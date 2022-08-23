Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Study found 'polypill' cuts heart disease-related deaths by 24%
A new "polypill" that combines three heart medications reduced deaths and other heart problems related to heart disease by 24 percent, NBC News reported Aug. 26. The polypill consisted of three medications: a statin to reduce cholesterol, an ACE inhibitor to lower blood pressure, and aspirin to reduce blood clots.
beckershospitalreview.com
Majority of clinicians at safety net practices reported 'moral distress' during pandemic
Most clinicians in the U.S. safety net practices reported "moral distress" during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Aug. 26 report from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. The distress of medical professionals working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic is well documented in media...
beckershospitalreview.com
Reimbursement for cryoneurolysis with iovera° for OA knee pain
Using the correct current procedural terminology (CPT) codes is crucial for documenting — and getting reimbursement for — novel treatments for which there is specific but narrowly defined guidance. During an August Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Pacira BioSciences, two experts from medical coding company The Coding...
beckershospitalreview.com
Moderna sues Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine patent
Moderna filed a lawsuit Aug. 26 accusing Pfizer-BioNTech of using Moderna's patented mRNA technology for COVID-19 vaccines, according to court documents. In the lawsuit filed in Massachusetts, Moderna claims it was founded to develop mRNA technology and filed patents for it between 2011 and 2016, which Pfizer then "copied [...] without ever requesting a license."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
US COVID-19 cases fall for 5th week: 8 CDC findings
The nation's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases decreased more than 6 percent this week, marking the fifth consecutive week of decline, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Aug. 26. Eight findings:. Cases. 1. As of Aug. 24, the nation's seven-day case average was 90,676, a...
beckershospitalreview.com
N95 masks aren't in shortage anymore, FDA says
The COVID-19 pandemic shoved the nation's weak supply of personal protective equipment into the limelight when hospitals scrambled to grab enough gowns, medical masks and gloves in 2020. More than two years later, N95 respirator masks exited the FDA's medical device shortage list. The decision marks a shift in supply...
beckershospitalreview.com
Gender-affirming virtual care startup Plume raises $24M
Plume, a telehealth startup that focuses on the transgender community, landed $24 million in a series B funding round to expand nationwide and grow into virtual primary care. "As a trans woman and physician, I started Plume to offer a supportive space for trans Americans as they navigate our nation's broken healthcare system," stated Jerrica Kirkley, MD, Plume's co-founder and chief medical officer, in an Aug. 23 company news release. "We are on track to reach our goal of increasing access to high-quality, gender-affirming care to patients across the U.S. in both urban areas and coverage deserts."
beckershospitalreview.com
Nearly half of drugmakers didn't report safety issues to FDA, report finds
From 2018 to 2021, 49.1 percent of global pharmaceutical companies selling products in the U.S. did not submit field alert reports, which are required to be sent to the FDA within three days of a potential defect or safety issue, according to an agency report. Nearly two-thirds of foreign drug...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: U.S. is setting up tweaked boosters to fail
The omicron-updated vaccines couldn't come at a worse time, Katherine Wu, PhD, a writer for The Atlantic, wrote in an Aug. 25 opinion piece. Moderna and Pfizer have both submitted applications to the FDA to authorize their bivalent candidates for emergency use, which are part original formula and part omicron. If authorized by the FDA and CDC, the new boosters are planned to be ready after Labor Day weekend.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cryoneurolysis with iovera° for osteoarthritis knee pain: clinical evidence and experience in pre-total knee arthroplasty and non-surgical patients
Effective pain management often relies on administering opioid-based medication, but as opioids have known side effects and can lead to misuse and abuse, alternative approaches that provide non-medicated pain relief and are more versatile hold promise for improving patient care. During an August Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Pacira...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 heart study findings
Here are six recent cardiology-related studies since Aug. 10, starting with the most recent:. A new "polypill" that combines three heart medications reduced deaths and other heart problems related to heart disease by 24 percent, NBC News reported Aug. 26. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis who attend regular cardiology appointments have...
beckershospitalreview.com
Google to label which healthcare facilities provide abortions
Google is updating its search and maps features to show which healthcare facilities provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and several states outlawing the procedure, TechCrunch reported Aug. 25. The tech giant will label facilities as "Provides abortions" if it has confirmed that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
22 health systems with investment arms
Health systems across the U.S. are increasingly embracing venture capital as a way to test new technologies, a shift away from the traditional reliance on developing in-house intellectual property. The innovation funds or venture capital funds health system create help provide financial investment and resources to start-ups in their portfolio....
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems implementing new telehealth, virtual care programs
Here are five health system implementing, investing and creating new telehealth and virtual care programs:. Los Angeles-based CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center has launched a telestroke program in collaboration with the University of Southern California's Keck Medicine. The program allows clinicians at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center to consult remotely with stroke specialists and neurologists at USC's Keck Medicine.
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 states where your medical data is most likely to be breached
While states like California, Texas and Florida most often experience healthcare data breaches — not surprising given their size — Indiana leads the way based on the number of incidents per capita, according to an Aug. 24 report by researcher Comparitech. Nearly 87.2 million Hoosiers have had their...
beckershospitalreview.com
Rising housing costs hinder hospital operations
As housing prices rise, hospital hires stall, and prime examples of that trend have emerged in Alaska and Idaho. Kodiak, Alaska-based Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center is struggling to fill 45 vacant jobs, the Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Aug. 25. Many of the positions offer a $10,000 relocation premium. However, that does not go far when the median cost of a home in Kodiak is $445,000, according to the Mirror.
beckershospitalreview.com
Health Equity
Dr. Olu Jegede will serve as vice president of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health's new Center for Health Equity while continuing as medical director of the system's sickle cell and community care programs. Since joining the health system in 2014, Dr. Jegede has been medical director of Cone Health Community Health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Where CIOs are spending most of their IT budgets
From the increasing up-keep of an EHR system to IT infrastructures that power the backbone of a health system, CIOs detail what areas of tech are the most costly for their health systems. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Linda Reed, RN. Vice President and CIO of...
beckershospitalreview.com
15 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Aug. 19. 1. Rebecca Beck was appointed CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, both in Kingsport, Tenn., part of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health. 2. Joanna Conley was named...
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri physician gets 1 year in prison for fraud scheme
A Missouri physician was sentenced to one year in prison for a healthcare fraud scheme that involved injecting patients with cheaper, unapproved drugs. Dr. Abdul Naushad, 58, and his wife, Wajiha Naushad, 47, were also ordered to repay $235,977, according to an Aug. 25 Justice Department news release. The Justice...
Comments / 0