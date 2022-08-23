Read full article on original website
Related
Direct payments of $750 to be sent to Americans – but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork
DIRECT payments of $750 are being sent to Americans - but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork. The governor of Rhode Island said families will be able to receive the cash top-up in a child tax rebate. The recent budget plan passed in June 2022 included the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Federal agencies directed to stop weighing medical debt in loan approvals
The White House's budget office is directing federal agencies that lend hundreds of millions of dollars annually to individuals and small businesses to stop factoring the existence of medical debt in lending decisions, Bloomberg reported Aug. 25. "The federal government has a responsibility to set the standard for how medical...
beckershospitalreview.com
Majority of clinicians at safety net practices reported 'moral distress' during pandemic
Most clinicians in the U.S. safety net practices reported "moral distress" during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Aug. 26 report from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. The distress of medical professionals working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic is well documented in media...
beckershospitalreview.com
22 health systems with investment arms
Health systems across the U.S. are increasingly embracing venture capital as a way to test new technologies, a shift away from the traditional reliance on developing in-house intellectual property. The innovation funds or venture capital funds health system create help provide financial investment and resources to start-ups in their portfolio....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 states where your medical data is most likely to be breached
While states like California, Texas and Florida most often experience healthcare data breaches — not surprising given their size — Indiana leads the way based on the number of incidents per capita, according to an Aug. 24 report by researcher Comparitech. Nearly 87.2 million Hoosiers have had their...
beckershospitalreview.com
Reimbursement for cryoneurolysis with iovera° for OA knee pain
Using the correct current procedural terminology (CPT) codes is crucial for documenting — and getting reimbursement for — novel treatments for which there is specific but narrowly defined guidance. During an August Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Pacira BioSciences, two experts from medical coding company The Coding...
beckershospitalreview.com
Gender-affirming virtual care startup Plume raises $24M
Plume, a telehealth startup that focuses on the transgender community, landed $24 million in a series B funding round to expand nationwide and grow into virtual primary care. "As a trans woman and physician, I started Plume to offer a supportive space for trans Americans as they navigate our nation's broken healthcare system," stated Jerrica Kirkley, MD, Plume's co-founder and chief medical officer, in an Aug. 23 company news release. "We are on track to reach our goal of increasing access to high-quality, gender-affirming care to patients across the U.S. in both urban areas and coverage deserts."
beckershospitalreview.com
6 heart study findings
Here are six recent cardiology-related studies since Aug. 10, starting with the most recent:. A new "polypill" that combines three heart medications reduced deaths and other heart problems related to heart disease by 24 percent, NBC News reported Aug. 26. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis who attend regular cardiology appointments have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Study found 'polypill' cuts heart disease-related deaths by 24%
A new "polypill" that combines three heart medications reduced deaths and other heart problems related to heart disease by 24 percent, NBC News reported Aug. 26. The polypill consisted of three medications: a statin to reduce cholesterol, an ACE inhibitor to lower blood pressure, and aspirin to reduce blood clots.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nearly half of drugmakers didn't report safety issues to FDA, report finds
From 2018 to 2021, 49.1 percent of global pharmaceutical companies selling products in the U.S. did not submit field alert reports, which are required to be sent to the FDA within three days of a potential defect or safety issue, according to an agency report. Nearly two-thirds of foreign drug...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth stock jumps amid imminent Amazon Care shutdown
Telehealth companies Amwell and Teladoc saw gains in the stock market following news of tech and retail giant Amazon ending its telehealth program, CNBC reported Aug. 25. Amwell stock was up 6.09 percent on Aug. 25 and Teladoc stock rose 4.01 percent following the announcement that Amazon Care will shut down.
beckershospitalreview.com
25 active early-stage digital health investors
Despite slowing down a bit in 2022, the digital health funding market remains plenty active, as venture capitalists continue to bet on trends like telehealth and virtual care. Here are 25 of the most-active seed and pre-seed digital health investors, according to an Aug. 22 Substack post by health tech investor Christina Farr. They are listed in no particular order.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Moderna sues Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine patent
Moderna filed a lawsuit Aug. 26 accusing Pfizer-BioNTech of using Moderna's patented mRNA technology for COVID-19 vaccines, according to court documents. In the lawsuit filed in Massachusetts, Moderna claims it was founded to develop mRNA technology and filed patents for it between 2011 and 2016, which Pfizer then "copied [...] without ever requesting a license."
beckershospitalreview.com
LFA Machines acquires pharma ingredients distribution company
Encapsulation company LFA Machines has acquired pharmaceutical ingredients company Vivion. Vivion has distribution centers across the West Coast and office locations in California and Canada. LFA Machines hopes to expand its nutraceutical business with the acquisition, according to an Aug. 26 LFA Machines news release. LFA Machines is a subsidiary...
beckershospitalreview.com
Rising housing costs hinder hospital operations
As housing prices rise, hospital hires stall, and prime examples of that trend have emerged in Alaska and Idaho. Kodiak, Alaska-based Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center is struggling to fill 45 vacant jobs, the Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Aug. 25. Many of the positions offer a $10,000 relocation premium. However, that does not go far when the median cost of a home in Kodiak is $445,000, according to the Mirror.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems implementing new telehealth, virtual care programs
Here are five health system implementing, investing and creating new telehealth and virtual care programs:. Los Angeles-based CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center has launched a telestroke program in collaboration with the University of Southern California's Keck Medicine. The program allows clinicians at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center to consult remotely with stroke specialists and neurologists at USC's Keck Medicine.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospitals hit with credit downgrades
Credit rating downgrades for several hospitals and health systems were tied to capital expenditures and cash flow issues in recent months. The following six hospital and health system credit rating downgrades occurred since June:. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.) — lowered in August from "Ba1" to "Ba3" (Moody's Investors Service)...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS Health to invest $10.5M in affordable housing for Cleveland
CVS Health will invest $10.5 million to build 50 supportive housing units in Cleveland as part of its commitment to addressing health equity. The new three-story development will offer one- and two-bedroom fully furnished units with a range of amenities to house young adults, according to an Aug. 25 news release from the company.
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser faces state probe over mental health access amid strike
The California Department of Managed Health Care has opened a targeted enforcement investigation to examine whether Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is providing timely access to appointments during an ongoing strike by mental healthcare workers. Department Deputy Director of Communications and Planning Rachel Arrezola confirmed the probe Aug. 25 in a...
beckershospitalreview.com
UTHealth Houston proposes school to create mental health worker pipeline
UTHealth Houston, which operates the United States' largest academic behavioral health complex, hopes to build a new School of Behavioral Health Sciences. The school — offering graduate degree programs, certifications, postdoctoral fellowships and clinical internships and fellowships — would create a pipeline of mental health workers for the state, according to an Aug. 23 article on UTHealth's website. It would also offer research opportunities and access to UTHealth's patient network, according to the article.
Comments / 0