ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Mass General Brigham appoints Vin McDermott community division CFO

Boston-based Mass General Brigham appointed Vincent McDermott as CFO for the Mass General Brigham Community Division, according to an Aug. 26 press release shared with Becker's. Mr. McDermott joined the system in 1996 and previously served as CFO and senior vice president for Newton, Mass.-based Newton-Wellesley Hospital and the Mass...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy