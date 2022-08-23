ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Student Loan Debt Canceled: How Your Credit Score Could Change

President Joe Biden's decision to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 or less per year could make a huge difference in many Americans' budgets. The White House estimates that 43 million borrowers will qualify for student loan forgiveness and 20 million will have their student debt paid off completely.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Am I Eligible for Student Loan Forgiveness?

At $1.75 trillion, student loan debt is the largest form of consumer debt outside of mortgages, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York -- higher than auto loans and credit card debt. According to a Federal Reserve study, the median outstanding education loan is between $20,000 and $24,999.
Who Is My Student Loan Servicer? Here's How to Find Out

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced his long-awaited student loan forgiveness plan. Borrowers who make less than $125,000 are eligible for cancellation of $10,000 of their federal direct loans, or $20,000 if they are federal Pell Grant recipients. More than 45 million Americans carry some amount of student loan debt....
Student Loan Repayment Overhaul: How Biden's Plan Could Help Borrowers for Years

On Wednesday, student loan borrowers finally received news of widespread debt cancellation. President Joe Biden announced up to $10,000 in student loan debt forgiveness for borrowers earning less than $125,000, and up to $20,000 in forgiveness for eligible borrowers who've also received Pell Grants. Along with extending the current pause...
'Quiet quitting' raising a din in stressful US workplaces

They are drawing a line at the 40-hour work week, limiting after-hours calls and emails and generally, if softly, saying "no" more often -- some American workers are embracing the concept of "quiet quitting" as they push back against what some see as the stifling trap of constant connectivity.  I did not have a work-life balance," Perkins explains in a TikTok video about how she chose -- though she did not have a name for it back then -- to begin "quiet quitting." 
