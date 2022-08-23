ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Press of Atlantic City will expand weekly newspapers in three towns, but is closing six others

The Press of Atlantic City is trying something new: an expanded community newspaper that will be mailed to every household in Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point. “It will be a true hyperlocal publication, focused on government and business and what’s happening in local schools,” said Buzz Keough, the Press’ executive editor, in a candid post on his newspaper’s website.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

A Chat With: Bart Blatstein talks Rittenhouse Square, Atlantic City and a bit of nostalgia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- He's the developer behind some of Philadelphia's most vibrant neighborhoods and changing the way we look at Atlantic City. He's also the president of Friends of Rittenhouse Square, one of the most fantastic destinations in the country.Bart Blatstein recently sat down for A Chat With Jessica Kartalija.Blatstein is a real estate developer based in Philadelphia. He lives at Rittenhouse Square.Kartalija: Philadelphia Magazine called you "the most creative developer that the city has seen in a generation." That's a huge compliment. Blatstein: Well, I appreciate that. I am one of a lot of developers here in the city and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Atlantic City, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. double Dutch club empowers Black women one jump at a time

Every Saturday morning, Vernell Prince, 48, of Somerdale, begins her day by hopping in her car to go jump double Dutch with her friends. “We all grew up cleaning the house with music on Saturday mornings. I get up and my (family) knows don’t bother me from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. because I’m going to jump double Dutch,” Prince said. “It just puts me in such a mood, because I’m getting up and doing something for myself. So, it really sets my day for the weekend. It’s the highlight of my weekend.”
SOMERDALE, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Video of The Beach Boys Performing in Wildwood, NJ.

The Beach Boys mark 60 years of making music and the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world.
WILDWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s best free beach right outside of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Honors “True Hero” Killed in Line of Duty 30 Years Ago

Mickey Cullinane had an infectious smile and a penchant for telling jokes, but he was also a serious police officer who didn’t hesitate risking his life to save others. On Aug. 26, 1992, he was overcome by lethal gases while rescuing a construction worker from a nearly 30-foot-deep pit being dug on Landis Avenue at 26th Street in Sea Isle City as part of a sewage pumping station.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
LONGPORT, NJ
fox29.com

Atlantic Ocean sets records for warmth down at the Jersey shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - For a change, the ocean water is warm down at the Jersey shore. It's so warm, it set a record in Atlantic City, where the water temperature soared to the mid-80s on Thursday and early Friday. This weekend, your Weather Authority says to plan for ocean water in the upper 70s.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Driver Dies, Driver Changing Tire Hurt In Atlantic City Expressway Crash

A Pennsylvania driver died and another changing a tire on the side of the Atlantic City Expressway was seriously hurt in a crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said. The pedestrian was changing a tire on a Ford Explorer in the right shoulder when a GMC Yukon driven by Steven Ray Davis Jr, 43, of Downingtown, PA, crashed into the Ford and overturned, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
