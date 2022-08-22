Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Elgin animal shelter taking 75 more beagles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Elgin animal shelter that took in 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility is opening its doors once again.The first leg of the rescue was such a success, the Anderson Humane Society tells our news partners at WBBM Radio. It plans to take in 75 more beagles.Earlier this month, CBS 2 reported 4,000 dogs were in need of rescue. Within 24-hours of taking the beagles in, all 100 had at least a temporary home. Most of those initial beagles are already in forever homes.Anderson Humane plans to take in the addition beagles in a couple weeks.
This Cattle Dog mix is looking for his forever home
This is Gumbo. He is an 8-month-old, 54-pound Cattle Dog mix who is as friendly as they come. This handsome boy is happy to snuggle on the couch or play a game of fetch at the park. He loves to be near his human’s side.
Look: Deer rescued from window well at Illinois home
Firefighters in Illinois came to the rescue of a baby deer that fell into a home's basement window well and became trapped.
DVM 360
North Central Veterinary Emergency Center revamps name to Emergency Veterinary Care Centers
Name more in line with emergency animal hospital's variety of services and locations. Emergency Veterinary Care Centers is the new name for 3 Indiana-based veterinary emergency hospitals before known as North Central Veterinary Emergency Center. The company still has the same phone numbers and physical locations in Highland, Westville, and Mishawaka, Indiana.
skokie.org
Rat Control in Skokie
The Skokie Health and Human Services Department (HHS) manages a comprehensive Rat Control Program that includes surveying properties, treating properties with rodenticide and public education. This summer, Skokie has seen an increase in rat activity and the Village is taking a number of added steps to address this problem head-on. These include sending additional Village staff members to the field to survey properties and mark rat burrows, increasing services from the Village’s contracted rat control contractor and training additional administrative staff to process incoming rat service requests and help answer resident’s questions.
Celebrate National Dog Day Today At These Free Dog-Friendly Events
National Dog Day, a beloved national celebration, calls for the utmost joy and a reason to honor your BFF– your dog! Aside from an open field to run around in, here’s a list of top-tier dog-friendly patios and bars that are celebrating the momentous occasion. Cody’s Public House (1658 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618) is hosting a National Dog Day party this Friday for Alive Rescue, a local no-kill shelter. The benefit event is at 6 PM, and features whiskey-based $15 Neuter Shots! The West Lakeview bar will have free Pup Cups, dog treats from The Raw Butcher, and dog merch! Then, there’s a dog-friendly happy hour at the ‘Patio on Schubert’ hosted by aliveOne (2683 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60614), a local neighborhood bar that’s been a Lincoln Park staple for 25 years. The spacious patio hosts pups and their owners for half-price happy hour between 5 and 7 PM on weekdays.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Anti-Cruelty Society waiving fees for adoption event
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Damen Silos, Spot Beloved By Urban Explorers, Put Up For Sale By State — Opening Bid Is $3.25 Million: The silos have been beloved by urban explorers for years, with so many people stopping by to take pictures or film videos that it felt like “a Chicago tourist destination,” one said.
Chicago leg of national beagle rescue a great success: 'It was amazing'
Anderson Humane in South Elgin took a leap of faith when it offered to shelter 100 beagles taken from a Virginia breeding facility that was shut down. The facility had 4,000 beagles at the time.
xrock1039.com
Humane Indiana Wildlife 2022 Festival of Owls
In Valparaiso, more than 500 people are expected to attend the annual Festival of Owls hosted by Humane Indiana Wildlife Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Porter County Expo Center, 9 am to 4 pm. Humane Indiana Director of Wildlife Nicole Harmon says the day-long family-friendly event features presentations from eight educators across the state. Sponsorships and tickets for the event are available at www.humaneindiana.org . Eight owl species are native to Indiana.
laportecounty.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City staff donates backpacks to local shelters
Children served by Sandcastle Shelter and Stepping Stones Shelter received backpacks this week full of school supplies donated by Franciscan Health Michigan City staff members. Each gender-neutral backpack was filled with pencils, filler paper, pens, crayons, markers, a ruler, glue sticks, erasers, scissors, a pencil case and folders. “Today we...
Toy dog left behind at Joliet nature center becomes social media darling
Sue Gulas, president of the Joliet Park Board of Commissioners, said it all started a few weeks ago, when a plush toy in the form of a small dog was found in the Pilcher Park Nature Center parking lot.
CBS News
Highland, Indiana, man arrested for Facebook post threatening "mass murder"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man from Highland, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday, after posting a threatening message about a "mass murder" on Facebook, in an apparent attempt to test whether or not police would respond, police said. Timothy Ackerman, 32, of Griffith, Indiana, is now facing felony and misdemeanor intimidation charges.
nwi.life
$3 million donation will transform CPHS Baseball and Softball Facilities
Photo provided by the Crown Point Community School Corporation. The baseball and softball facilities at Crown Point High School will undergo major renovations thanks to a generous $3 million donation. The donor, a CPHS alumnus, wishes to remain anonymous at this time. The money will upgrade the facilities and create a community and family-friendly space for Crown Point residents and visitors.
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
PAWS Chicago holding dog adoption event at suburban mall this weekend
CHICAGO - PAWS Chicago is asking the community to help with overcrowding by adopting a dog. The animal shelter is partnering with Westfield Old Orchard for an adoption event this weekend. Dogs will be on hand to play with shoppers, and hopefully find a "fur-ever" family. The majority of pets...
hometownnewsnow.com
Body of Man Discovered in Yard
(La Porte, IN) - A badly decomposed man's body was discovered in the yard of a home outside a La Porte on Wednesday. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said the body was found around noon in the 3000 block of West Small Road, not too far from the La Porte County fairgrounds.
pethelpful.com
Dog in Chicago Sweetly Crying for a Treat From the Pup Truck Has Us in Our Feelings
It's so hard to resist your pup when they really want something. Especially when they start to beg. TikTok creator @justmejess79 of Chicago, Illinois caught her pup Trey giving her "the face" (you know which one) recently and just knew she had to get it on camera. And now the adorable video has people online telling the mom to get her good boy a treat — ASAP.
2022 Will County Fair from 8/24 to 8/28
The Will County Fair Association will be conducting the 119th annual Will County Fair in Peotone from Wednesday, August 24th to Sunday, August 28th. This event will be fun for the entire family because the general admission is $1 on Wednesday and $5 from Thursday to Sunday. Seniors and veterans receive a discounted admission price of $2 on Thursday only. Admission is free for children that are nine years old and under.
Dog walker helps woman escape early morning attempted abduction in West Loop
Chicago police said a Good Samaritan helped a woman escape an abduction attempt in the West Loop Wednesday morning.
Inside Indiana Business
USDA awards $8M for Kankakee River Watershed efforts
The Indiana State Department of Agriculture has secured a nearly $8 million award for ongoing efforts to protect and improve the water quality through the Kankakee Watershed Initiative. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service through its Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The initiative...
