Cherry Hill, NJ

94.3 The Point

New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast

New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
NJ.com

You will soon be able to live at this N.J. mall

The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
LehighValleyLive.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
CBS New York

At least 5 hurt after riding coaster at New Jersey Six Flags

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Several people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday.It happened around 7:30 p.m. after some kind of malfunction on the "El Toro" ride.Firefighters say five people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the park says several guests reported back pain.The ride has been closed for inspection.
94.5 PST

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
NEWARK, NJ
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
PIX11

Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill

New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
FISHKILL, NY
CBS Philly

City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ocean City Today

Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City

An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD

