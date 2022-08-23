Read full article on original website
City council votes yes on new bill to fund police raises
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City Council voted unanimously to approve an emergency ordinance that will lead to higher pay for St. Joseph Police officers. "And that our existing officers who work for us now who are dedicated to this community now remain with the St. Joseph Police Department continue to serve this community and in the way they have in the past," city manager Bryan Carter said.
Winning Show Me Cash ticket purchased in St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Missouri Lottery player who purchased a Show Me Cash ticket in St. Joseph has won $85,000. The ticket was bought at K Highway Food Mart located at 5530 K Highway in St. Joseph for the August 9 drawing. The winner did not realize they had won...
Mental health first aid training available next week
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Whether you are trained in CPR first aid or not, you're probably familiar with it being a vital way to save a person's life. But, have you ever heard of mental health first aid?. "This one is the adult, this one kind of is focused more on...
SJPD responds to motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) UPDATE: The accident was fatal. The St. Joseph Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash in the area of Frederick Avenue and 10th Street Sunday afternoon. The department asks drivers to avoid the area as the streets are closed due to the accident. Stay with KQ2 as...
Accident at 10th and Frederick ends fatal
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An accident involving a motorcycle and a car this afternoon ended with at least one fatality at the 10th street and Frederick avenue intersection. The St. Joseph Police Department says a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Frederick, reports were the motorcycle was excessively speeding. The motorcycle entered the intersection at 10th street on a red light and hit another vehicle that was turning from Jules street onto Frederick going eastbound.
SJPD: One person killed following early morning vehicle accident
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a vehicle crash that happened in the 700 block of South Woodbine Road around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. Police say one person was killed in the crash. The area of South Woodbine Road from Messanie Street to Seneca Street was...
Nearly 100 pets find new homes at adoption event
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Friends of the Animal Shelter and the St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue partnered on Saturday to hold a big pet adoption event. "We brought out just over 100 animals with us today, dogs, cats, puppies and kittens," Aubrey Silvey with the St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue said.
