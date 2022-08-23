ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
The Independent

Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds

Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
The Hill

Facebook and Twitter remove accounts pushing 'pro-Western narratives’

Facebook and Twitter took down two overlapping sets of accounts over the past two months for promoting “pro-Western narratives” in the Middle East and Central Asia, according to a report released Wednesday. The social media analytics firm Graphika reported that Twitter and Meta, the company that owns Facebook, took down the accounts over a “series...
HackerNoon

It’s High Time We Talk about the Issue of Fake Accounts

A survey found that 1 of 4 people using online social media is a victim of trolls. Fake and bot accounts on social networks are responsible for harassment, cyberbullying, spreading fake news, and spamming. But at a fundamental level, Facebook and Twitter are disincentivized from doing anything about it. The identification and removal of these accounts require an immense amount of resources. The problem lies in the approach to deal with these issues i.e. identifying and banning the accounts. New fake accounts are created every day.
BBC

Facebook feeds flooded with celebrity spam

Thousands of Facebook users around the world reported issues with their news feeds on Wednesday as a glitch appeared to boost posts to celebrity fan pages and groups to the top of timelines. On Downdetector, an outage tracking website, users posted reports of problems between 07:00 and 09:00 BST. Many...
ValueWalk

Facebook And Instagram Simultaneously Deplatform CHD Accounts

Facebook and Instagram Simultaneously Deplatform Children’s Health Defense Accounts Denying More Than Half a Million Followers Access to Truthful Information. Actions came on the heels of CHD’s-Meta/Facebook censorship lawsuit appeal. Facebook Deplatform CHD Account. Washington, DC – Yesterday, August 17, without warning, Facebook deplatformed (unpublished) the Children’s Health...
The Independent

YouTube latest platform to ban Andrew Tate

YouTube has become the latest platform to permanently ban former kickboxer Andrew Tate, for breaching its rules on hate speech.The Google-owned video platform said channels associated with Mr Tate had been removed for breaching its terms of service – a decision that follows similar moves by Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.Mr Tate first came to prominence when he appeared on the TV show Big Brother in 2016, but was removed from the programme after a video surfaced online which appeared to show him attacking a woman with a belt – a clip he claimed had been edited.If a channel is terminated,...
Android Police

YouTube's new watermarks for Shorts are here to discourage cross-posting to TikTok and Instagram

Scrolling through your social media feed and encountering TikToks cross-posted to Instagram as Reels (before eventually, everything ends up on YouTube) isn't exactly something out of the ordinary. Sure, maybe you've already seen the creator's work on its original platform, but users in general don't seem to mind the repetition. Developers are another story, and we've already seen attempts to watermark videos to discourage cross-posting. Unlike TikTok, YouTube hasn't been placing a watermark on Shorts videos thus far, but that's all changing now.
HollywoodLife

Gabbie Hanna: 5 Things To Know About The Influencer & TikTok Star

Gabbie Hanna, 31, has become one of the most popular influencers since stepping on the scene in 2013 and there are very good reasons why. The talented content creator is known for sharing details about her life in videos on a daily basis and has touched on some interesting and influential topics, like religion and mental health. Find out more about her and her rise to fame below.
The Independent

Andrew Tate shares ‘final message’ after being banned from social media

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has shared a “final message” in an hour-long video after he was banned by Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.Tate was removed from the social media platforms this week after he expressed “misogynistic” and “derogatory” views about women.TikTok confirmed it has permanently banned an account belonging to Tate, telling The Independent that misogyny is a “hateful ideology”. It also said it was in the process of removing clips shared on the platform by his fans.Meanwhile Meta said Tate’s content violated its policies, and had been flagged under its guidelines on “Dangerous Individuals and Organisations”.In...
