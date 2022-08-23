ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Police: NC man set mom on fire, charged with murder

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was charged with murder Monday after police said he poured gasoline on his mother and set her on fire.

Winston-Salem police said patrol officers responded to reports of someone being set on fire on Lyons Street on Monday morning, news outlets reported. Officers found Joanna Parker, 72, in flames on her porch and they were able to put out the fire, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Investigators determined that James Parker, 48, got upset with his mother, so he poured gasoline on her and set her on fire, police said. Police spokesperson Kira Boyd said police would not release additional information at this time.

James Parker was charged with murder and was held without bond. Court records did not list an attorney for Parker.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
508K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy