'It's a masterpiece': Gale Sayers statue unveiled outside Omaha Central High School
OMAHA — Light was fading over downtown Omaha on Friday night when sculptor Littleton Alston called the Sayers family forward to unveil a long-awaited gift. Inside Seemann Stadium, the Omaha Central football team prepared for the season opener. But outside in the parking lot, more than 300 family, friends, dignitaries and fans gathered to celebrate the Eagles’ most famous graduate. To memorialize Gale Sayers.
Some Nebraska physicians worry that abortion restrictions could impact training, care
The prospect of additional restrictions on abortion in Nebraska has some physicians concerned that such measures could impact the care they provide patients as well as the state's ability to recruit and retain specialists. Recently, a handful of fertility specialists and obstetrician/gynecologists formed a political action committee called Campaign for...
Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out
OMAHA — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing the event, intended...
Nebraska doctors' group supports preserving reproductive rights
The Nebraska Medical Association has adopted a resolution supporting the preservation of reproductive rights, marking a shift away from the group’s formerly neutral stance. Technically, the organization, which represents about 3,000 physicians, residents and medical students across the state, adopted three resolutions on the topic last week, said Dr. Daniel Rosenquist, the group’s newly elected president and a family medicine physician in Columbus.
Builder's District bringing apartments, offices, grocery store to downtown Omaha
OMAHA -- A planned development spanning about 12 city blocks could bring new office space, apartments, an urban park and a small grocery store to downtown Omaha. Developers are working on an ambitious schedule, hoping to begin construction on the first part of the project by next month. Once completed, the project would be an investment of about $500 million, said developer Jay Noddle of Noddle Cos.
Watch now: Volunteers in O'Neill paint 'world's largest Shamrock' red for Husker game
As Huskers prepare to play Saturday in Ireland, it is only fitting that O’Neill, the Irish capital of Nebraska, honors the Big Red playing in the Emerald Isle. On Friday night, the O’Neill Men’s Club and other volunteers stopped traffic at the intersection of U.S. highways 20 and 281, where the 65-foot-by-55-foot "World’s Largest Shamrock" is permanently in cement, and painted it red.
New Nebraska Republican leader aims for filibuster-proof legislative majority
Republican State Chairman Eric Underwood of Lincoln said Friday that along with the election of GOP gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen and reelection of the state's three Republican congressmen in November, the party is focused on building the Republican majority in the nonpartisan Legislature to 36 senators. In studying upcoming legislative...
Two months after being injured in field fence, young owl flies again
It may not be the best photo he’s ever taken, but Mark Rezac wants to frame the picture he took of a young great horned owl flying into the distance. It’s the same bird that he helped rescue in late June after it became entangled in the fence surrounding his sister’s hay field near Raymond.
Woman found stabbed to death near Plattsmouth; 18-year-old arrested
OMAHA — A woman was found stabbed to death inside a home south of Plattsmouth and an 18-year-old has been arrested in the slaying, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said. Cass County sheriff's deputies were called to 9301 U.S. 75 at about 3:10 p.m. Thursday to investigate a disturbance, the Sheriff's Office said. The person who called 911 also reported a small fire in the living room and a woman lying on the floor.
