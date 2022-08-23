In this example, I will assume that I’m hiring someone, but the same logic applies to all other situations where you may need to call references. I originally assumed that a reference call exists to check whether a job candidate is bending the truth or straight-up lying to you. That, it turns out, isn’t the case. I mean, it is that, also, but it isn’t what the reference calls are for. The main purpose is to get a deeper understanding of the person you are about to do business with. Determine what drives them, figure out whether and how they fit into your organization, and — perhaps most importantly — figure out what to talk with them about in subsequent conversations.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO