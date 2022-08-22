ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munster, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Elgin animal shelter taking 75 more beagles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Elgin animal shelter that took in 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility is opening its doors once again.The first leg of the rescue was such a success, the Anderson Humane Society tells our news partners at WBBM Radio. It plans to take in 75 more beagles.Earlier this month, CBS 2 reported 4,000 dogs were in need of rescue. Within 24-hours of taking the beagles in, all 100 had at least a temporary home. Most of those initial beagles are already in forever homes.Anderson Humane plans to take in the addition beagles in a couple weeks.
ELGIN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Society
Munster, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Munster, IN
skokie.org

Rat Control in Skokie

The Skokie Health and Human Services Department (HHS) manages a comprehensive Rat Control Program that includes surveying properties, treating properties with rodenticide and public education. This summer, Skokie has seen an increase in rat activity and the Village is taking a number of added steps to address this problem head-on. These include sending additional Village staff members to the field to survey properties and mark rat burrows, increasing services from the Village’s contracted rat control contractor and training additional administrative staff to process incoming rat service requests and help answer resident’s questions.
SKOKIE, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate National Dog Day Today At These Free Dog-Friendly Events

National Dog Day, a beloved national celebration, calls for the utmost joy and a reason to honor your BFF– your dog! Aside from an open field to run around in, here’s a list of top-tier dog-friendly patios and bars that are celebrating the momentous occasion.   Cody’s Public House (1658 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618) is hosting a National Dog Day party this Friday for Alive Rescue, a local no-kill shelter. The benefit event is at 6 PM, and features whiskey-based $15 Neuter Shots! The West Lakeview bar will have free Pup Cups, dog treats from The Raw Butcher, and dog merch!  Then, there’s a dog-friendly happy hour at the ‘Patio on Schubert’ hosted by aliveOne (2683 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60614), a local neighborhood bar that’s been a Lincoln Park staple for 25 years. The spacious patio hosts pups and their owners for half-price happy hour between 5 and 7 PM on weekdays. 
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Anti-Cruelty Society waiving fees for adoption event

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Damen Silos, Spot Beloved By Urban Explorers, Put Up For Sale By State — Opening Bid Is $3.25 Million: The silos have been beloved by urban explorers for years, with so many people stopping by to take pictures or film videos that it felt like “a Chicago tourist destination,” one said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shelters#Animal Shelters#Pet Adoption#Humane Indiana Clear#Nbcuniversal Local#Telemundo#Shelter
xrock1039.com

Humane Indiana Wildlife 2022 Festival of Owls

In Valparaiso, more than 500 people are expected to attend the annual Festival of Owls hosted by Humane Indiana Wildlife Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Porter County Expo Center, 9 am to 4 pm. Humane Indiana Director of Wildlife Nicole Harmon says the day-long family-friendly event features presentations from eight educators across the state. Sponsorships and tickets for the event are available at www.humaneindiana.org . Eight owl species are native to Indiana.
VALPARAISO, IN
laportecounty.life

Franciscan Health Michigan City staff donates backpacks to local shelters

Children served by Sandcastle Shelter and Stepping Stones Shelter received backpacks this week full of school supplies donated by Franciscan Health Michigan City staff members. Each gender-neutral backpack was filled with pencils, filler paper, pens, crayons, markers, a ruler, glue sticks, erasers, scissors, a pencil case and folders. “Today we...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS News

Highland, Indiana, man arrested for Facebook post threatening "mass murder"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man from Highland, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday, after posting a threatening message about a "mass murder" on Facebook, in an apparent attempt to test whether or not police would respond, police said. Timothy Ackerman, 32, of Griffith, Indiana, is now facing felony and misdemeanor intimidation charges.
HIGHLAND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
nwi.life

$3 million donation will transform CPHS Baseball and Softball Facilities

Photo provided by the Crown Point Community School Corporation. The baseball and softball facilities at Crown Point High School will undergo major renovations thanks to a generous $3 million donation. The donor, a CPHS alumnus, wishes to remain anonymous at this time. The money will upgrade the facilities and create a community and family-friendly space for Crown Point residents and visitors.
CROWN POINT, IN
Jennifer Geer

This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

PAWS Chicago holding dog adoption event at suburban mall this weekend

CHICAGO - PAWS Chicago is asking the community to help with overcrowding by adopting a dog. The animal shelter is partnering with Westfield Old Orchard for an adoption event this weekend. Dogs will be on hand to play with shoppers, and hopefully find a "fur-ever" family. The majority of pets...
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Body of Man Discovered in Yard

(La Porte, IN) - A badly decomposed man's body was discovered in the yard of a home outside a La Porte on Wednesday. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said the body was found around noon in the 3000 block of West Small Road, not too far from the La Porte County fairgrounds.
LA PORTE, IN
pethelpful.com

Dog in Chicago Sweetly Crying for a Treat From the Pup Truck Has Us in Our Feelings

It's so hard to resist your pup when they really want something. Especially when they start to beg. TikTok creator @justmejess79 of Chicago, Illinois caught her pup Trey giving her "the face" (you know which one) recently and just knew she had to get it on camera. And now the adorable video has people online telling the mom to get her good boy a treat — ASAP.
CHICAGO, IL
Adrian Holman

2022 Will County Fair from 8/24 to 8/28

The Will County Fair Association will be conducting the 119th annual Will County Fair in Peotone from Wednesday, August 24th to Sunday, August 28th. This event will be fun for the entire family because the general admission is $1 on Wednesday and $5 from Thursday to Sunday. Seniors and veterans receive a discounted admission price of $2 on Thursday only. Admission is free for children that are nine years old and under.
PEOTONE, IL
Inside Indiana Business

USDA awards $8M for Kankakee River Watershed efforts

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture has secured a nearly $8 million award for ongoing efforts to protect and improve the water quality through the Kankakee Watershed Initiative. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service through its Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The initiative...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy