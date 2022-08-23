ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Hundreds gather in Chesley Park to get back to school supplies

NEW BRITAIN – The Back to School Youth Carnival in Chesley Park Saturday brought out hundreds of area residents to take part in games, listen to music, play basketball and receive free school supplies, all in preparation of the fall learning season. As part of a collaboration with the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products and more. The event is organized by new haven’s department of arts, culture, and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin-Peck Library holding 'Courageous Conversations' on abortion

BERLIN – The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library will host Courageous Conversations on Sept. 10. The library will hold this conversation to allow participants to have an open, respectful dialogue on abortion. Directors ask that each participant read this month’s articles on abortions. Contact the library for information. According to...
BERLIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Officials Confirm Controversial Mall Deal is Dead

After years of discussion, debate and doubt, local leaders in West Haven say The Haven project won’t happen. The $200 million luxury mall was planned for the city’s waterfront. “They’re not moving forward with the project and their intention is to demolish the rest of the buildings so...
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Janice Ann Salvadori

Janice Ann Salvadori, 81, of Newington, widow of Arthur Joseph Salvadori, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23rd, peacefully surrounded by her loving sons holding each of her hands. Born in New Britain, she was one of eight children of Angelo and Chiara Naples. She was a graduate of New Britain...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Dig in: The Big E welcomes new food items for 2022 season

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — In just three weeks, The Big E will return to Springfield, and in honor of the 2022 season, the fair announced some new mouth-watering treats. The Harpoon Beer Hall will offer a stuffed grilled cheese with Cool Ranch Doritos. Additionally, chicken pot pie will be up-for-grabs in a bread bowl, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
New Britain Herald

John Samuel Harris

John Samuel Harris age 92 of New Britain, passed away with family by his side. John was born on May 12th, 1930 in Bridgeport hospital. He was married to his beloved wife Teola for 50 years before her passing in 2017. They made their home in New Britain, and they were a mainstay in the community.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Triston Reid Jr., 22, 144 Gilman St., Hartford, violation of protective order, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Debbie M. Alicea, 39, 136 Federal St. Apt. 3, Bristol, pos control substance –first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, second-degree failure to appear. Ynosencio Rodriguez-Rosario, 52, 475 Myrtle St., New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, ill...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release

NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

CT students return to schools with armed security

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
OLD LYME, CT
WTNH

5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring

(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE

