TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
1-1-3, Wild: 3
(one, one, three; Wild: three)
Cash 3 Midday
7-9-0, Wild:
(seven, nine, zero; Wild: zero)
Cash 3 Morning
5-0-0, Wild: 6
(five, zero, zero; Wild: six)
Cash 4 Evening
1-4-5-9, Wild: 2
(one, four, five, nine; Wild: two)
Cash 4 Midday
3-5-6-9, Wild: 7
(three, five, six, nine; Wild: seven)
Cash 4 Morning
6-0-1-3, Wild:
(six, zero, one, three; Wild: zero)
Cash4Life
06-20-21-34-49, Cash Ball: 2
(six, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-four, forty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
03-05-47-48-67, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(three, five, forty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $135,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000
Comments / 0