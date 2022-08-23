ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

numberfire.com

Garrett Mitchell making majors debut with Brewers Sunday

Garrett Mitchell will make the first start of his majors career with the Milwaukee Brewers in Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mitchell will bat ninth and start in centerfield for Sunday's game while Tyrone Taylor takes the afternoon off. Mitchell was batting .343 with a .901 OPS through 73...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Myers homers, Darvish finds groove as Padres top Royals 4-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wil Myers hit a two-run homer against his former team, Yu Darvish recovered from a rocky start and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Saturday night. After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Padres took the lead in the third and held on. Myers connected in the second, and San Diego went ahead on RBI singles by Manny Machado and Brandon Drury an inning later. Darvish (11-7) allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two. The right-hander has lasted at least six innings in 22 of his 24 starts, most in the National League. “After the first inning I was just thinking if I could get through five it’d be a good night,” Darvish said. “Somehow I managed to get to seven innings, so all in all I think it was a good outing.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini sitting for Brewers Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Victor Caratini in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Caratini will take a seat Sunday while Omar Narvaez takes over at catcher and bats eighth against the Cubs. Caratini has made 242 plate appearances so far this season and has 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Diamondbacks to begin 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (56-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-62, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (2-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (6-5, 2.58 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -187, Diamondbacks +158; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
Saint Louis, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

