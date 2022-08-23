Read full article on original website
Does Ree Drummond Actually Eat The Recipes She Demonstrates?
The Pioneer Woman is nothing if not real. Actually, sorry; that's not her real name. Ree Drummond is her name, and being real is her game. And fans can't get enough of the very real chef and her real food and really interesting life on a ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma are. Really.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game Changer
Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
The Time Selena Gomez Was On The Rachael Ray Show
Though many know Selena Gomez for her acting or singing career, some may be familiar with her HBO Max show "Selena + Chef," which returned for its fourth season. Gomez has a different master chef cook alongside her in each episode. "I've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef," she revealed in a Warner Media press release. Gomez said she doesn't have formal culinary training and would love to learn more. So it's probably beneficial to have celebrity chefs on the show.
Gordon Ramsay Is Fed Up With A TikTok Star's Pizza Opinions
Celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay have to be open to trying a variety of cuisines, whether they're judging contestants on a show or creating a dish at their restaurant. Even so, these chefs are still human and have their own personal preferences. It's no secret that Gordon Ramsay is not afraid to speak his mind, so if he doesn't like a particular ingredient or cooking method, he is going to make sure everyone knows it.
Duff Goldman Stunned Twitter With A Lifelike Pixar Cake
Duff Goldman is known as the Ace of Cakes for very good reason and he showed off his skills, proving the merits of that title once again. It's one of Goldman's more whimsical creations that defies belief considering that it's actually a pastry and fans of Pixar's animated movies will find this cake extra sweet.
Twitter Is Raining Hearts On Trisha Yearwood's National Dog Day Pic
These days, most pet-owning chefs are more than happy to share their puppy (or other animal) love with their fans. It's gotten to the point where the mere mention of a pet's name instantly recalls their celeb-chef owner. For instance, Bobby Flay's cats are a known part of the chef's story, and many recognize Nacho and his compatriots as a constant means to relate to one of their favorite chefs. Until recently, the same was so true of Martha Stewart's cat, Princess Peony, who was mourned by Stewart and her fans alike.
TikTok Is Enamored With The Pasta Queen's The Bear Spaghetti
FX on Hulu's new show, "The Bear," has hit a chord with anyone who's worked in the restaurant industry, especially in a struggling mom-and-pop restaurant. The gritty show nails the high-energy sense of urgency that comes with working on the line, including the barrage of insults and fists flying. The realistic tale transfers the anxiety felt onscreen to the viewers, sometimes leaving us feeling like we need a cigarette break too.
Mountain Dew Wants You To Dress As A Baja Blast This Halloween
With fall quickly approaching, it's time to begin pondering the nation's next big event — Halloween. Yes, it won't be long until your neighborhood is crawling with pint-sized ghouls, ghosts, and goblins. Or will it? Over the years, trick-or-treaters have become much more adventurous with their costume ideas. Gone are white sheets with eye-holes cut out of them. Today's Halloween revelers have grown too sophisticated for yesteryear's wardrobe hacks.
Adam Richman's Worst Experience On Man V Food
Watching "Man v. Food” from the viewing stands at home, one might think that Adam Richman had the best job on Earth: Eat massive meals and get paid for it. Richman, a food enthusiast and former actor (per The Guardian), traveled to a smorgasbord of American cities, took in the sights, spoke with residents and restaurant owners, and sat down for an over-the-top meal in each place he visited. Seventeen hot dogs dressed with chili sauce and mustard in Raleigh, North Carolina? No problem. Fifteen dozen oysters in New Orleans? Easy in the Big Easy. A 3-foot coil of bratwurst in Minneapolis, MN? Yup. He scarfed that sausage down (per Man vs Food Locations).
Spooky Halloween Cooking Shows Are Returning To Food Network
When a new season first peaks its head through the proverbial curtain with a gust of wind or an unseasonably warm day, it never fails to dominate small talk (maybe you'll hear the phrase "time is a flat circle" more than once) and stir us from our routines. This time of year, the last stretch of summer is preparing to give way to shorter days and darker nights, which can only mean one thing: The spooky season is upon us.
How To Take Your Margarita's Salted Rim To The Next Level, According To Martha Stewart
Creating a great cocktail is all about balance, according to Popular Mechanics. And an important factor in creating that balance starts with the rim of the glass you will be serving your drink in. Thrillist spoke to Aviram Turgeman, a beverage director for the Chef Driven Restaurant Group in New York, who explained the rim of a cocktail can appeal to our senses, heightening our sight, smell, and taste of the drink.
Rachael Ray's Vegetable Birthday Bouquet Is Turning Heads
Birthdays are a time for celebration, and what better way to celebrate than with a beautiful bouquet? While some bouquets are filled with seasonal flowers, others are made with more unusual items. For example, a Reese's peanut butter cup bouquet for Valentine's Day was filled with 24 individually wrapped candies. KFC sold fried chicken bouquets for Mother's Day, complete with one dozen roses. For those who are seeking year-round food bouquets, Edible Arrangements offers some made with fresh fruit with various chocolate flavor options.
Instagram Is Divided Over Chick-Fil-A's Ultimate Sandwich Question
Chicken sandwich wars are real, even when they happen under the roof of the same chain. NBC News may give Popeyes credit for starting this poultry battle, but it has permeated the entire fast food industry. Per Edison Trends, chicken sandwiches and the eateries that serve them saw a 420% growth in online ordering from January 2019 to December 2020. Of those sales, Chick-fil-A led the pack, claiming the lion's share of 45%. It's not surprising. The restaurant has been serving up its iconic chicken sandwich — a piece of fried chicken breast on a toasted buttered bun with two pickles — since 1967, per the company's website. While this classic sandwich isn't Chick-fil-A's most ordered menu item, there is no denying that this Eat Mor Chikin' chain is beloved.
