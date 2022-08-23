Read full article on original website
Netflix Mulling $7 to $9 Monthly Price for Ad-Supported Tier, Report Says
Streaming service Netflix is thinking about pricing its new ad-supported subscription tier at $7 to $9 per month, according to a report. That would be around half the price of its most-popular ad-free plan, which goes for $15.50 a month. As Netflix gets ready to introduce advertising for the first...
'Top Gun: Maverick' Still Won't Stream, as $20 Home Digital Sales Take Off
Top Gun: Maverick hit cinemas in time for Memorial Day's kickoff of summer. Riding the lift of glowing reviews and a surge of moviegoers flocking to big blockbusters, it surpassed $1 billion at the box office worldwide to become the year's top-grossing movie. In July, it eclipsed 45 days in...
'House of the Dragon' Will Return for Season 2, HBO Confirms
Game of Thrones fans can expect even more Fire and Blood. House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season, HBO confirmed Friday. The renewal follows the first episode premiering on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, when it drew nearly 10 million viewers -- the largest audience for any new HBO original series. More than 20 million viewers had watched the first episode as of Friday, the company noted in a press release.
'House of the Dragon' Release Date: When Episode 2 Hits Your Time Zone
House of the Dragon's premiere episode, The Heirs of the Dragon, was tantalizing. It introduced us to key Targaryens like King Viserys, Princess Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon, laying out the essential elements of a Targaryen combustion. We find out what happens next in episode 2, The Rogue Prince, which airs Sunday night on HBO.
Save Hundreds on LG's New OLED Evo C2 4K TV for Your Entertainment Space
It's no secret that OLED TVs offer unparalleled picture quality. They are thinner, lighter and more energy-efficient than traditional LCD TVs and provide an immersive viewing experience -- however, they can be prohibitively expensive. That's why if you're in the market for an OLED TV, you should be searching for a deal.
Power Rangers' Power Daggers Are Now a $132 Roleplay Collectible
The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Power Daggers are the latest item from the original 1993 Power Rangers series to get a higher-end replica in Hasbro's Lightning Collection. Revealed Friday as part of Hasbro's Power Week, the $132 Power Daggers go on preorder on Hasbro's Pulse website the same day at 10 a.m. PT for a spring 2023 launch.
Netflix Cancels 'Resident Evil' After 1 Season, Report Says
Resident Evil, one of Netflix's newest original series, has been canceled ahead of a potential second season, according to a Friday report by Deadline. The first season arrived on Netflix in July, with the show split into two timelines: 2022 and postapocalyptic 2036. Season 1 is sitting at a score of 53 on Metacritic, with a critic score of 55 on Rotten Tomatoes but an audience score of just 27.
Save up to $50 With the First Discounts on New Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung's line of Galaxy Watches has long been setting the standard for Android smartwatches -- frequently claiming a top spot on our list of the best smartwatches for the year. And right now, Woot is offering the first chance we've seen to grab the latest models in this series at a discount. You can pick up a brand-new Galaxy Watch 5 starting at $250, $30 off the usual price, or grab an advanced Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $400, $50 off its usual price. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight. And because these are the first discounts we've seen on these models, we wouldn't be surprised if they sold out before then.
Revamp Your Entertainment Space and Save up to $620 Off Select TVs at Best Buy
With summer winding down, fall sports are starting up and more of us will be spending more time inside, streaming live sports, movies, music and more, so it's a great time to take a look at your entertainment space. If it's time for you to upgrade to a new smart...
Save Hundreds on Recent iPhone and Apple Watch Models Today Only at Woot
Sleek and simple with consistently impressive performance, Apple devices regularly score top marks in our reviews and frequently claim the top spots in our best device lists. The only downside to buying Apple gear is usually the cost. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash with sales like the one at Woot today. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save hundreds compared to buying from Apple directly.
Amazon's Anker Sale Knocks up to 36% Off Speakers, Chargers and More
Anker makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market right now, but the company does a lot more, too. Anker also makes tons of other sleek, high-quality devices and accessories, and right now you can pick some up for less. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 36% off a selection of Anker speakers, charging accessories and more. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.
Beats Fit Pro Are $25 Off at Amazon and Come With Free $25 Gift Card
Looking for earbuds that will deliver a quality sound experience and won't fall out while you're working out? We love the Beats Fit Pro for their integration of key AirPods features in a smaller, toned-down design compared to the Powerbeats Pro. Right now, the earbuds are on sale for $25 off, plus Prime Members get a $25 gift card when you buy these buds today.
Upgrade to Apple's Latest 10.2-Inch iPad and Save $50 Right Now
The latest ninth-gen iPad is a solid iPad options out there if you're looking for a portable tablet that can help you be productive on the go (or from your comfortable couch). Whether you want to work, play, stay connected, create, explore or stream entertainment online, it will be easy to do with the iPad's upgraded CPU and Neural Engine, which offer a faster and more powerful performance compared to previous models.
iPhone 14 Timeline: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors
You'll want to hold off buying a new iPhone, because Apple's iPhone 14 is on the way. At the company's Sept. 7 launch event, the new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut with an upgraded design and new features. We're even expecting a new larger, non-Pro model, called the iPhone 14 Max. But, when exactly will the iPhone 14 series be released?
Get 30% Off Earfun's Best Noise-Canceling Earbuds Yet
In the past, we've recommended Earfun's AirPro SV and Air Pro 2 as excellent budget noise-canceling earbuds choices, and they're still good values. But the new-for-2022 Earfun Air S may be the best of the trio, with multipoint Bluetooth pairing, the latest Qualcomm QCC3046 system-on-a-chip with the aptX audio codec for Android and other devices that support it. It's on sale now for $49 after you click the 10% instant coupon on the product page and apply the code AIRSCNET at checkout at Amazon. That code gets you an additional 20% off. The code is good through Sept. 11.
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: The New Phone Is Likely Weeks Away
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 will likely get its big reveal at the company's Sept. 7 media event, with many signs pointing to a mid-September launch for the new phones. The reveal event is expected to include a larger, non-Pro iPhone 14 alongside possible changes to the iPhone line's design, price and new features.
