Curry County, NM

everythinglubbock.com

Man found dead on train tracks identified, Clovis police said

LUBBOCK, Texas— On Friday, the Clovis Police Department identified the man that was found dead on a set of train tracks. CPD identified the victim as Ashley Montgomery, 46, of Colorado. In a press release on Friday it said, “there were no indications of foul play.”. The following...
CLOVIS, NM
msn.com

Bovina man killed in 2-vehicle crash today near Friona, officials say

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Bovina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash today near Friona. About 12:40 a.m. Thursday morning, a freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven by 60-year-old Sergio Acosta-Rocha, of Perryton, was traveling west on U.S. 60, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BOVINA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after early Thursday crash east of Friona

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One Bovina man is dead after an early morning accident east of Friona on Thursday, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a news release from Texas DPS, a 2000 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound on US 60 while a 2016 […]
FRIONA, TX
Clovis, NM
abc7amarillo.com

Bovina man dead after crashing SUV into back of semi-trailer

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A Bovina man is dead after crashing into the back of a big rig near Friona. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Eric Fierro, Jr., 34, was driving behind the semi on U.S. 60. Around 12:40 a.m., the driver of the big...
BOVINA, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Clovis man arrested, killed mother, police say

CLOVIS, NM — Martin Caballero, 27, was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. The Clovis Police Department said he killed his mother, Joann Caballero. When officers arrived, they found Joann Caballero deceased in “a small detached residence on the property of the main home” in the 1200 block of North Lea […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after fatal wreck in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that one man has died and others were seriously injured in a wreck Saturday evening in Curry County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to a wreck involving two vehicles at the intersection of Curry Roads […]
CURRY COUNTY, NM
David Castro
Manuel Morales
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Son arrested after mother found dead in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a Wednesday evening homicide that led to the death of 47-year-old Joann Caballero and the arrest of her son, 27-year-old Martin Caballero. According to the police department, officers responded to the 1200 block of North Lea Street in Clovis at around 7 p.m. on […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Clovis man charged with murder of mother

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Martin Caballero, 27, has been arrested for the murder of his mother, 47-year-old Joann Caballero. Clovis police responded to a call on the 1200 block of North Lea Street around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. The caller told police they believed Martin had shot Joann. When police arrived, they found Joann in a […]
CLOVIS, NM
#Traffic Accident#Curry County Sheriff#Chevrolet Equinox#Ford#Everythinglubbock Com
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking after a May 2021 incident. According to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine on Monday. In May 2021, Adult Probation and Parole Officers located Ferguson […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Portales woman killed after neighbor hits her with trailer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Virginia Poe, 82, was hit by her neighbor’s flatbed trailer and killed on August 18. New Mexico State Police investigated the incident, which happened on the 1400 block of Roosevelt Rd. 5, just outside Portales. NMSP say Poe was checking her mailbox just off the road. They say her 88-year-old neighbor was […]
PORTALES, NM
KRQE News 13

'Forever chemicals' pose urgent concern in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top environmental regulator on Thursday warned state lawmakers that taxpayers could be on the hook for groundwater contamination since the U.S. Defense Department continues to challenge the state’s authority to force cleanup of “forever chemicals” at two air bases. The plumes of PFAS compounds are projected to move further […]
CLOVIS, NM

