nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cryoneurolysis with iovera° for osteoarthritis knee pain: clinical evidence and experience in pre-total knee arthroplasty and non-surgical patients
Effective pain management often relies on administering opioid-based medication, but as opioids have known side effects and can lead to misuse and abuse, alternative approaches that provide non-medicated pain relief and are more versatile hold promise for improving patient care. During an August Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Pacira...
Can supplements or diet reduce symptoms of arthritis? Here's what the evidence says
Arthritis is a disease that affects body joints. There are more than 100 types of arthritis, with more than 350 million people affected around the globe, including about four million Australians. Arthritis causes pain and disability and commonly reduces quality of life. In Australia in 2015, about 54,000 people aged 45–64 couldn’t work due to severe arthritis. Their median income was only a quarter of the income of full-time workers who did not have arthritis. So it is not surprising some people want to try different diets, supplements or therapies to see if they alleviate symptoms or help them gain a sense...
beckershospitalreview.com
Study found 'polypill' cuts heart disease-related deaths by 24%
A new "polypill" that combines three heart medications reduced deaths and other heart problems related to heart disease by 24 percent, NBC News reported Aug. 26. The polypill consisted of three medications: a statin to reduce cholesterol, an ACE inhibitor to lower blood pressure, and aspirin to reduce blood clots.
beckershospitalreview.com
Reimbursement for cryoneurolysis with iovera° for OA knee pain
Using the correct current procedural terminology (CPT) codes is crucial for documenting — and getting reimbursement for — novel treatments for which there is specific but narrowly defined guidance. During an August Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Pacira BioSciences, two experts from medical coding company The Coding...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 heart study findings
Here are six recent cardiology-related studies since Aug. 10, starting with the most recent:. A new "polypill" that combines three heart medications reduced deaths and other heart problems related to heart disease by 24 percent, NBC News reported Aug. 26. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis who attend regular cardiology appointments have...
beckershospitalreview.com
Majority of clinicians at safety net practices reported 'moral distress' during pandemic
Most clinicians in the U.S. safety net practices reported "moral distress" during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Aug. 26 report from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. The distress of medical professionals working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic is well documented in media...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nearly half of drugmakers didn't report safety issues to FDA, report finds
From 2018 to 2021, 49.1 percent of global pharmaceutical companies selling products in the U.S. did not submit field alert reports, which are required to be sent to the FDA within three days of a potential defect or safety issue, according to an agency report. Nearly two-thirds of foreign drug...
beckershospitalreview.com
UNC Health Rex to close inpatient pediatric unit
Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Health Rex will close its pediatric unit Aug. 31. "Due to the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex, we have decided to close the hospital's pediatric unit," Tom Hughes, a communications specialist at UNC Health Rex, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We plan to convert the 10 pediatric beds to adult beds soon after."
beckershospitalreview.com
Moderna sues Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine patent
Moderna filed a lawsuit Aug. 26 accusing Pfizer-BioNTech of using Moderna's patented mRNA technology for COVID-19 vaccines, according to court documents. In the lawsuit filed in Massachusetts, Moderna claims it was founded to develop mRNA technology and filed patents for it between 2011 and 2016, which Pfizer then "copied [...] without ever requesting a license."
beckershospitalreview.com
Mere 2.3% of Novavax's vaccine has been used
Novavax's latecomer COVID-19 vaccine is dragging in its uptake levels as more than 97 percent of the nation's supply hasn't been administered yet, CDC data shows. Of the 626,900 Novavax doses delivered to the U.S., less than 15,000 have been administered and about 2,500 people are fully vaccinated with Novavax's two-dose series as of Aug. 25.
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: U.S. is setting up tweaked boosters to fail
The omicron-updated vaccines couldn't come at a worse time, Katherine Wu, PhD, a writer for The Atlantic, wrote in an Aug. 25 opinion piece. Moderna and Pfizer have both submitted applications to the FDA to authorize their bivalent candidates for emergency use, which are part original formula and part omicron. If authorized by the FDA and CDC, the new boosters are planned to be ready after Labor Day weekend.
beckershospitalreview.com
Advocate Radiation Oncology opens cancer center in
Advocate Radiation Oncology opened a new cancer center in West Palm Beach, the Town-Crier reported Aug. 25. The treatment center is led by Georges Hobeika, MD. Coming from the Orlando Health Cancer Institute, Dr. Hobeika brings more than a decade of experience. The center will provide care for breast, prostate,...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems implementing new telehealth, virtual care programs
Here are five health system implementing, investing and creating new telehealth and virtual care programs:. Los Angeles-based CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center has launched a telestroke program in collaboration with the University of Southern California's Keck Medicine. The program allows clinicians at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center to consult remotely with stroke specialists and neurologists at USC's Keck Medicine.
beckershospitalreview.com
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, Brooklyn Hospital Center open cancer center
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and Brooklyn Hospital Center opened their Brooklyn Cancer Center on Aug. 25. The Brooklyn Cancer Center provides treatment for cancer and blood disorders, according to a New York Cancer & Blood Specialists news release. It is staffed by Chief of Hematology and Oncology Maxim Shulimovich, MD, Dr. Asmat Ullah, Dr. Shahzaib Nabi, Shreya Goyal, MD, Minh-Phuong Huynh-Le, MD, and Dr. Kalimullah Quadri.
beckershospitalreview.com
Jewish Hospital becomes 1st heart hospital in region
University of Louisville (Ky.) Health's Jewish Hospital will now be referred to as the UofL Health Heart Hospital, a facility focused on cardiovascular research and treatment, CBS affiliate WLKY reported Aug. 25. The 280,000-square-foot facility is the first of its kind in the region. It features 106 beds, six cardiac...
