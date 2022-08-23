Read full article on original website
Engadget
Google's Pixel Buds Pro drop to $175, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Labor Day deals are already starting to pop up across the web....
Engadget
Meta’s next VR headset is coming in October
Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed Meta's upcoming launch on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. Mark Zuckerger has confirmed on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that Meta will be releasing its next virtual reality headset in October. While he didn't mention a product name, he described a device that's consistent with previous reports about the headset that's codenamed "Project Cambria." He said the company will likely launch it around its annual Connect event, which took place in late October last year.
