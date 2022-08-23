Read full article on original website
Health Equity
Dr. Olu Jegede will serve as vice president of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health's new Center for Health Equity while continuing as medical director of the system's sickle cell and community care programs. Since joining the health system in 2014, Dr. Jegede has been medical director of Cone Health Community Health...
Financial updates from 13 health systems
Several health systems have recently released financial results for the second quarter and first half of this year, with many seeing higher expenses offset revenue gains. Below are 13 health systems that recently released financial results. Results for the first half of 2022. Pittsburgh-based UPMC reported revenue of $12.5 billion...
Gender-affirming virtual care startup Plume raises $24M
Plume, a telehealth startup that focuses on the transgender community, landed $24 million in a series B funding round to expand nationwide and grow into virtual primary care. "As a trans woman and physician, I started Plume to offer a supportive space for trans Americans as they navigate our nation's broken healthcare system," stated Jerrica Kirkley, MD, Plume's co-founder and chief medical officer, in an Aug. 23 company news release. "We are on track to reach our goal of increasing access to high-quality, gender-affirming care to patients across the U.S. in both urban areas and coverage deserts."
The future of Penn Medicine's health tech accelerator program
Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine's health-tech accelerator went from being an experiment that paired theories from startups with expertise from clinicians to getting health-tech startups awarded more than $50 million. The accelerator, dubbed Penn Health-Tech, was launched five years ago and aimed to connect innovators across the university system to facilitate innovation...
5 health systems implementing new telehealth, virtual care programs
Here are five health system implementing, investing and creating new telehealth and virtual care programs:. Los Angeles-based CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center has launched a telestroke program in collaboration with the University of Southern California's Keck Medicine. The program allows clinicians at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center to consult remotely with stroke specialists and neurologists at USC's Keck Medicine.
PeaceHealth names chief development officer
Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth named Anne Rassmussen system vice president and chief development officer, according to an Aug. 25 news release. Ms. Rassmussen has served as the chief development officer for the company's Northwest network since 2016. Her tenure at PeaceHealth began in 2012 as the director of development for PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Whatcom Hospice Foundation. She was critical in advancing the Stronger Together fundraising campaign, which invests in community healthcare development.
Mount Nittany Health expands primary care
State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health is adding eight new providers and expanding primary care services to reduce hospital readmission rates, according to an Aug. 26 report from The Express. New physicians will increase access to care for patients in family practice, sports medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, and pediatric psychology.
Mount Sinai Health System receives $11.6M grant
New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has received $11.6 million from the New York City Economic Development Corporation. The funds will be used to build the health system's new Comprehensive Center for Surgical Innovation, which aims to develop and commercialize new surgical technology and instruments. The center will build upon Mount Sinai's work through BioDesign, which focuses on developing technological treatments for patients.
Bassett Medical Center receives $82M grant to expand access to care
Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Medical Center has received an $82 million donation from the Scriven Foundation. The funds will be used for improving salaries, benefits and retirement for practitioners to help with recruiting and retaining staff, according to an Aug. 25 Bassett Healthcare Network news release. The hospital will also use the grant to help employees access child care and affordable housing.
15 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Aug. 19. 1. Rebecca Beck was appointed CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, both in Kingsport, Tenn., part of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health. 2. Joanna Conley was named...
Where CIOs are spending most of their IT budgets
From the increasing up-keep of an EHR system to IT infrastructures that power the backbone of a health system, CIOs detail what areas of tech are the most costly for their health systems. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Linda Reed, RN. Vice President and CIO of...
UNC Health Rex to close inpatient pediatric unit
Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Health Rex will close its pediatric unit Aug. 31. "Due to the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex, we have decided to close the hospital's pediatric unit," Tom Hughes, a communications specialist at UNC Health Rex, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We plan to convert the 10 pediatric beds to adult beds soon after."
UTHealth Houston proposes school to create mental health worker pipeline
UTHealth Houston, which operates the United States' largest academic behavioral health complex, hopes to build a new School of Behavioral Health Sciences. The school — offering graduate degree programs, certifications, postdoctoral fellowships and clinical internships and fellowships — would create a pipeline of mental health workers for the state, according to an Aug. 23 article on UTHealth's website. It would also offer research opportunities and access to UTHealth's patient network, according to the article.
Reimbursement for cryoneurolysis with iovera° for OA knee pain
Using the correct current procedural terminology (CPT) codes is crucial for documenting — and getting reimbursement for — novel treatments for which there is specific but narrowly defined guidance. During an August Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Pacira BioSciences, two experts from medical coding company The Coding...
Vanderbilt names Crystal Jackson senior director of nursing professional development
Nashville, Tenn.- Vanderbilt University Medical Center has selected Crystal Jackson, MSN, RN, to serve as senior director of nursing education and professional development, effective Sept. 1. She is currently the director of clinical education and professional development for Vanderbilt's adult ambulatory clinics. Ms. Jackson succeeds Chris Wilson, MSN, RN, who...
Bayhealth Sussex approved for PAM inpatient rehab expansion
Milford, Del.-based Bayhealth Sussex received City Council approval for Post Acute Medical to construct an inpatient rehab facility on its campus, Milford Live reported Aug. 25. The facility will be 74,000 square feet and will be under lease agreement with the hospital. Post Acute Medical currently operates 40 beds within...
