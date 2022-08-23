ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally shot in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
Olympia, WA
Crime & Safety
MyNorthwest.com

Video: Pierce County political candidate fires handgun at suspected car thief in homeless encampment

Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man injured in downtown Seattle stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday in downtown Seattle. According to police, at 7:42 p.m., officers received a call from a woman who said a man flagged her down and said he’d been stabbed near Third Avenue and University Street. When officers arrived, they rendered aid...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Martin Way East#Tractor Supply Company
The Stranger

Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually

Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Officer shoots, kills armed man in parking lot of Olympia Starbucks

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed by an Olympia Police Department (OPD) officer Monday morning. According to OPD spokesperson Paul Lower, officers were called to the Starbucks near Sleater Kinney Road Southeast and Martin Way East around 10:30 a.m. for a “disorderly conduct” call. Lower said the man was allegedly damaging the restroom inside the Starbucks.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security video captures killing of father of six

RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

On 08/23/22 at 8:18 a.m. in the 1600 block of Marvin Rd NE, police arrested Dale Allen Golder, 36, on suspicion of third-degree driving while license suspended. On 08/23/22 at 10:11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cooper Pt Auto Mall Dr SW, police arrested Noah David Barker, 37, on suspicion of 1) second-degree burglary, 2) identify theft - personal information and 3) an out-of-town warrant.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

SB I-5 back open after brush fire in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County near Grand Mound is back open after it was temporarily closed due to a brush fire. All lanes were blocked around 7 p.m. The northbound lanes reopened around 7:30 p.m, with the southbound lanes reopening around 8:45 p.m.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy