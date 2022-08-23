Read full article on original website
Collider
'The Flash': Ezra Miller Meets With Warner Bros. Discovery Execs to Discuss Film's Future
As Warner Bros. Discover is facing increased scrutiny for its sudden, massive axing of content from Batgirl to a number of HBO Max originals, all while reshuffling a number of its biggest films, the company and its embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller are looking to put out at least one fire in the meantime. An exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter states that Miller met with higher-ups in the company on Wednesday in an attempt to reassure them about its future.
Collider
The History Behind the Unaired 'Clerks' Live-Action TV Pilot
The 1994 indie classic Clerks from writer and director Kevin Smith is a straightforward flick. A really chill hangout movie, it focuses on Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson), two 20-something Gen X'ers on a normal work day in retail. The movie doesn't utilize a standard three-act structure because it doesn't need to. Instead, it's divided into bite-sized chapters, and it only ends when they clock out. The simplicity of the movie isn't a bad thing; it's what makes it magical and why it still resonates nearly three decades later.
Collider
'See' Season 3 Review: Jason Momoa Elevates the Explosive Final Chapter of This Dystopian Epic
It is a shame that the first season of , an attempt by Apple TV+ to answer Game of Thrones, was a bit of a slog to get through, as everything since has been a vast improvement. Taking the premise of a world where almost everyone was blind and using it to explore how that would reshape life as we know it could have been disastrous if not done delicately. Thankfully, the show has steadily begun to chart a path that takes this concept and new state of being seriously even as the rest of the story can get a bit silly. The second season still felt like it was searching for what it wanted to be, but the journey it took us on was much more thrilling than what preceded it. Season 3, which also serves as the conclusion of the show, continues this positive trajectory, arriving at an ending that offers plenty of well-staged action that also delves deeper into the characters nearing the end of their story. It gets a bit sidetracked and loses steam in the middle, though it picks back up for a fitting finale that hits hard where it counts.
Collider
‘Possum’ Is a Nightmare-Fueled Movie That Deserves a Bigger Audience
One film that deserved a wider theatrical release was Possum. Matthew Holness' debut had an extremely limited theatrical release in both the UK and U.S., and the total gross was $33,225. Holness' deeply disturbing movie is an incredibly brave film and challenging to make a film with so little dialogue and arguably, next to no plot, reminiscent of Stalker's repetitiveness, pace, and creeping uncanny dread.
Collider
'The Walking Dead': Maggie & Negan Spinoff Series Gets New Title
The Maggie and Negan-focused The Walking Dead spin-off series has a new official title. The series, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has seen its name changed from Isle of the Dead, and is now known as The Walking Dead: Dead City, per Entertainment Weekly. The previous title Isle of the Dead was only a working title, and The Walking Dead: Dead City is now the confirmed title for the series, according to AMC.
Collider
Shudder's 'V/H/S/99' Receives an Unsettling Official Poster From Creepy Duck Design
An official poster for Shudder's V/H/S/99, the fifth film in the successful indie horror franchise, has just dropped. Like the previous V/H/S films, V/H/S/99 is a found-footage anthology film that will consist of several short horror tales from a slew of different directors, as well as a wraparound story involving a sleazy teen. This installment of V/H/S will be the first to not see the return of any directors who are franchise regulars. Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Joseph Winter, and Vanessa Winter will all serve as directors for V/H/S/99.
Collider
‘Jaws’ Gutter Garbs Collection Emerges From Shark Infested Waters Ahead of IMAX Release
There is arguably no bigger summer blockbuster than Steven Spielberg’s Jaws — the 1975 horror film literally coined the phrase. Over 45 years later, the power of Jaws is still as strong as ever and for the first time ever the film will be getting an IMAX re-release starting September 2. However, if you don’t have any shark merchandise to wear while you watch this classic on the big screen, then Gutter Garbs has you covered. The popular horror clothing company has just announced its terrifying new Jaws collection.
Collider
How to Watch 'Three Thousand Years of Longing': Where to Watch the Idris Elba / Tilda Swinton Movie
The next big George Miller adventure arrives today with the film Three Thousand Years of Longing. The mastermind behind Mad Max and Happy Feet is bringing out the new fantasy drama seven years after his last critically acclaimed film Mad Max: Fury Road. Back in 2018, Miller announced his plans for a new epic film that would mark his return to directing. In fact, the plan for the adaption had reportedly been a passion project for him for almost more than 20 years since the original novella was published. Due to the pandemic, filming was pushed to November 2020 and took place mainly in Australia. After much waiting, Three Thousand Years of Longing finally premiered earlier this year during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
Collider
MCU: Phase 4’s New Heroes, Ranked
Phase four of the MCU has been the most divisive yet. Despite films like Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home wowing audiences and critics alike (the latter is even returning to cinemas with 'The More Fun Stuff Version'), too many of the films and Disney+ shows have underperformed.
Collider
'The Devil in the White City' Reportedly Sets Spring 2023 Production Date
Ever since Keanu Reeves was announced to be starring in Hulu’s The Devil in the White City adaptation, fans have been clamoring for more information. Well, now, thanks to a Production Weekly listing, we know that the eight-episode series is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2023 in Chicago. While no scheduled release date for the series has been announced, this news is certainly enough to excite Reeves’ fans.
