Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Good Samaritan is in a coma fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of men while trying to help a teenager who crashed into a parked caravan
A father-of-two had to undergo emergency brain surgery and is now in a coma after he was coward punched while trying to help a teenager involved in a horrific car crash. A 17-year-old driver smashed a Toyota Corolla into a parked caravan on the Central Coast, outside Rob Seddon's Skyhawk Avenue home in Hamlyn Terrace on Saturday night at about 10:15pm.
At least three killed in shooting inside Safeway supermarket in Oregon, police say
At least three people have been killed in a shooting inside a Safeway supermarket in Oregon on Sunday evening, police said.In a statement Bend Police Department told ABC News that the incident was reported after 7pm on Sunday evening at The Forum Shopping Center in Bend.The suspected shooter is among the dead.Bend is located about 130 miles southeast of state capital Salem.(More follows)
Report on death of fallen Md. firefighter suggests changes, new procedures
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County's Division of Fire and Rescue Services should revise its standard operating procedures to provide strategies for fighting basement fires like the one that led to the death of a battalion chief in an August 2021 Ijamsville fire, according to a report released Friday.
