NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Virginia Poe, 82, was hit by her neighbor’s flatbed trailer and killed on August 18. New Mexico State Police investigated the incident, which happened on the 1400 block of Roosevelt Rd. 5, just outside Portales. NMSP say Poe was checking her mailbox just off the road. They say her 88-year-old neighbor was […]

PORTALES, NM ・ 9 DAYS AGO