, stay connected, create, explore or stream entertainment online, it will be easy to do with the iPad's upgraded CPU and Neural Engine, which offer a faster and more powerful performance compared to previous models.
Save Hundreds on Recent iPhone and Apple Watch Models Today Only at Woot
Sleek and simple with consistently impressive performance, Apple devices regularly score top marks in our reviews and frequently claim the top spots in our best device lists. The only downside to buying Apple gear is usually the cost. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash with sales like the one at Woot today. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save hundreds compared to buying from Apple directly.
Take Control of Your Data: How to Manage Android App Permissions
Mobile apps are notorious for asking for permissions they have no business asking for. You've probably noticed some of your Android apps asking for permissions that are excessive and completely unrelated to the app's actual utility -- like if a flashlight app requests access to your camera, microphone or location. When an app asks for permissions beyond what it needs to function, it's usually so the company behind the app can collect as much of your data as possible and sell it off to third parties like advertisers and data brokers.
Netflix Mulling $7 to $9 Monthly Price for Ad-Supported Tier, Report Says
Streaming service Netflix is thinking about pricing its new ad-supported subscription tier at $7 to $9 per month, according to a report. That would be around half the price of its most-popular ad-free plan, which goes for $15.50 a month. As Netflix gets ready to introduce advertising for the first...
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Review: Superb Little Ultralight Laptop
It is not easy to find an ultralight laptop that still feels sturdy but Asus pulls it off with the Zenbook S 13 OLED. At 1 kilogram (2.4 pounds), the 13.3-inch laptop is lighter than the MacBook Air (M1 and M2) -- ideal for tossing in a backpack or shoulder bag without a second thought. Despite its compact footprint, Asus squeezed in a spacious keyboard and a big touchpad that doubles as a number pad when you need it. The 2.8K-resolution OLED touch display is exquisite for productivity, entertainment and creative pursuits, too. And although OLED screens typically put a big hurt on battery life, that's not the case here with the Zenbook S 13 OLED getting more than 12 hours during our streaming video test.
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: The New Phone Is Likely Weeks Away
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 will likely get its big reveal at the company's Sept. 7 media event, with many signs pointing to a mid-September launch for the new phones. The reveal event is expected to include a larger, non-Pro iPhone 14 alongside possible changes to the iPhone line's design, price and new features.
How to Open MBOX Files on MacOS or Windows
If you're looking to transfer your old emails to a new email address, or if you've ever needed to send someone a mile-long email thread -- MBOX files can be an easy, flexible solution. MBOX files can be opened on MacOS, iPhone, Windows and Android. What exactly are MBOX files?
The Best iMessage Tips and Tricks On Your iPhone You Should Know About
The forthcoming iOS 16 update will allow you to unsend and edit text messages, a welcome new feature to the iPhone. iOS 16 isn't slated to be released until September, but you don't have to wait until then to explore iMessage settings that can improve your texting experience right now.
Amazon's Anker Sale Knocks up to 36% Off Speakers, Chargers and More
Anker makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market right now, but the company does a lot more, too. Anker also makes tons of other sleek, high-quality devices and accessories, and right now you can pick some up for less. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 36% off a selection of Anker speakers, charging accessories and more. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.
Revamp Your Entertainment Space and Save up to $620 Off Select TVs at Best Buy
With summer winding down, fall sports are starting up and more of us will be spending more time inside, streaming live sports, movies, music and more, so it's a great time to take a look at your entertainment space. If it's time for you to upgrade to a new smart...
Best Ceramic Coating for 2022
Listen to the hype about ceramic auto paint coatings and you might get the idea that a ceramic top coat will protect your vehicle from falling tree limbs. It won't. The best ceramic coatings will give your car or truck its best defense against settling airborne chemicals and pollutants, tree sap, road and sea salt, bird poop and the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays. They'll also deliver a gorgeous sheen that's hard to beat.
