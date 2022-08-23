ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The Independent

The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon

Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung’s best earbuds yet, and it’s not even close. Thanks to a huge improvement to sound quality, better noise cancellation and a host of handy features, this is the most well-rounded true wireless product from the company so far. But even with all of its gains, the best is still reserved for the Samsung faithful, which means these are only a truly great option for owner’s of one of the company’s devices.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100

You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad falls to an all-time low of $280

Just ahead of Apple's next big event. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Air#Laptop#Engadget#Intel Core#The Macbook Air
Cult of Mac

Apple’s most affordable iPad drops to lowest price yet

Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is even more affordable on Amazon today after a $49.01 discount. The deal brings down the price to just $279.99. This is the lowest ever price we have tracked on the 10.2-inch iPad. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission...
TECHNOLOGY
NBC News

The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022 for better at-home internet

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. With remote work now the norm for many, it’s never been more important to ensure that your home network is up to speed. The most important part of this setup is your Wi-Fi (or wireless) router, which sends information from the internet to all of your devices. Experts said you should upgrade your router at least every five years, not only to increase your speed and reliability but also to make sure your device is receiving the latest feature and security updates. If you’re still using the dusty Wi-Fi router you bought when you first got broadband internet — or the basic unit your internet provider rents to you — it might be time to move on.
SHOPPING
Android Authority

How to find hidden apps on your iPhone

No app is unreachable unless you've deleted it entirely. One of the perks of iOS these days is the ability to hide iPhone apps you use rarely or only in the background. It’s possible to hide apps by mistake, though, and new downloads may not be set to appear on your homescreen by default. Here’s how to find hidden apps on your iPhone and/or move them to your homescreen.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Valve is testing a redesigned Steam mobile app

The new version includes a QR feature for faster sign-ins. Universal Projector Ceiling Mount Multiple Adjustm. For over a decade, Valve has offered access to Steam through Android and iOS clients. In recent years, however, the Steam mobile app hasn’t gotten much attention from the company. Not only does it look dated, but it’s also a pain to use. I only keep it on my iPhone to take advantage of Steam Guard verification.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

7 must-have iPhone apps I can’t live without

Impressively, the App Store today boasts nearly two million apps. It’s a large but daunting figure. And with so many apps, there is certainly no shortage of quality apps that get lost in the shuffle. In light of that, I thought I’d go through my iPhone and pick out a few of the best iPhone apps that I simply can’t live without. While some might be obvious, hopefully there are a few gems in here you aren’t aware of.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Anker charging gear is up to 36 percent off today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For today only, Amazon has discounted a handful of . Starting things...
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

Don't buy a new iPhone or Apple Watch right now

It's a bad idea to plop down money for a new iPhone or Apple Watch right now. Apple announced Wednesday that it's hosting a fall event on Sept. 7 that's almost certainly for the iPhone 14. I was in the mall two nights ago shopping for back-to-work clothes and passed...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Big sound in a tiny package

Samsung’s best earbuds yet. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. In this article: Music, gear, audio, true wireless, samsung, galaxy buds 2 pro, headphones, earbuds, review. At this point, Samsung has a lot of experience making true wireless earbuds. While the company flexed its design muscle...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Dive into robotics with $84 off this six-axis mini robot arm

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Automation has pushed many industries that once fielded heavy manual labor toward streamlined, machine-driven processes. Manufacturing now uses assembly lines with extremely precise mechanisms; even might have a robotic chef behind the counter.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

You can bend Corsair’s new OLED gaming monitor into a curved display

If you’re in the market for a new gaming monitor, one of the early decisions you need to make is whether to buy a flat or curved display. The two formats offer different advantages and frequently mean the difference between picking up an when considering an LCD screen. Corsair is developing a new monitor that would seem to offer the best of both worlds.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

The Morning After: Our verdict on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Watch 5

We’re in the middle of a major wearable refresh. With Apple’s latest Watch expected to surface at its iPhone event in a few weeks, we’ve already seen updates from Fitbit and been testing out the latest pair of smartwatches from Samsung. To be honest, its outdoor-minded Galaxy Watch 5 Pro isn’t that different from the Galaxy Watch 5.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

6 Ways to Make Keyboard Bigger on iPhone?

Having a bigger Keyboard size is a blessing, especially if you have big hands. If you use a small iPhone, say iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini, it increases the chance of typos on their compact Keyboard. Although Apple’s flagship model ensures smoothness while typing, its small keyboard design...
CELL PHONES

