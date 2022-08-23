As housing prices rise, hospital hires stall, and prime examples of that trend have emerged in Alaska and Idaho. Kodiak, Alaska-based Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center is struggling to fill 45 vacant jobs, the Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Aug. 25. Many of the positions offer a $10,000 relocation premium. However, that does not go far when the median cost of a home in Kodiak is $445,000, according to the Mirror.

