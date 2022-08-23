Read full article on original website
boreal.org
One dead after being hit by Amtrak train near Minnesota's Clear Lake
The stopping of an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker, Minnesota Friday also caused delays for this freight train. Photo: Sky 11. A man died Friday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the man was...
knsiradio.com
Wanted Felon Arrested After Large Search in Sartell Wednesday Night
(KNSI) — A 49-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night in Sartell after fleeing police, triggering an extensive search involving six law enforcement agencies. Sartell police say just before 7:00, they were in the area of the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they spotted Chad Hagen getting into a car. Hagen is wanted for several felonies. When they tried to arrest him, police say Hagen resisted and drove away.
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota
(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
Semi rolls over in Stearns County, driver airlifted from scene
ZION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi crash this morning on County Road 16 in Zion Township forced Stearns County deputies to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Rodney Lillis, 58, was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. along County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue. Police believe the semi drove onto the right shoulder before crossing into the opposite lane and ending up in the ditch.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
kduz.com
Chip sealing on Highways 12 and 55
(KWLM/Willmar, MN) – A chip seal will be applied next week on Highway 12 from Kerkhoven to Pennock and from Atwater to Litchfield, and on Highway 55 from Eden Valley to Watkins. Officials say work begins Monday, Aug. 29, and ends by Thursday, Sept. 1, depending on weather and...
patriotnewsmn.com
Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Maximino Vergara Colon, 63 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 - FEL criminal vehicular operation, GM DWI, GM carry weapon without permit & GM driver to stop for collision. Shawn Harley Cameron, 23 of Robbinsdale, MN 55422 - GM DWI & MSD driving after revocation. Dennis Arthur Babcock, 74 of Plymouth, MN 55441 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Austin Michael Diedrich, 27 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Cole Daniel Randall, 22 of Otsego, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Debra Jean Hatfield, 65 of Princeton, MN 55371 - FEL 2nd degree-controlled substance for sales & FEL 3rd degree-controlled substance for possession. Sheryl Lorene Wuollet, 63 of Cokato, MN 55321 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Rosemari Louise Urbaniak, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD domestic abuse no contact order violation. Josiah Ralph Wieters, 27 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - FEL domestic assault & MSD 5th degree assault. Cassandra Marie Aspinwall, 33 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Abdinajib Muhumed Mohamed, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - FEL fleeing peace officer, FEL receiving stolen property & MSD driving after revocation. Soondus Abdirashid Jama, 23 of Shakopee, MN 55379 - MSD domestic assault. Scott Patrick Simpson, 46 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - FEL domestic assault for strangulation & MSD domestic assault. Shakir Rashad Sallet, 34 of Woodbury, MN 55129 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance - possession & MSD driving after revocation. Robert Anthony Arkeilpane, 34 of Maple Grove, MN 55311 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Willie Dexter Murphy, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - MSD limited license violation, MSD noise ordinance, MSD littering & MSD obstructing. Jennifer Lynn Barnes, 47 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI & Wright Co. warrant. Jessica Lee Lyman, 39 of Mora, MN 55051 - FEL forgery. Steven Gregory Larson, 30 of Cedar East Bethel - Dakota Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Westly Raymond Pinke, 22 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Daniel Robert Olson, 29 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 - Benton Co. warrant. Charles Steven Glammeier, 43 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Brandon Jay Harrington, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Mille Lacs Co., Sherburne Co., & Wright Co. warrants. Maurice Rapheal Burson, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Wright Co. warrant. Joshua Dean Krugen, 42 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Dontra Tevin Salmon, 31 of Eagan, MN 55121 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Danner Lee Duvall, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Russell Kenneth Einer Carlson, 40 of Foley, MN 56329 - Benton Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants. Jennifer Ann Wohlers, 44 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Mitchell Lee Dennis, 43 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Anthony Joseph Weiland, 32 of Forest Lake, MN 55025 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Paul Richard Olson, 36 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co., & Wright Co. warrants. Sabriena Ann Hale, 27 of No Permanent Address - Sherburne Co. warrant. Somtheo Saengsoury, 50 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Franklin James Benjamin, 62 of Onamia, MN 56359 - Hennepin Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants. Michael Ryan Rueckert, 34 of Clearwater, MN 55320 - Dept. of Corrections & Sherburne Co. warrants. Jessica Cherie Branham, 31 of Champlin, MN 55316 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Jarvis James Harrington, 30 of Onamia, MN 56359 - Crow Wing Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
At least 1 person killed in crash on I-94 in Rogers
ROGERS, Minn. -- Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash Monday on Interstate 94 in the north metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on westbound I-94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area as crews work the scene. The lane closures are expected to last through rush hour. Drivers are encouraged to seek other routes. While few details have been released on the crash, traffic cameras in the area showed what appeared to be a multi-vehicle crash with a truck on fire. It's yet unclear how many people were involved in the crash. This is a developing story. Check back fore more.
knuj.net
Fatal Crash On Highway 7
Two people from Montevideo were killed in a head on crash on Highway 7, Thursday morning just west of Silver Lake in Mcleod County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo, was west bound on highway 7, when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by 54 year old Marsha Angela Schmidt of Danube. Herrera was killed along with passenger, 21 year old Fanny Perez of Montevideo. A two year old passenger from Montevideo was transported by Ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Schmidt and passenger 55 year old Marcia Jean Schmidt were transported to the Hutchinson Hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries. Assisting the State Patrol was the Mcleod County Sherriff office, Allina and Silver Lake Ambulance and the Silver Lake Fire department.
northwrightcounty.today
Suspect Sought in Wright County Bank Robbery
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect in the Monday afternoon robbery of the American Heritage Bank in Clearwater. According to video capture, the suspect is a black man who was wearing all black clothing at the time of the heist. He indicated he was carrying a gun.
Popular Central Minnesota Drive-In Abruptly Closes Until Further Notice
Fans of Delano's Peppermint Twist Drive-In will have to wait to get their fix, as the restaurant abruptly posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice earlier this week. It has not been publically stated why the drive-in has temporarily closed, but the reaction to the news was met somberly online.
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
