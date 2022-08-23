The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Maximino Vergara Colon, 63 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 - FEL criminal vehicular operation, GM DWI, GM carry weapon without permit & GM driver to stop for collision. Shawn Harley Cameron, 23 of Robbinsdale, MN 55422 - GM DWI & MSD driving after revocation. Dennis Arthur Babcock, 74 of Plymouth, MN 55441 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Austin Michael Diedrich, 27 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Cole Daniel Randall, 22 of Otsego, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Debra Jean Hatfield, 65 of Princeton, MN 55371 - FEL 2nd degree-controlled substance for sales & FEL 3rd degree-controlled substance for possession. Sheryl Lorene Wuollet, 63 of Cokato, MN 55321 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Rosemari Louise Urbaniak, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD domestic abuse no contact order violation. Josiah Ralph Wieters, 27 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - FEL domestic assault & MSD 5th degree assault. Cassandra Marie Aspinwall, 33 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Abdinajib Muhumed Mohamed, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - FEL fleeing peace officer, FEL receiving stolen property & MSD driving after revocation. Soondus Abdirashid Jama, 23 of Shakopee, MN 55379 - MSD domestic assault. Scott Patrick Simpson, 46 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - FEL domestic assault for strangulation & MSD domestic assault. Shakir Rashad Sallet, 34 of Woodbury, MN 55129 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance - possession & MSD driving after revocation. Robert Anthony Arkeilpane, 34 of Maple Grove, MN 55311 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Willie Dexter Murphy, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - MSD limited license violation, MSD noise ordinance, MSD littering & MSD obstructing. Jennifer Lynn Barnes, 47 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI & Wright Co. warrant. Jessica Lee Lyman, 39 of Mora, MN 55051 - FEL forgery. Steven Gregory Larson, 30 of Cedar East Bethel - Dakota Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Westly Raymond Pinke, 22 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Daniel Robert Olson, 29 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 - Benton Co. warrant. Charles Steven Glammeier, 43 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Brandon Jay Harrington, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Mille Lacs Co., Sherburne Co., & Wright Co. warrants. Maurice Rapheal Burson, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Wright Co. warrant. Joshua Dean Krugen, 42 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Dontra Tevin Salmon, 31 of Eagan, MN 55121 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Danner Lee Duvall, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Russell Kenneth Einer Carlson, 40 of Foley, MN 56329 - Benton Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants. Jennifer Ann Wohlers, 44 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Mitchell Lee Dennis, 43 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Anthony Joseph Weiland, 32 of Forest Lake, MN 55025 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Paul Richard Olson, 36 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co., & Wright Co. warrants. Sabriena Ann Hale, 27 of No Permanent Address - Sherburne Co. warrant. Somtheo Saengsoury, 50 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Franklin James Benjamin, 62 of Onamia, MN 56359 - Hennepin Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants. Michael Ryan Rueckert, 34 of Clearwater, MN 55320 - Dept. of Corrections & Sherburne Co. warrants. Jessica Cherie Branham, 31 of Champlin, MN 55316 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Jarvis James Harrington, 30 of Onamia, MN 56359 - Crow Wing Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants.

