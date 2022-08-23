Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Jack Dorsey says his biggest regret is that Twitter was a company at all
“The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company,” Dorsey tweeted. If you’ve not heard Dorsey on one before, the idea that Twitter should never have been a company might sound strange. But he doesn’t really mean that the project should have never existed, more that if he could rewrite history he would have (supposedly) steered Twitter toward being a protocol, not a company. “[I] don’t believe any individual or institutions should own social media, or more generally media companies,” Dorsey tweeted back in April. “It should be an open and verifiable protocol. Everything is a step toward that.”
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Whistleblowing drama, Instagram’s teen safety features, Twitter adds podcasts
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has decreased. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
TechCrunch
Zuckerberg says Meta’s next VR headset will launch in October and will focus on ‘social presence’
He said the new VR headset, a sequel to the popular Oculus 2, will focus on “social presence,” with features like eye-tracking and face-tracking. Zuckerberg said the headset is designed to capture users’ facial expressions and have them replicated on their avatars in real time to enhance non-verbal communication. He also noted that while Meta’s AR glasses are a few years away, the headset launching in October will have some mixed reality features.
TechCrunch
Press and Law v. Adam and Elon
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Want to save some dosh on TechCrunch+? Use the code “EQUITY” at checkout for a big discount on annual subscriptions!. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Meta’s upcoming VR headset will track eye movements and capture facial expressions
Is it Friday again? All week we long for this day, and when it’s here, you remember all the stuff you didn’t get done while you were busy daydreaming about Friday. Oh well, we hope this bag of goodies gets to you after you’ve cleared out the to-do list and are ready for happy hour. If you’re going to TTITD next week, safety third but try to stay alive. If you fail at that, make sure you die in a more interesting way than dehydration so your camp mates at leaast get a good story out of it. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Jay Chandrasekhar is using revenge to build a new review app
Super Troopers premiered at Sundance to a receptive, giggling crowd but if you judged it based on its Rotten Tomato score and reviews, you’d think it flopped. Writer, director, comedian, and recent founder Jay Chandrasekhar never felt right about the critiques from random strangers online. So he set about creating Vouch Vault, an app in which friends can recommend media, restaurants, and products to each other and users can trust those reviews because they’re coming from people with similar tastes. He talks with Darrell and Jordan about using a Hollywood approach to funding a tech company and how he is thinking about changing user behavior.
TechCrunch
When the party has confetti but no allergen-friendly appetizers
The bets are no longer just on Wall Street — they’re in your group chats, book clubs and that awkward shuffle that happens when everyone’s trying to get out of the door at the same time at the end of class. Community investment clubs are nothing new,...
TechCrunch
Hackers access DoorDash data, T-Mobile teams up with SpaceX, and eBay buys TCGplayer
Our story this week was about Stable Diffusion, a “new open source AI image generator capable of producing realistic pictures from any text prompt” that is quickly finding its way into more projects. But, as Kyle Wiggers notes, the system’s “unfiltered nature means not all the use has been completely above board.”
TechCrunch
Netflix tests ‘game handles’ in select mobile titles amid development of social gaming features
The company confirmed it’s exploring various gaming features in a statement provided to TechCrunch but couldn’t speak to which features, beyond game handles, would be publicly rolled out to users or when that would occur. “We are always looking to improve our member’s experience on the service and...
TechCrunch
The secret to doing great reference calls
In this example, I will assume that I’m hiring someone, but the same logic applies to all other situations where you may need to call references. I originally assumed that a reference call exists to check whether a job candidate is bending the truth or straight-up lying to you. That, it turns out, isn’t the case. I mean, it is that, also, but it isn’t what the reference calls are for. The main purpose is to get a deeper understanding of the person you are about to do business with. Determine what drives them, figure out whether and how they fit into your organization, and — perhaps most importantly — figure out what to talk with them about in subsequent conversations.
TechCrunch
UK competition litigation against Meta will proceed to class-certification hearing
The case was lodged back in January, with the Competition Appeal Tribunal — which is set to decide whether the claim should be certified as a collective action and proceed to a full trial. Commenting in a statement, Kate Vernon from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK, LLP, the...
TechCrunch
India’s Akasa Air exposed sensitive records of thousands of customers
The exposed data, discovered by cybersecurity researcher Ashutosh Barot, included full names, gender, email addresses and phone numbers of customers signing up and logging in on the Akasa Air website. The researcher found an HTTP request disclosing the data minutes after looking at Akasa Air’s website on its inaugural day...
TechCrunch
Twilio says breach also compromised Authy two-factor app users
Twilio’s breach earlier this month, which saw malicious actors accessing the data of more than 100 Twilio customers after successfully phishing multiple employees, keeps growing in scale. Researchers this week linked the attack on Twilio and others to a wider phishing campaign by a hacking group dubbed “0ktapus,” which has stolen close to 10,000 employee credentials from at least 130 organizations since March.
TechCrunch
Predatory loan apps in India rake in huge fees, and are driving some users to suicide
“I was numbed and clueless,” she said. It was the first time the 32-year-old customer service executive was informed about the circulation of her roughly edited photos after taking her mugshots from the government ID she had initially submitted to get credit from a mobile loan app called Fast Coin.
