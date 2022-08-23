Read full article on original website
Related
Animal shelters overwhelmed as more and more people surrender their pets
(CBS News) -- Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog. "We had to make a decision about, you...
CNET
National Dog Day Is Here. These Are the Best Deals for Your Furry Friend
Let me see those paws in the air, y'all, it's National Dog Day. Not only should you throw Scout or Sadie a few extra scratches on the noggin, but there's a deluge of online dog deals to spoil your pup on this high hound holiday. Online pet retailers, including Chewy and Paw.com and a few of our favorite pet food delivery services like Spot & Tango are getting in on the fun with deals for all things dog, some as much as 50% off the normal prices. It's an excellent time to stock up on kibble, chews, treats and toys, or saddle your pal with a plush new dog bed or coat for winter.
This dog name is the most popular in the US, report finds. Which others made the list?
Pet owners are big fans of one dog name — helping it rise up the rankings to become the most popular in North America, a new report finds. Luna now tops the list of names given to dogs in the United States and Canada, according to results shared Monday, Aug. 22.
150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert
A tragic report from Arizona’s Family: Authorities rescued 150 dogs living in the middle of the Arizona desert. Responders found the dogs in “a campground full of trash and debris… kept in cages and handmade kennels,” per the report. Apparently, the dogs belonged to a couple living in the desert about 60 miles outside the city of […] The post 150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert appeared first on DogTime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailyphew.com
This Woman Keeps Two Pet Tigers In Her Backyard – And They’re As Loving And Playful As Kittens
Tigers are fearsome jungle cats that are near-universal symbols of ferocity, strength, and courage, but 57-year-old Janice Haley of Orlando, Florida has a different perspective on the matter. To her, these dangerous animals are also cuddly kitties. When you see her play with her two exotic pets, 400-pound Bengal tiger Janda and 600-pound white Bengal tiger Saber, you’ll understand why – they’re about as loving and playful as their tiny domesticated cousins.
Adorable moment a Louisiana man stops to help kitten in the road - and gets ambushed by a whole group of tiny cats he later finds homes for
A Louisiana man stopped to help a kitten on the roadside before getting ambushed by a litter of them, which he eventually helped rehome. The video of Robert Brantley saving 13 kittens in June has recently resurfaced on Twitter and viewers are just as overjoyed as they were the first time around.
pethelpful.com
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
petpress.net
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone
Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
11 best pet vacuum cleaners for tidying up after your furry friends
A decent vacuum is a must-have household item, but it becomes even more important if you own a pet. Whether it’s a dog, cat or Abyssinian guinea pig, they will undoubtedly add to your cleaning workload whether it’s via muddy paws, spilled food or the tumbleweeds of hair that are continually rolling past you in the living room. That’s why you will need a vacuum that is able to generate enough power and versatility that it can keep on top of the trail your pet leaves behind.Usually, when a vacuum is specifically marketed with our four-legged friends in mind, it...
goodshomedesign.com
There Are Dwarf Donkeys You Can Own As A Pet And They Are Adorable
Donkeys are so cute, but have you ever heard of dwarf donkeys? They are adorable tiny creatures and can even be kept as a pet. The correct term for these donkeys is in fact, miniature donkeys, and they are the cutest thing ever. They are both energetic and cuddly, so they are the perfect companions if you have children and a large space for them to manifest their passion for jumping and running. But an important thing to keep in mind when choosing miniature donkeys as a pet, is that they won’t stay small forever. They can grow as big as a larger dog breed, such as a Great Dane, so adult miniature donkeys are also manageable compared to regular-sized donkeys.
petpress.net
5 Best Big Dog Breeds For Your Family
There’s no denying that big dog breeds are some of the most impressive around. From their massive size to their commanding presence, these pups are sure to turn heads wherever they go. But with all that size comes some big responsibility. Not only do these dogs require plenty of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Borador Dog and New Kitten Best Friend Win Pet of the Week
This week's entries include a winning cat and dog combo, a canine rescued from a puppy mill and a pooch with a love of kayaking.
Having Trouble Affording Your Pet? Here’s Where to Find Free Dog Food
Due to the rising cost of living and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are struggling to care for their pets. If you’re among them, there are several potential solutions to explore before surrendering your beloved companion. Organizations and businesses nationwide are stepping up to assist pet parents in need with everything from […] The post Having Trouble Affording Your Pet? Here’s Where to Find Free Dog Food appeared first on DogTime.
Animal cookies recalled after metal found inside
Check your pantries: Animal cookies sold at Target are being recalled because they may be contaminated with metal.
katzenworld.co.uk
Mum’s the Word – Cat Seeks Home Comforts now her Seven Kittens Have Found Owners
Bengal tabby nurtured her large brood at RSPCA Stapeley Grange. A cat is looking for loving new owners after her seven kittens – all born at Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre and Cattery in Cheshire – were rehomed. Whiskers hopes she can follow in the paw steps of her...
dailyphew.com
Old Toothless Chihuahuas Finally Gets Adopted Together
Five years ago, when Julie Docherty adopted a senior chihuahua, she had no idea that one adoption would lead to her being the mom of a whole dog squad. Julie Docherty adopted her first senior chihuahua, MoMo, from Tiny Loving Canines Rescue in California, where he was surrendered in a horrendous condition. “My first senior adoption was a happy accident,” Docherty told The Dodo. “I discovered MoMo, fell in love with him, and we bonded over his rehabilitation and care. I came to realize then how heartbreakingly overlooked this large category of shelter dogs are, and how ideal senior adoption was for me.” Over the next few years, Docherty adopted four more senior chihuahuas (all from the same shelter, except one) named Choli Churro, Paloma Linda, Benito, and Lalo Flan, but he sadly passed away due to cancer.
House Cat Hilariously Chases Black Bear Up A Tree… Twice
That’s a mismatch and an unexpected result if I’ve ever seen it. Cats are one funny animal. Their personality has just enough f*ck you and still with enough wild in them to create the most hilarious pet. They will proudly set a dead squirrel at your feet and minutes later want to curl on your lap as the purr.
Dog Appears To Understand English While Dragging Blanket in Hilarious Video
A golden retriever with attitude appears to understand every word his owner says on TikTok.
Live 95.9
Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0