Collider
Matt Shakman Exits 'Star Trek' Movie
Director Matt Shakman, who was tapped to direct a new Star Trek film for Paramount has dropped out of the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.. This film would have been the fourth in the series following Chris Pine's Captain Kirk, first introduced in 2009's Star Trek. The news comes as Marvel announced Shakman was in talks to direct their new Fantastic Four movie.
Collider
From 'SLC Punk!' to 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 11 Movies with the Best Rock Soundtracks
SLC Punk! (1999) SLC Punk! takes place in Salt Lake City Utah in 1985. Premiering as the opening night feature of the 1999 Sundance Film Festival, the high-energy movie tells an equally fun and heavy story. The film opens with the driving sounds of “Sex and Violence” by The Exploited as two friends wake up in their dilapidated apartment. Lead character Stevo (Matthew Lillard) explains to the audience that having no money, no job, and no plans for the future is the true anarchist position. Along with the social structures of the “tribes” presented in the film, music is discussed in great detail. Stevo examines the question of who started punk rock. Was it the Sex Pistols in the UK, or was it The Ramones in New York? His answer: Who cares? It’s music.
Collider
'WandaVision's Matt Shakman in Talks to Direct 'Fantastic Four' Movie
When fans heard the bad news that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts would be stepping down from the highly anticipated and talked about Fantastic Four flick back in the spring, they were incredibly bummed, to say the least. The latest installment in the Tom Holland led Spider-Man series was an absolute box office smash that garnered much praise from critics and audiences alike, leaving it as a no-brainer to hire the filmmaker back on to stand at the head of a Fantastic Four movie. And, in Watts’ departure, we’ve been wondering who Marvel will hire to pick up the torch for the superhero-based feature long in development. Well, happy Friday because it sounds as though WandaVision director, Matt Shakman has signed on to bring the production to life.
Collider
The Best Documentaries on HBO Max Right Now
LFG (2021) Cast: Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara, Christen Press, Sam Mewis, Julie Foudy. LFG follows members of the United States women's national soccer team as they file a gender-discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation for pay discrimination. The documentary stars notable soccer players like Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Jessica McDonald as they sue the federation three months before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner sets a trial in Los Angeles to address the players' claim of discriminatory work. However, Klausner did not acknowledge the unequal pay portion of the lawsuit.
Collider
'The Exorcist's Ellen Burstyn Reveals Why She's Returning for the Reboot
Something rare within the genre of horror is a film that withstands the test of time, and especially one that earns an Oscar on top of garnering 10 nominations total. In 1974, after becoming '73s highest-grossing film, that's exactly what the controversial William Friedkin's polarizing novel-adaptation The Exorcist did, and the movie's success owes, in large part, those accolades to Oscar-winning actress Ellen Burstyn. Almost 50 years later, after declining to reprise her role numerous times, Burstyn has finally agreed to return to Pazuzu's realm, to fans' delight. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress disclosed the deal she struck in order to return for David Gordon Green's highly-anticipated sequel.
Collider
'Witch' Trailer Conjures Up a Dark Thriller Full of Tense Mystery
The horror genre has seen its fair share of films centered around the concept of witchcraft. However, witches have been a staple of the genre before even this visual medium existed. The upcoming film Witch, written and directed by Craig Hinde and Marc Zammit, looks to add to this haunting sub-genre’s great historic allure, and a new trailer for this medieval horror thriller has just dropped.
Collider
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the Djinn and All Who Knew Him
George Miller is a genius. Most audiences might recognize him as the director of Mad Max: Fury Road, the insanely spectacular 2015 mega-blockbuster that scored $375 million in box office receipts and garnered an impressive ten Academy Award nominations including for Best Picture. It is easy to forget that Miller has also given us such tender and heartfelt films as Babe: Pig in the City and Happy Feet, showing just how versatile he is as a filmmaker and storyteller. Miller continues to surprise audiences with the fantasy film Three Thousand Years of Longing, which looks just as subversive and wildly entertaining as we've come to expect from the Mad Max mastermind.
Collider
'The Sandman': "The Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope" Episodes Explained
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 11 of The Sandman.Netflix’s The Sandman is the latest series to premier and rack up giant numbers with its debut season. The series is performing fairly well for the service, remaining the No. 1 series across most of the globe well into its fourth week of release. However, the show no doubt got a little assist from a new episode dropping on August 19. The surprise eleventh episode was a “two-story” with plenty to dive into.
Collider
'The Crow' Reboot Casts Danny Huston Opposite Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs
The upcoming reboot of 1994's action fantasy film, The Crow, has just found a new cast member in veteran actor Danny Huston. Huston joins the already announced Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs. The new adaptation of The Crow is being directed by Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell director Rupert Sanders and has apparently already started filming weeks ago in the Czech Republic. This new film and the 1994 original are both adaptations of the comic book of the same name by James O’Barr, which saw the spirit of a murdered man resurrected by a crow and avenging the death of himself and his fiancée. Huston's character in the upcoming reboot of The Crow has not yet been disclosed.
Eminem And Snoop Dogg Hit The Metaverse For 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg took viewers on a voyage into the metaverse with their groundbreaking performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday evening (Aug. 28). Joining forces to reenact the music video for their recent single, “From the D 2 the LBC,” Em and Snoop wowed the packed crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. with a visual display of the two rap vets trading verses while navigating various virtual realms. Taking on bored ape features while traversing the cryptocurrency-powered world, the tandem morph in and out of their virtual likenesses, making for a set that’s...
