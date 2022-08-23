Read full article on original website
Officials: Washington couples’ bodies found in trash can after man broke in
OLALLA, Wash. — A couple’s bodies were found in a trash can in Washington after a man allegedly broke into a house, shot them and stuffed their bodies in a trash can, officials say. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that just after 5...
Man fatally shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Soft-on-crime King Co Judge wishes she could go lighter on carjacker who shot at cops
In a startling follow-up to a case that allowed a rapist to serve 15 months in jail – only to beat a man in a wheelchair at Bellevue Transit Center last month – the same King County judge has shocked local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even defense attorneys involved in a separate case.
Juvenile facility escapee accused of raping 16-year-old 9 days before suspected West Seattle attack
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood last week has also been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl nine days earlier. Prosecutors say a month and a half after Javyantre C. Sin escaped from a Ephrata group home in June,...
MyNorthwest.com
Video: Pierce County political candidate fires handgun at suspected car thief in homeless encampment
Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.
MyNorthwest.com
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: 911 calls reveal panicked staff during juvenile ‘riot’ as state downplays incident
A series of 911 calls obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH reveal the Department of Children, Youth and Family Service (DCYF) dramatically downplayed a riot at a juvenile detention center it operates. Five juveniles at Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie were responsible for the chaos. They tried...
Man injured in downtown Seattle stabbing
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday in downtown Seattle. According to police, at 7:42 p.m., officers received a call from a woman who said a man flagged her down and said he’d been stabbed near Third Avenue and University Street. When officers arrived, they rendered aid...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually
Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
Officer shoots, kills armed man in parking lot of Olympia Starbucks
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed by an Olympia Police Department (OPD) officer Monday morning. According to OPD spokesperson Paul Lower, officers were called to the Starbucks near Sleater Kinney Road Southeast and Martin Way East around 10:30 a.m. for a “disorderly conduct” call. Lower said the man was allegedly damaging the restroom inside the Starbucks.
Security video captures killing of father of six
RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
Traffic stop, crash led up to trooper shooting man in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot by a Washington State Patrol trooper in Federal Way on Wednesday night. The shooting happened at 7:53 p.m. near South 348th Street and Enchanted Parkway South, near Costco. As a trooper was trying to pull...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 23, 2022
On 08/23/22 at 8:18 a.m. in the 1600 block of Marvin Rd NE, police arrested Dale Allen Golder, 36, on suspicion of third-degree driving while license suspended. On 08/23/22 at 10:11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cooper Pt Auto Mall Dr SW, police arrested Noah David Barker, 37, on suspicion of 1) second-degree burglary, 2) identify theft - personal information and 3) an out-of-town warrant.
Minor Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, eight cars were involved in a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on 1-5. The officials stated that the crash happened near Joint Base Lewis-McCord on Monday morning at around 6:30 a.m. Trooper Robert Reyer reported that only minor injuries were reported in the crash. The...
q13fox.com
Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County
WILBUR, Wash. - Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him. His mother told FOX 13 that he and...
Officials Rescind Mass Shooter Charge For Man Arrested At Gorge
Grant County Officials released a statement yesterday saying they "don’t feel that his intent was to cause a mass shooting.” No other justification was given other then they had interviewed the suspect, 30 year old Jonathan Moody, searched two cars, and now feel he wasn't intent on a mass shooting.
Washington Man Kidnapped By Woman He Met On Dating App
Cops say the woman and her partner were working together to rob the victim.
SB I-5 back open after brush fire in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County near Grand Mound is back open after it was temporarily closed due to a brush fire. All lanes were blocked around 7 p.m. The northbound lanes reopened around 7:30 p.m, with the southbound lanes reopening around 8:45 p.m.
KOMO News
Olympia police shoot, kill man with knife after he caused disturbance in businesses
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officers from the Olympia Police Department on Monday shot and killed a man after he allegedly pulled a knife on them, authorities said. Police had chased the 37-year-old suspect after he was accused of shoplifting, running into traffic and being belligerent while inside local businesses. Police...
Man charged more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A 34-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read in Kitsap County.
