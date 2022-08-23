Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Telegram
Arthur D. Dahlberg
Arthur “Dale” Dahlberg, age 83, of Gordon, WI passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his home. Arthur Dale Dahlberg was born July 17, 1939, in Superior, WI the son of Theodore and Edythe (Stevens) Dahlberg. He was raised in the Poplar, WI area and attended school at Northwestern in Maple, WI where he graduated from high school. Dale joined the US Army on December 5, 1962, and he served during the Vietnam War. He received the designation as a Marksman while in service to his country. On November 23, 1964, Dale was honorably discharged from active duty and then served several years in the U.S. Army Reserve. Dale returned to Poplar, WI where he began work with Dahlberg Power Company. On September 16, 1967, Dale was joined in marriage to Shirley Ann Schoenfisch at St. Pius Catholic Church in Solon Springs, WI. Dale continued his work for the Power company for the rest of his career. Dale enjoyed tending to his gardens, tinkering with projects, and going fishing. He was always ready to strike up a conversation with a friend.
Daily Telegram
Jeff Foster Trucking steers industry to international opportunities
SUPERIOR — Big plans are on the horizon for Jeff Foster Trucking Inc., a family-owned and operated company with four decades in the industry. As operations expanded, so has its role in the Twin Ports . The business is poised to benefit from a rebuilt interchange and Blatnik Bridge , which no longer can accommodate oversize loads.
Daily Telegram
Nearly 50 teams compete in 2022 Dragon Boat Races
SUPERIOR —Participants and onlookers flocked to Barker's Island over the weekend to attend the 19th Lake Superior Dragon Boat Races and festivities on Aug. 26-27. Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the races returned with a roar, drawing 49 teams of 22 people each to paddle a 450-meter course. Each team adds its own flair to the festivities with uniforms and team chants. The event is put on by the Rotary Club of Superior , along with this year's partner charity, 23rd Veteran.
Daily Telegram
Prep report: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton soccer unable to break through
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton put 11 shots on the goal on Saturday, but couldn't get any of them past Columbia Heights goalkeeper Mark Agudo Medina in a 1-0 loss. The defensive performance from the visitors held up an early eighth-minute goal from Haakon Christianson. Walker Marquardt made five stops for CEC. Superior 6,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Telegram
Prep football: Mistakes cost Superior in loss to Rice Lake
SUPERIOR — Superior senior Carson Gotelaere returned to the field Friday and ran for a touchdown, but mistakes at crucial moments left the Spartans with a 32-13 loss to Rice Lake in their home opener. The Spartans started off with a pair of first downs after taking the opening...
Daily Telegram
Benches leave lasting memorials in Superior
SUPERIOR — Through its Tribute Tree program, the city of Superior has planted more than 800 trees over the years, lasting gifts honoring individuals and organizations. A new opportunity is now available involving park benches. “This program is a wonderful way for people to show their support or honor...
Daily Telegram
Prep report: James hat trick gets Spartans off to winning start
SUPERIOR — Darrel James had a hat trick for Superior as the Spartans boys soccer team defeated Hibbing 4-1 in both teams' season openers on Thursday at NBC Spartan Sports Complex. Wyatt Tischler had the other goal for the Spartans. Duluth East 2, Park Center 0. Senior Evan Tomczyk...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 26, 2022
Kenneth Allen Aamold, 47, Duluth, intentionally subject an individual at risk to abuse-cause bodily harm, deferred conviction agreement fulfilled, amended to misdemeanor battery, 35 days jail served, $484.50 fine. Landan William Swenson, 19, Poplar, second-degree sexual assault of child, no contest plea, five year deferred prosecution agreement; two counts fourth-degree...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Telegram
Dispatches from Douglas County: Educators, sacred lands, prep football and more
SUPERIOR — Cardinals were my grandmother's favorite birds, which is why I appreciated photographer Jed Carlson's column a few weeks ago about the cardinal he had at his bird feeder. He's back this week with an update -- he's got a whole family of cardinals at his feeder now...
Daily Telegram
Prep report: Tigers grind down Spartans
MAPLE — Northwestern faced some early tests from the visiting Somerset Spartans on Friday but an overwhelming offensive performance allowed the Tigers to pull away for a 49-28 nonconference football victory. The Tigers were stopped on fourth down in their first drive and then faced their first deficit of...
Daily Telegram
Boardwalk column: County, city offices closed for Labor Day
SUPERIOR — Douglas County and city of Superior offices will be closed Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. The Douglas County Highway Department is notifying citizens of upcoming road closures and advises motorists to seek alternate routes during the listed dates and times below. Please call the highway department at 715-374-2575 with questions or concerns.
Comments / 0