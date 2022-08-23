Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Fergie, Johnny Depp, and Taylor Swift: The biggest surprises of the 2022 MTV VMAs
LL Cool J said it himself, the MTV VMAs is a night where anything can happen. From Taylor Swift showing up to Fergie’s assisting Jack Harlow with his performance, the 2022 MTV VMAs was full of surprises we’ll be obsessing over the rest of the week.
