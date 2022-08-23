ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pipe issue again delays main break repairs, water authority says

Repairs on a recent water main break that affected many southeast Michigan communities are again delayed, the Great Lakes Water Authority announced Friday. The authority said Tuesday that its contractor told them the delivery of the 48-feet of 120-inch pipe ordered last week to complete the job had been delayed at the manufacturer and would be delivered before the weekend.
Refuel your stomach and car at Metro Detroit gas station restaurants

A french toast fried chicken sandwich atop sweet potato toast, drizzled with jalapeño maple syrup and topped with beef bacon is tempting. If you aren't already drooling, consider a brisket grilled cheese, Nashville chicken wrap or a Yemeni hot chicken sandwich, just to name a few of Hisham Diab's wild creations at Pump 5 Grille.
Whitmer order lifts some fuel rules after refinery fire; critics

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday issued an executive order lifting some rules on fuel supply transportation and moving forward the timeline for the state to access its fall gasoline supply after a fire at an Indiana refinery that may affect Michigan's supply and prices. The governor's executive order lifts...
Two Michigan airports get millions from feds for infrastructure upgrades

The U.S. Transportation Department is granting two Michigan airports almost $27 million to support infrastructure improvements. Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti is receiving almost $25 million to construct a parallel taxiway for the primary runway, which will improve the safety and efficiency of the airfield, Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement.
Buss: Despite fight, many in Michigan GOP see unity

Lansing — There was no dancing in Lansing on Saturday. Unlike the Democratic convention last week, where Attorney General Dana Nessel led the crowd in a boogie, Michigan Republicans started their gathering with a fight. The convention began with a battle over which slate of delegates — grassroots or...
Michigan GOP movements could unify or collide at Saturday's convention

Lansing — Thousands of Republican delegates will gather Saturday in Lansing to officially pick their party's candidates for November with many eyes focused on Shane Hernandez, the former Tea Party activist who could become the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor. If convention goers sign off on gubernatorial candidate Tudor...
Editorial: Sales tax holiday is pointless pandering

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a back-to-school supply tax “holiday” that wouldn’t actually give money back to residents anytime soon, despite the promises she claims. The governor vetoed several tax-cut plans this year that would have provided more relief for Michigan families suffering from record-high inflation and...
