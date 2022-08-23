Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
New Britain Herald
Hundreds gather in Chesley Park to get back to school supplies
NEW BRITAIN – The Back to School Youth Carnival in Chesley Park Saturday brought out hundreds of area residents to take part in games, listen to music, play basketball and receive free school supplies, all in preparation of the fall learning season. As part of a collaboration with the...
New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products and more. The event is organized by new haven’s department of arts, culture, and […]
New Britain Herald
Girls vying for Miss Polish America crown meet for orientation in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Young ladies from across the Northeast gathered inside the Falcon’s Ballroom Sunday to learn how to walk, pose and interview during an orientation seminar for the 2022 Miss Polish America Pageant. “Our very first pageant happened here in 2003,” Bogumila Gladysz told the group.
New Britain Herald
CCSU sophomore business student already running her own successful nail business
NEW BRITAIN – A Central Connecticut State University sophomore business major is also the owner of her own business, Nails by Vonnie. Delvonya Deer began her home-based business in Hartford in 2020, three months after the covid-19 pandemic began. “I was inspired to start my business because this was...
New Britain Herald
Berlin-Peck Library holding 'Courageous Conversations' on abortion
BERLIN – The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will host Courageous Conversations on Sept. 10. The library will hold this conversation to allow participants to have an open, respectful dialogue on abortion. Directors ask that each participant read this month’s articles on abortions. Contact the library for information. According to...
New Britain Herald
American Realism Today exhibition coming to New Britain Museum of American Art
NEW BRITAIN – For art enthusiasts looking for a different perspective, a special exhibition called American Realism Today will be on display at the New Britain Museum of American Art. The exhibit will be curated by acclaimed artist Neil Jenney (b. 1945, Torrington) from Sept. 16 through Jan. 1...
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Officials Confirm Controversial Mall Deal is Dead
After years of discussion, debate and doubt, local leaders in West Haven say The Haven project won’t happen. The $200 million luxury mall was planned for the city’s waterfront. “They’re not moving forward with the project and their intention is to demolish the rest of the buildings so...
New Britain Herald
Janice Ann Salvadori
Janice Ann Salvadori, 81, of Newington, widow of Arthur Joseph Salvadori, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23rd, peacefully surrounded by her loving sons holding each of her hands. Born in New Britain, she was one of eight children of Angelo and Chiara Naples. She was a graduate of New Britain...
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
Dig in: The Big E welcomes new food items for 2022 season
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — In just three weeks, The Big E will return to Springfield, and in honor of the 2022 season, the fair announced some new mouth-watering treats. The Harpoon Beer Hall will offer a stuffed grilled cheese with Cool Ranch Doritos. Additionally, chicken pot pie will be up-for-grabs in a bread bowl, […]
New Britain Herald
John Samuel Harris
John Samuel Harris age 92 of New Britain, passed away with family by his side. John was born on May 12th, 1930 in Bridgeport hospital. He was married to his beloved wife Teola for 50 years before her passing in 2017. They made their home in New Britain, and they were a mainstay in the community.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Triston Reid Jr., 22, 144 Gilman St., Hartford, violation of protective order, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Debbie M. Alicea, 39, 136 Federal St. Apt. 3, Bristol, pos control substance –first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, second-degree failure to appear. Ynosencio Rodriguez-Rosario, 52, 475 Myrtle St., New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, ill...
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release
NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
CT students return to schools with armed security
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
fox61.com
Hypefest music festival comes to Bridgeport
A new music and community festival is coming to Bridgeport. Event organizers Jesse Perkins and Adria Amos joined FOX61 to share details.
5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring
(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
Bristol Press
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
Family files lawsuit against Yale New Haven Hospital after son dies
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The family of an East Haven man is filing a lawsuit against Yale New Haven Hospital after he died while in their care. More than a year later, questions still remain surrounding the death of 23-year-old William Miller, or Billy as his family called him.
