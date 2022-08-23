Read full article on original website
2022 Iowa State Fair by the numbers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair might be over, but some final numbers from this year's event were recently released. 1,118,763 total attendance (Fourth highest all-time) 128,298 record one-day attendance for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. $481,500 raised in the Sale of Champions. 730 cornhole participants (new...
See Country Superstar Carrie Underwood Sing at Iowa State FaIr
In this article, I have to confess. Or perhaps it's a few confessions. So let's get the first one out of the way. I used to watch American Idol during its first few seasons. Albeit a little contrived, the show was unique for the time, and it was entertaining to watch the contestants perform. I wasn't alone because over 500 million votes were cast by the end of Season Four. That was the one that Carrie Underwood won. At the time, I, along with the rest of America, thought she had a remarkable voice and was a nice All-American Girl who could one day be a successful country singer.
Iowa’s HyVee Fast And Fresh Has Got One Great Burger, Says Doc
It’s 13th Century Mongolia, you climb up on your horse to ride all day. Conquering villages, winking at village hotties, and building up a hunger only one thing could satiate. The good ole classic Hamburger. Well, I’m sorry 13th Century Mongolian Rider, although you’ve slipped some all beef patties between your horse and saddle to make it tender as a mothers love. This burger has to have “Buns Hun”…
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Guinness World Record Set at 2022 Iowa State Fair
Whether you call it "Cornhole", "bean bag toss" or just plain "bags", there's a new record holder when it comes to the number of participants in a single tournament. The Iowa State Fair is the new title holder for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the largest cornhole tournament. They set the record at the fair on Saturday, August 20th. They didn't just break the old record of 444 participants, they shattered it with a whopping 730 participants.
Warehouse devastated by fire at Iowa State Fairgrounds impacts business
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 52 minutes ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
Dive Team That’s Recovered 11 Missing People Looking for Iowa Man
For the second time this year, a dive team specializing in locating missing persons is in Iowa, trying to find a central Iowa man. This is an especially difficult case. The family of Harry Milligan is searching for answers, and they've been looking for a very long time. July 1,...
Iowa Dove Hunters Prepare for September 1 Opening Day
On Thursday, September 1, many Iowa hunters will be up early to head to the field edges for Dove Hunting Season Opening Day. Dove hunting is fast-paced and fun and can be done by nearly everyone, regardless of skill level. Nor does it require expensive equipment to participate, only clothes that blend into the environment, a bucket, and plenty of shotgun shells. There's sure to be a lot of hunting action with a large population of doves in Iowa.
We’ve Found the State of Iowa’s Hilarious New National Anthem
Just a few weeks ago, a video from the social media account Recess Therapy took the internet by storm. The video shows host Julian Shapiro-Barnum doing an interview with a unnamed boy eating an ear of corn. He is so passionate about the corn that he has earned a new nickname: CORN BOY! If you haven't seen it yet, here it is:
Iowa Man Claims $2 Million Lottery Prize
(Clive, IA) -- An Iowa man has claimed a $2 million lottery prize. Ben Sanford of Davenport says he'll share his winnings with his stepfather and make some careful investments. He says he's also thinking of getting a new car. Sanford bought the ticket at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The store will get a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
Many Iowa students are back in school
DES MOINES, Iowa — Students in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Johnston and Fort Dodge are back in class on Wednesday. First through fifth graders in Ames also returned today. Ames middle and high school students return to class tomorrow. Watch the video above to see how students were...
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
Iowa family offers reward for information on fentanyl dealer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family is struggling with the death of their only child, 22-year-old Ciara Gilliam. "The preliminary investigation looks like an accidental overdose of fentanyl," said Robert Gilliam, Ciara's father. The Gilliams said their daughter battled addiction and paid a heavy price. They want the person...
HARD ROCK SALE APPROVED BY IRGC
THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HAS APPROVED THE SALE OF THE HARD ROCK CASINO IN SIOUX CITY TO CHRCHILL DOWNS, THE COMPANY WHICH RUNS THE KENTUCKY DERBY. RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR BRIAN OHORILKO SAYS THE HARD ROCK NAME WILL STAY. HARDROCK1 OC………IS EXPECTED” :14. CHURCHILL...
Farm Progress Show returns to Iowa
BOONE, Iowa — The Farm Progress show returns to Iowa after an absence of four years. The show alternates between Iowa and Illinois each year. In the year 2020 there was a pandemic, which forced the show to not be held. “Here’s a little fun fact for you the first Farm progress show was held […]
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
Des Moines’ best chicken wings
Locals know best.Here are the spots for Des Moines metro's tastiest chicken wings, according to our readers.Ankeny🐔 The Chicken Coop — Scott Miller, Ankeny🎤 Cabaret Sports Bar & Grill — Roxi Beck, Polk City and Derek Kreidler, AnkenyDerek's tip: Order the tropical habanero.🇬🇧 Wig and Pen Pizza — Tim Gibbons, AnkenyTip: Wing Zings are the bomb.Clive🏀 Rookies Sports Bar & Grill — Derek Zarn, UrbandaleTip: Order the PB&J wingsDes Moines🍣 Sakari Shushi — Toni Minard, AnkenyTip: Ask for the sauce on the side of the Sakari wings🥡 Fawn’s Asian Cuisine — Judy McClure, DSM🍺 Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing — Megan Grandgeorge, DSM The BBQ Wings at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios⛽️ The Station on Ingersoll — Jeff Getting, WDM and David Jennings, DSM 🍗 Gerri’s Bar & Grill — Chris Logsdon, Windsor Heights and Jack Kuhns, Pleasant HillJohnston🍻 Pour Choices Neighborhood Bar — Alan Hulstein, GrimesTip: Try the house sweet chili garlic sauceWest Des Moines🍺 Grand Junction Bar and Grill — Meg Johnson, WDMTip: The crispy wings are best
Intriguing Aircraft Lures Eyes to the Sky in Central Iowa
All eyes were focused on low-flying "mysterious" aircraft in Des Moines this week that turned out to be nothing but a routine training exercise. It may happen more frequently than we know, but it's an awesome sight when it's right from your own backyard. According to KCCI, many residents did see it Tuesday and curiously wondered what was going on.
Iowa’s Most Famous Roadside Attraction is Total Bull [PHOTOS]
Nope, the image above is not exactly the kinda bull I'm talking about... but it's close!. Iowa. Land of corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, and one really big roadside attraction. Oh, and it's completely bull. Now, enough edgy-but-not-to-edgy uses of "bull". It's more double entendre, you see, I'm actually talking about...
