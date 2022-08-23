Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
Crypto-native messaging platform Comm raises $5M in seed funding
As interest in crypto-native private messaging platforms increases, an encrypted Web3 chat app, Comm, raised $5 million in a seed funding round led by CoinFund on Aug.25.,2022. Describing itself as the “Web3 Discord”, the Comm app claims it can offer the same features as Discord, Slack, and more by utilizing...
Apple opens applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp with female, Black, and Hispanic/Latinx founders
Apple on Monday opened applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp. This online event connects developers with founders as well as other developers of app-driven organizations who are part of underrepresented groups, such as female, Black, and people of Latin descent. As described by the company on its website, Apple Entrepreneur...
TechCrunch
Why you must build a moat around early customers, according to Benchling’s CEO and co-founder
Benchling’s unicorn status didn’t come overnight. Some 10 years after its founding, the company is worth more than $6 billion, and the founder sees the company going public in the future. The company’s future looks like its past: talking to customers and building for power users. To that end, Benchling announced today that it recently surpassed 1,000 customers and increased its subscription revenue 90% year over year. It has new executive leadership, too, including the appointment of Atlassian-veteran Stephen Deasy as the company’s first chief technology officer.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Shopify Acquisition Expands E-Commerce Order Fulfillment
Shopify Inc. acquired Deliverr, Inc., offering merchants a one-stop shop for their logistics needs, from initial receipt of inventory to smart distribution, through to fast delivery and easy returns. “Together with Deliverr, Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) will give millions of independent businesses, on and off Shopify, an end-to-end logistics platform...
B2B Startup Aksum Trademart Looks to Raise $25M for Expansion
India’s Aksum Trademart, a B2B startup which helps supply raw materials to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, is reportedly looking to raise $25 million to expand. According to a Saturday (Aug. 27) report from the Economic Times of India, the startup has worked with various names including...
CEO Closes $28 Million Government Contract — ‘It’s the Way to Go’ for Black Entrepreneurs
8 out of 10 Black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months. Lack of funding prevents most businesses from staying open long enough to be profitable. Government contracting offers opportunities for entrepreneurs to secure mid- to long-term contracts that will guarantee cash inflow. In 2014, cybersecurity expert, Lonye Ford, co-founded...
TechCrunch
T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year
SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
$350 million for WeWork co-founder shows how broken and biased venture capital is
A reported $350 million investment into a new, yet-to-be-launched real estate venture founded by WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann reveals just how biased the venture capital industry is, experts say.
Big Bucks or Big Bust? Amazon’s $26B Delivery Service Partner Question
When Amazon launched its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in 2018, it was presented as a way to help tiny companies go big and would-be entrepreneurs go into business. It was meant to be a win-win — people launch a business with as little as $10,000 and earn as much as $300,000 annually, and Amazon solves its never-ending delivery dilemmas without taking on new employees.
TechCrunch
Checking in on China’s venture scene as Q3 rolls along
We want to know how the litany of issues is impacting Chinese startups. It would be easy to presume that China’s tech upstarts are struggling. After all, performance data from major Chinese tech companies in recent months has been anything but encouraging. (This morning’s news that there is some movement on the issue of auditing Chinese companies listed in the United States, perhaps preventing a wave of delistings, is welcome if non-immediate positive change; we are monitoring the matter.)
Japanese Startup Ubie Secures $26M for AI-Powered Symptom Checker
– Ubie, a Japan-based digital health startup raises $26.2 M in Series C funding to bring unprecedented medical experience by strengthening partnerships with pharmaceutical companies in Japan and the US. – Led by a team of talented developers and medical doctors, Ubie uses a machine-learning algorithm and offers Ubie AI...
9to5Mac
Apple pushes for environmental business solutions with second Impact Accelerator class
Today, Apple introduced its second Impact Accelerator class. This cohort of 16 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned environmental businesses is part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which has around $130M invested to expand access to equity in education, elevate more app founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds, and invest further in criminal justice and environmental justice organizations.
cryptoglobe.com
Ava Labs President: ‘Fundamentals’ of Crypto Are ‘Absolutely Increasing and Improving’
John Wu, President of blockchain startup Ava Labs — which develops the software for the Avalanche ($AVAX) blockchain — recently shared his thoughts about the crypto market. Wu’s comments were made on Friday (August 26) during a conversation with Bloomberg TV’s Emily Chang and Sonali Basak. According to...
hackernoon.com
A Web3 Project’s Journey to Organizational Decentralization
Decentralization is a core Web3 tenet, and companies in the space should embrace it not just for their tech stack, but also for how they run their daily operations. By hiring globally, keeping open communication channels, setting the right rules, and promoting individual ownership, they can morph into agile, dynamic, and fast-moving global networks building the Internet's future.
CoinDesk
Web3 Workplace Platform Coordinape Launches Decentralized Compensation Tool for DAOs
Coordinape, a Web3 platform that helps decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) manage and distribute resources to working contributors, has launched a decentralized way to pay people. CoVaults are self-custody smart contracts that enable teams to fund and pay contributors on-chain with any ERC-20 token. Before CoVaults, Coordinape users only had the...
TechCrunch
CoinDCX launches platform to make DeFi apps accessible to masses
CoinDCX on Friday launched Okto, a mobile platform that will host other decentralized apps and won’t require users to remember the long string of words as their passwords. The platform will store parts of the key and tie the rest to the customer’s device, where it will be authenticated using customer’s biometric ID.
Open Text Strikes $6B Acquisition Deal for Micro Focus
Information management company Open Text is acquiring software firm Micro Focus International in an all-cash deal totaling approximately $6 billion, including debt. Open Text will fund the deal using $1.3 billion available cash, $4.6 billion in new debt and $600 million from an existing credit line, according to a Friday (Aug. 26) press release.
Meta head of virtual reality platform Horizon leaving company
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's chief of its virtual reality social platform Horizon, the main gateway for accessing the metaverse that the company is pouring billions of dollars into building, is leaving for a new opportunity, he told Reuters on Friday.
TechCrunch
Burn, baby, burn. Real estate-focused fintech startups feel the heat
As we all know, the housing market goes through cycles. Low interest rates mean more purchases and refinances. Higher interest rates mean far fewer purchases and refinances — and lots of business for fintechs operating in the real estate industry. In 2020, historically low interest rates led to a...
Kenyan Agricultural Supply Chain Startup iProcure Closes $10.2M Series B
Kenyan AgriTech startup iProcure has closed a $10.2 million Series B round led by Investisseurs & Partenaires, with the funding coming from a mixture of debt and equity. The round also saw participation from Novastar Ventures, British International Investment and Ceniarth, according to a Disrupt Africa report Monday (Aug. 22).
