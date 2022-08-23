Plume, a telehealth startup that focuses on the transgender community, landed $24 million in a series B funding round to expand nationwide and grow into virtual primary care. "As a trans woman and physician, I started Plume to offer a supportive space for trans Americans as they navigate our nation's broken healthcare system," stated Jerrica Kirkley, MD, Plume's co-founder and chief medical officer, in an Aug. 23 company news release. "We are on track to reach our goal of increasing access to high-quality, gender-affirming care to patients across the U.S. in both urban areas and coverage deserts."

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO