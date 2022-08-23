Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
You will soon be able to live at this N.J. mall
The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
At least 5 hurt after riding coaster at New Jersey Six Flags
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Several people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday.It happened around 7:30 p.m. after some kind of malfunction on the "El Toro" ride.Firefighters say five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the park says several guests reported back pain.The ride has been closed for inspection.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list
We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?. And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
Truck Driver Trapped In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)
A truck driver was heavily entrapped after a crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Route 9 at Dugan Lane in Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR...
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Squished! Jersey City middle school student discovers way to battle spotted lanternfly invasion
With invasive spotted lanternflies swarming again this summer, New Jersey residents are advised to stomp the harmful creatures on sight whenever they can.
Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers. Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
Philly Truck Driver Who Struck, Killed NJ Bicyclist Gets Charges Dropped: Report
A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports. Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says. Fredricks,...
One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill
New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
NYSP: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used Machete To Rape Victim
Police allege a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man used a machete to rape a person he had a relationship with. On Monday, New York State Police alleged a Sullivan County man used a machete to physically and sexually assault his victim. New York State Police Arrest Bloomingburg, New York Man Following...
