everythinglubbock.com
Man found dead on train tracks identified, Clovis police said
LUBBOCK, Texas— On Friday, the Clovis Police Department identified the man that was found dead on a set of train tracks. CPD identified the victim as Ashley Montgomery, 46, of Colorado. In a press release on Friday it said, “there were no indications of foul play.”. The following...
34-Year-Old Eric Fierro Jr Killed In Motor Vehicle Crash In Parmer County (Parmer County, TX)
Texas Department of Public Safety states that a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early on Thursday. At around 12.40 AM, a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven by [..]
msn.com
Bovina man killed in 2-vehicle crash today near Friona, officials say
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Bovina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash today near Friona. About 12:40 a.m. Thursday morning, a freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven by 60-year-old Sergio Acosta-Rocha, of Perryton, was traveling west on U.S. 60, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
1 dead after early Thursday crash east of Friona
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One Bovina man is dead after an early morning accident east of Friona on Thursday, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a news release from Texas DPS, a 2000 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound on US 60 while a 2016 […]
abc7amarillo.com
Bovina man dead after crashing SUV into back of semi-trailer
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A Bovina man is dead after crashing into the back of a big rig near Friona. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Eric Fierro, Jr., 34, was driving behind the semi on U.S. 60. Around 12:40 a.m., the driver of the big...
Clovis man arrested, killed mother, police say
CLOVIS, NM — Martin Caballero, 27, was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. The Clovis Police Department said he killed his mother, Joann Caballero. When officers arrived, they found Joann Caballero deceased in “a small detached residence on the property of the main home” in the 1200 block of North Lea […]
1 dead after fatal wreck in Curry County
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that one man has died and others were seriously injured in a wreck Saturday evening in Curry County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to a wreck involving two vehicles at the intersection of Curry Roads […]
Police investigating man found dead near Clovis train tracks
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reported that the body of a man was found Wednesday morning on the train tracks east of Martin Luther King Boulevard. According to Clovis police, on Aug. 24, at around 4 a.m. officers were called to a reported body found on the train tracks by BNSF employees […]
Son arrested after mother found dead in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a Wednesday evening homicide that led to the death of 47-year-old Joann Caballero and the arrest of her son, 27-year-old Martin Caballero. According to the police department, officers responded to the 1200 block of North Lea Street in Clovis at around 7 p.m. on […]
KFDA
2 facing charges after children found ‘beaten, starved, chained to beds’ in home in Curry County
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Two people are facing 23 different charges after New Mexico officials found children were abused in a home in Curry County. According to Eastern New Mexico News, 37-year-old Jayme Kushman, and 29-year-old Jaime Sena, are facing charges of child abuse after authorities discovered children in their care in abusive conditions.
Clovis man charged with murder of mother
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Martin Caballero, 27, has been arrested for the murder of his mother, 47-year-old Joann Caballero. Clovis police responded to a call on the 1200 block of North Lea Street around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. The caller told police they believed Martin had shot Joann. When police arrived, they found Joann in a […]
Clovis Police Department keeping an eye on crime rates with new unit
The Clovis Police Department (CPD) is working with their community to crack down on crime in the area.
Clovis man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking after a May 2021 incident. According to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine on Monday. In May 2021, Adult Probation and Parole Officers located Ferguson […]
Portales woman killed after neighbor hits her with trailer
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Virginia Poe, 82, was hit by her neighbor’s flatbed trailer and killed on August 18. New Mexico State Police investigated the incident, which happened on the 1400 block of Roosevelt Rd. 5, just outside Portales. NMSP say Poe was checking her mailbox just off the road. They say her 88-year-old neighbor was […]
Judge: Cannon Air Force Base is subject to NM’s hazardous waste laws
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by Cannon Air Force Base last week that challenged demands for the base to clean up PFAS contamination in New Mexico. The case was dismissed without prejudice and can still be heard in state court, according to the ruling. Spreading pollution is threatening groundwater...
‘Forever chemicals’ pose urgent concern in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top environmental regulator on Thursday warned state lawmakers that taxpayers could be on the hook for groundwater contamination since the U.S. Defense Department continues to challenge the state’s authority to force cleanup of “forever chemicals” at two air bases. The plumes of PFAS compounds are projected to move further […]
